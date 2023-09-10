Watch: Partick Thistle host Motherwell in SWPL

There were mixed fortunes for our sides in Europe yesterday - although both got off to winning starts through the week.

In City's semi-final in Round 1 of Champions League qualifying, they flattered to deceive in a 2-0 win over Irish champions Shelbourne. However, in yesterday's final against Lithuanians FC Gintra, they cantered to a 3-0 victory.

Fran Alonso's side also went through to the final after an incredible win over Brondby, high above them in the UEFA rankings, thanks to a Kelly Clark goal.

But the final was a step too far and they lost to Valeregna on penalties, with keeper Kelsey Daugherty missing her penalty to crash out.

City now go through to Round Two of qualifying - a much harder task awaits.