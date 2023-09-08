England news conference: Southgate & Kane preview Ukraine game

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has said it feels "extra special" to be called up to the England senior squad for the first time.

Nketiah is the record goalscorer and ex-captain of the England Under-21s.

The 24-year-old has had to wait for a senior call-up since becoming too old to represent the U21s in 2021, having also opted against playing for Ghana.

"I'm really happy to be here, proud to be here and looking forward to helping the team," he said.

Speaking at England's training headquarters, St George's Park, Nketiah added: "Obviously I've been here a few times but it does feel different - it's extra special.

"You're mixing with great players, obviously a great manager as well. So just that sense of pride to be here, to progress through the age groups is obviously a nice feeling and to get here is a nice step."