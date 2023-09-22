Listen: Non-league commentaries

  1. Commentaries available

    All matches kick-off at 15:00 BST unless stated

    National League

    Woking v York City (12:30 BST) – BBC Radio Surrey & BBC Radio York

    Boreham Wood v Aldershot Town – BBC Radio Surrey

    Dagenham & Redbridge v Hartlepool United – BBC Radio Tees

    Eastleigh v Kidderminster Harries – BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    Oldham v Oxford City – BBC Radio Oxford

    Southend United v AFC Fylde – BBC Radio Essex

    National League North

    Boston United v Chester – BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Chorley v Scunthorpe United – BBC Radio Humberside

    Hereford v Bishops Stortford - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    National League South

    Dartford v Tonbridge Angels – BBC Radio Kent

    Hampton & Richmond v Yeovil Town – BBC Radio Somerset

    Hemel Hempstead v Torquay United – BBC Radio Devon

    Maidstone United v Worthing – BBC Radio Kent

    Weymouth v Chippenham – BBC Radio Solent

