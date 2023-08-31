Champions League & EFL Cup reaction, plus transfers latest

So much to talk about this morning.

The transfer news is hotting up with just two days to go in the summer window.

Mo Salah's potential move to the Saudi Pro League tops our gossip page this morning. We will look at how the national newspapers treat that story.

After that there will be plenty of reaction from last night's football, as Rangers are dumped out of the Champions League by PSV Eindhoven and League One Lincoln knock Sheffield United out of the EFL Cup.

We will also have some Premier League news conferences and details of Gareth Southgate's latest England squad.