Champions League draw: Who will British sides face in group stage?

Get Involved - who do you want your side to draw and avoid?
#bbcfootball, WhatsApp 03301231826, text 81111 (UK only, standard rates apply)
It is a big night for fans of all clubs in the Champions League, but particularly Newcastle, who are in the group stage for the first time since 2002-03, and Arsenal, who are in the competition for the first time in six seasons.
Fans of those two clubs, Manchester City, Manchester United and Celtic we'd love you to get in touch and let us know who you want your side to draw and who you want to avoid.
You can get in touch using #bbcfootball, sending us a message on WhatsApp using 03301231826 or text 81111 (UK only, standard rates apply).
Who is in what pot?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Pot 1: MANCHESTER CITY, Sevilla, Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain, Benfica, Feyenoord
Pot 2: Real Madrid, MANCHESTER UNITED, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Porto, ARSENAL
Pot 3: Shakhtar Donetsk, Salzburg, AC Milan, Braga, PSV Eindhoven, Lazio, Red Star Belgrade, FC Copenhagen
Pot 4: Young Boys, Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, CELTIC, NEWCASTLE UNITED, Union Berlin, Royal Antwerp, RC Lens
How does the draw work?
The draw will be made with one side from each pot making up a group.
As usual, at this stage of the competition, sides from the same country can't face each other.
That means all four Premier League sides will avoid each other, but Man City, Man Utd or Arsenal could get Celtic.
There are also 22 sides that have been paired together - such as Man City and Man Utd and Arsenal and Newcastle. That means they won't be playing on the same night in the group stage, with one going in Group A-D and the other in E-H.
Post update
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Afternoon!
It barely feels like yesterday since Rodri slammed in the winner to give Manchester City their first Champions League trophy and the Treble.
But here we are, another season, another Champions League campaign.
Once again the best sides and players in Europe are ready to compete to be crowned the best on the continent.
It is time to find out who Man City - and 31 other sides - will face in the group stages of the 2023-24 Champions League.
Post update
It has been 83 days since these scenes in Istanbul...
Live Reporting
Callum Matthews
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Get Involved - who do you want your side to draw and avoid?
#bbcfootball, WhatsApp 03301231826, text 81111 (UK only, standard rates apply)
It is a big night for fans of all clubs in the Champions League, but particularly Newcastle, who are in the group stage for the first time since 2002-03, and Arsenal, who are in the competition for the first time in six seasons.
Fans of those two clubs, Manchester City, Manchester United and Celtic we'd love you to get in touch and let us know who you want your side to draw and who you want to avoid.
You can get in touch using #bbcfootball, sending us a message on WhatsApp using 03301231826 or text 81111 (UK only, standard rates apply).
Who is in what pot?
Pot 1: MANCHESTER CITY, Sevilla, Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain, Benfica, Feyenoord
Pot 2: Real Madrid, MANCHESTER UNITED, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Porto, ARSENAL
Pot 3: Shakhtar Donetsk, Salzburg, AC Milan, Braga, PSV Eindhoven, Lazio, Red Star Belgrade, FC Copenhagen
Pot 4: Young Boys, Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, CELTIC, NEWCASTLE UNITED, Union Berlin, Royal Antwerp, RC Lens
How does the draw work?
The draw will be made with one side from each pot making up a group.
As usual, at this stage of the competition, sides from the same country can't face each other.
That means all four Premier League sides will avoid each other, but Man City, Man Utd or Arsenal could get Celtic.
There are also 22 sides that have been paired together - such as Man City and Man Utd and Arsenal and Newcastle. That means they won't be playing on the same night in the group stage, with one going in Group A-D and the other in E-H.
Post update
Afternoon!
It barely feels like yesterday since Rodri slammed in the winner to give Manchester City their first Champions League trophy and the Treble.
But here we are, another season, another Champions League campaign.
Once again the best sides and players in Europe are ready to compete to be crowned the best on the continent.
It is time to find out who Man City - and 31 other sides - will face in the group stages of the 2023-24 Champions League.
Post update
It has been 83 days since these scenes in Istanbul...