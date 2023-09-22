Listen: Non-league commentaries
Commentaries available
All matches kick-off at 15:00 BST unless stated
National League
Woking v York City (12:30 BST) – BBC Radio Surrey & BBC Radio York
Boreham Wood v Aldershot Town – BBC Radio Surrey
Dagenham & Redbridge v Hartlepool United – BBC Radio Tees
Eastleigh v Kidderminster Harries – BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester
Oldham v Oxford City – BBC Radio Oxford
Southend United v AFC Fylde – BBC Radio Essex
National League North
Boston United v Chester – BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Chorley v Scunthorpe United – BBC Radio Humberside
Hereford v Bishops Stortford - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester
National League South
Dartford v Tonbridge Angels – BBC Radio Kent
Hampton & Richmond v Yeovil Town – BBC Radio Somerset
Hemel Hempstead v Torquay United – BBC Radio Devon
Maidstone United v Worthing – BBC Radio Kent
Weymouth v Chippenham – BBC Radio Solent