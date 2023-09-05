Latest football news and transfers

It has not been a good few days for Manchester United.
The back page of the Daily Mail features United winger Antony facing allegations of abuse from ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin.
Antony, who denies the allegations, has been dropped from the Brazil squad for the upcoming international matches.
Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail
'Sancho Showdown' - again
Daily Mirror
The headline writers at the Metro and the Mirror were clearly of the same mind as they go for the exact same back page splash.
Sancho, who moved to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund for £73m in 2021, has struggled for consistent form and has scored just nine league goals and provided six assists in his 58 appearances.
Ten Hag said Sancho's poor performances in training led to him not being selected to face Arsenal - leading to Sancho biting back, and now suggestions he could be exiled from the squad or even sold in the coming days.
MirrorCopyright: Mirror
'Sancho Showdown'
Metro
The fallout from Jadon Sancho's comments that he has been made a "scapegoat" for Manchester United's poor start to the season continue to dominate many of the back pages.
Metro reports that Sancho could face disciplinary action as United manager Erik ten Hag stands by his own remarks that the England international had not reached the "level" required to be included in his squad.
Sancho was left out of the United team which was beaten 3-1 at Arsenal on Sunday.
MetroCopyright: Metro
Good morning!
Welcome to today's football news live, bringing you all the latest updates and stories.
The Premier League transfer window is closed and we have just embarked upon the September international break, but there are still transfers happening across Europe and elsewhere, and plenty more to to talk about...
Anyway, let's start off with this morning's back pages.
Live Reporting
Emma Smith and Katie Stafford
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail MirrorCopyright: Mirror MetroCopyright: Metro
'United star faces fresh abuse claims'
The Daily Mail
It has not been a good few days for Manchester United.
The back page of the Daily Mail features United winger Antony facing allegations of abuse from ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin.
Antony, who denies the allegations, has been dropped from the Brazil squad for the upcoming international matches.
'Sancho Showdown' - again
Daily Mirror
The headline writers at the Metro and the Mirror were clearly of the same mind as they go for the exact same back page splash.
Sancho, who moved to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund for £73m in 2021, has struggled for consistent form and has scored just nine league goals and provided six assists in his 58 appearances.
Ten Hag said Sancho's poor performances in training led to him not being selected to face Arsenal - leading to Sancho biting back, and now suggestions he could be exiled from the squad or even sold in the coming days.
'Sancho Showdown'
Metro
The fallout from Jadon Sancho's comments that he has been made a "scapegoat" for Manchester United's poor start to the season continue to dominate many of the back pages.
Metro reports that Sancho could face disciplinary action as United manager Erik ten Hag stands by his own remarks that the England international had not reached the "level" required to be included in his squad.
Sancho was left out of the United team which was beaten 3-1 at Arsenal on Sunday.
Good morning!
Welcome to today's football news live, bringing you all the latest updates and stories.
The Premier League transfer window is closed and we have just embarked upon the September international break, but there are still transfers happening across Europe and elsewhere, and plenty more to to talk about...
Anyway, let's start off with this morning's back pages.