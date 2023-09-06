Women's Champions League: Glasgow City v Shelbourne

Midfielder Kinga Kozak with a cracking effort from distance, it cannons off the crossbar and causes a bit of a melee among the Shelbourne backline, but Cori Sullivan can't turn it towards the goal.
Live Reporting
Amy Canavan
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Glasgow City on XCopyright: Glasgow City on X SNSCopyright: SNS
HITS THE WOODWORK
Glasgow City 0-0 Shelbourne
Midfielder Kinga Kozak with a cracking effort from distance, it cannons off the crossbar and causes a bit of a melee among the Shelbourne backline, but Cori Sullivan can't turn it towards the goal.
Post update
Glasgow City 0-0 Shelbourne
City start sprightly, with Linda Molthalo glancing a header wide from a well-worked throw.
She put in a player-of-the-match showing against Hearts on Saturday after filling in late for Hayley Lauder.
KICK-OFF
Glasgow City 0-0 Shelbourne
We're up and running in a misty Lithuania.
Post update
Glasgow City v Shelbourne (10:00)
How else would I be spending my Wednesday morning rather than looking up the UEFA ranking of these teams?
City are seeded in this group, and sit a pretty 16th, while Shelbourne are 105th.
FC Gintra are 47th, while debutants Cardiff City have no rank.
Lauder on bench for City; Muir returns
Glasgow City v Shelbourne (10:00) & Celtic v Brondby (13:00)
A wee bit to unpack in Leanne Ross' starting line-up.
The big news is captain Hayley Lauder has not made it from the off. She pulled up injured in the warm-up against Hearts on Saturday night, and makes the bench this morning.
Amy Muir, though, is back for her first game since scoring against Thistle on 20 August.
Claire Walsh, who has been such a stalwart in the heart of defence recently drops to the bench with Meikayla Moore and 19-year-old Kenzie Weir maintaining their spots.
Post update
Glasgow City v Shelbourne (10:00)
Now all that complicated stuff is out of the way, let's have a wee look at City's line-up, aye?...
Face the Irish champions in... Lithuania?
Glasgow City v Shelbourne (10:00)
Aye, seems a bit strange, eh? But that's what is happening.
If you need a wee reminder, this stage of the competition is a wee mini-tournament of four teams.
Win today, and Leanne Ross' side will face either Cardiff City or FC Gintra - the hosts of today's game.
That's not them then in the group stages, though, a two-legged play-off than awaits. Quite the journey...
Make a bit more sense?
Post update
Glasgow City v Shelbourne (10:00) & Celtic v Brondby (13:00)
Good morning, how goes it?
Anyone else struggling through hump day? Fancy some Champions League action to pick you up?
Lucky for you, that's exactly what we have as Glasgow City and Celtic begin their quest for the group stages of Europe's elite competition.