Women's Champions League: Arsenal 0-0 Paris FC - Russo & Mead on bench

Should the Gunners progress, they will be one of 10 teams through to the final qualifying stage.

Four will have qualified through the preliminary stages - with the 16 clubs whittled down to four in these mini groups.

The six other teams already seeded through to the final qualifying stage in the 'league path' are VfL Wolfsburg, Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid, Sparta Prague, BK Hacken and Manchester United.

Should Arsenal win today, they would face one of the nine other teams in the 'league path' over two legs with the winner qualifying for the main group stage. But lose today? That's it, they're out.