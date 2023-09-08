England news conference: Southgate & Kane preview Ukraine game

Harry Kane on learning to speak German: "It hasn't really come along any further to be honest! I am due to start lessons when I get back because the teacher was away for a little while."
More from Gareth Southgate on Ukraine: "I can't talk on a broader perspective but football wise it is just a difficult game for us. They have players who have played in England and we know very well. We have to play our best to get the result we want."
'Pressing will be important'
Gareth Southgate on facing Ukraine: "We feel that both teams are very dangerous. A lot of midfield players are similar. They can control games really well through midfield so you have to be organised with your pressing.
"Tomorrow is a different occasion [to previous games] and we have to deal with that again."
England manager Gareth
Southgate is well aware of hothouse atmosphere his team will face with so much
Ukrainian support here in Wroclaw. He says: "We are expecting very
passionate and partisan support."
The talk around Wroclaw
today suggests Southgate will not be disappointed.
'Henderson an experienced individual'
More from Gareth Southgate, about Jordan Henderson following his interview about his move to Saudi Arabia: "I don't pick the team based on external reaction.
"He's a very experienced professional. He is very mature at handling any situation really. He has trained really well this week, the whole group has and everyone is available, which is good for us."
More from Harry Kane: "The full focus has been on Bayern Munich and trying to win the games there.
"The Euros are something at the back of our mind but we have to qualify first. I don't like to think too far ahead but hopefully by next summer it will feel a little more like home."
England captain Harry Kane, on joining up with England after his move to Bayern Munich: "It has felt a little bit different. I am used to travelling around Europe now but I am excited to be with the boys. It has been great to see everyone again."
England boss Gareth Southgate: "We know there are thousands of Ukrainians here. We are expecting a passionate crowd but we are here to win a football game so for us it is about keeping our emotions in check and focusing on our job."
They are here now, so here we go!
Alex Howell
Football reporter in Wrocław
This is the Tarczynski Arena where the match between Ukraine and England will take place tomorrow and where Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane will be speaking to the media shortly.
England's party landed
in Wroclaw a short time ago and are now on the way to the stadium to face the
media.
They arrived to glorious
weather ahead of tomorrow's Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine here. It is
expected 40,000 Ukraine fans will be in attendance, with so many leaving their
home country for Poland to escape the war with Russia.
This game may not be on
home territory for Ukraine but it will very much like a home game for coach
Serhiy Rebrov's side.
Saka and Chilwell proud of team-mates after call ups
Bukayo Saka tells BBC Radio 5 Live of his delight at seeing Arsenal team-mates Eddie Nketiah and Declan Rice in the England squad - as Ben Chilwell gives his thoughts on Levi Colwill's recent call-up.
Watch more on Football Focus, 12:00 BST, Saturday 9 September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
As ever with these things, they never start on time. We were due to be hearing from England boss Gareth Southgate and captain Harry Kane at 18:30 BST, but it looks like things are running a bit late.
First senior England call-up 'extra special' for Nketiah
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has said it feels "extra special" to be called up to the England senior squad for the first time.
Nketiah is the record goalscorer and ex-captain of the England Under-21s.
The 24-year-old has had to wait for a senior call-up since becoming too old to represent the U21s in 2021, having also opted against playing for Ghana.
"I'm really happy to be here, proud to be here and looking forward to helping the team," he said.
Speaking at England's training headquarters, St George's Park, Nketiah added: "Obviously I've been here a few times but it does feel different - it's extra special.
"You're mixing with great players, obviously a great manager as well. So just that sense of pride to be here, to progress through the age groups is obviously a nice feeling and to get here is a nice step."
Are Maguire and Phillips being disrespected?
With limited playing time for their clubs, should Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips be in the England squad?
Former Premier League midfielder Michael Brown tells The Football News Show both players "deserve their England call-ups", despite recent criticism over their inclusion in Gareth Southgate's squad to face Ukraine and Scotland.
Watch The Football News Show on BBC iPlayer.
England are looking to maintain their 100% form so far in Group C having won all four of their games.
They are top of the standings with 12 points, with Ukraine second on six points, and a win for the Three Lions tomorrow will all but cement their place at the tournament in Germany next year.
Italy are third in the group on three points but have played two games fewer than England.
Back on international duty
It is that time again as the Premier League and Championship seasons hit the pause button for the international break.
England have two games coming up, with a Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on Saturday followed up by a friendly with Scotland next Tuesday.
The Three Lions are in Poland for tomorrow's fixture because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
England boss Gareth Southgate and recent Bayern Munich recruit Harry Kane are due to speak to the media shortly.
'Ukraine to be backed by 40,000 fans'
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer in Wroclaw
England's party landed in Wroclaw a short time ago and are now on the way to the stadium to face the media.
They arrived to glorious weather ahead of tomorrow's Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine here. It is expected 40,000 Ukraine fans will be in attendance, with so many leaving their home country for Poland to escape the war with Russia.
This game may not be on home territory for Ukraine but it will very much like a home game for coach Serhiy Rebrov's side.
Saka and Chilwell proud of team-mates after call ups
Bukayo Saka tells BBC Radio 5 Live of his delight at seeing Arsenal team-mates Eddie Nketiah and Declan Rice in the England squad - as Ben Chilwell gives his thoughts on Levi Colwill's recent call-up.
Watch more on Football Focus, 12:00 BST, Saturday 9 September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
As ever with these things, they never start on time. We were due to be hearing from England boss Gareth Southgate and captain Harry Kane at 18:30 BST, but it looks like things are running a bit late.
First senior England call-up 'extra special' for Nketiah
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has said it feels "extra special" to be called up to the England senior squad for the first time.
Nketiah is the record goalscorer and ex-captain of the England Under-21s.
The 24-year-old has had to wait for a senior call-up since becoming too old to represent the U21s in 2021, having also opted against playing for Ghana.
"I'm really happy to be here, proud to be here and looking forward to helping the team," he said.
Speaking at England's training headquarters, St George's Park, Nketiah added: "Obviously I've been here a few times but it does feel different - it's extra special.
"You're mixing with great players, obviously a great manager as well. So just that sense of pride to be here, to progress through the age groups is obviously a nice feeling and to get here is a nice step."
Are Maguire and Phillips being disrespected?
With limited playing time for their clubs, should Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips be in the England squad?
Former Premier League midfielder Michael Brown tells The Football News Show both players "deserve their England call-ups", despite recent criticism over their inclusion in Gareth Southgate's squad to face Ukraine and Scotland.
Watch The Football News Show on BBC iPlayer.
England are looking to maintain their 100% form so far in Group C having won all four of their games.
They are top of the standings with 12 points, with Ukraine second on six points, and a win for the Three Lions tomorrow will all but cement their place at the tournament in Germany next year.
Italy are third in the group on three points but have played two games fewer than England.
Back on international duty
It is that time again as the Premier League and Championship seasons hit the pause button for the international break.
England have two games coming up, with a Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on Saturday followed up by a friendly with Scotland next Tuesday.
The Three Lions are in Poland for tomorrow's fixture because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
England boss Gareth Southgate and recent Bayern Munich recruit Harry Kane are due to speak to the media shortly.