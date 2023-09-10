Watch: Partick Thistle host Motherwell in SWPL

There were mixed fortunes for our sides in Europe yesterday - although both got off to winning starts through the week.
In City's semi-final in Round 1 of Champions League qualifying, they flattered to deceive in a 2-0 win over Irish champions Shelbourne. However, in yesterday's final against Lithuanians FC Gintra, they cantered to a 3-0 victory.
Fran Alonso's side also went through to the final after an incredible win over Brondby, high above them in the UEFA rankings, thanks to a Kelly Clark goal.
But the final was a step too far and they lost to Valeregna on penalties, with keeper Kelsey Daugherty missing her penalty to crash out.
City now go through to Round Two of qualifying - a much harder task awaits.
Live Reporting
Andrew Petrie
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
What happened to Celtic and City?
There were mixed fortunes for our sides in Europe yesterday - although both got off to winning starts through the week.
In City's semi-final in Round 1 of Champions League qualifying, they flattered to deceive in a 2-0 win over Irish champions Shelbourne. However, in yesterday's final against Lithuanians FC Gintra, they cantered to a 3-0 victory.
Fran Alonso's side also went through to the final after an incredible win over Brondby, high above them in the UEFA rankings, thanks to a Kelly Clark goal.
But the final was a step too far and they lost to Valeregna on penalties, with keeper Kelsey Daugherty missing her penalty to crash out.
City now go through to Round Two of qualifying - a much harder task awaits.
LINE-UPs from Links Park
Montrose v Spartans (13:00)
Montrose: Perry, Robb, Ross, Carter, Guthrie, Gammie, Culley, Brown, McLaren, Taylor, Ridgeway.
Substitutes: Mowatt, Blanchard, Brough, Bruce, Reid, Codegoni.
Spartans: Yates, Clelland, S McMahon, Berman, Browning, Gibb, Ro McCafferty, Galbraith, Jordan, Robinson, Foote.
Substitutes: Harrison, Mason, D McMahon, Douglas, Birse, Ri McCafferty, Sleator, Bates.
LINE-UPs from Petershill Park
Partick Thistle v Motherwell (13:00 BST)
Partick Thistle: Cunningham, Slater, Lawton, Falconer, McGowan, Hay, Henderson, Bulloch, Taylor, Longcake, Sinclair.
Substitutes: Easdon, Docherty, Adams, Wright, Ferguson, Robb, Munro, Robinson, McQuillan.
Motherwell: Mutch, Addie, Watson, Inglis, Collins, Anderson, Rice, McGoningle, McDonald-Nguah, Boyce, Boyes.
Substitutes: Cameron, Rafferty, H Cunningham, Canavan, Gibb, M Cunningham, McCartney, MacPhail.
Good afternoon!
Hello, and welcome back to another SWPL Sunday. Despite Glasgow City and Celtic's European exploits this weekend, we have five games to bring you - including two live streams. Let's run through it.
Partick Thistle v Motherwell (13:00) - live on BBC Sport Scotland
Montrose v Spartans (13:00)
Aberdeen v Hamilton Accies (14:00)
Dundee United v Rangers (16:00)
Hearts v Hibernian (16:10) - live on BBC Alba