Women's Champions League: Arsenal 0-0 Paris FC - Russo & Mead on bench

Confident start from the French side, knocking the ball about nicely in their own half.
No doubt this will be a step up in opposition from the opening round for Arsenal - Paris have finished third in Division 1 Feminines in France for two successive seasons, behind the big two of Lyon and PSG.
KICK-OFF
Arsenal 0-0 Paris FC
We're under way at the Bilborsen Arena in Sweden in this first qualifying stage 'final'.
All the players and officials take the knee before Paris FC kick off.
What happens if Arsenal win? And if they lose?
Arsenal v Paris FC (14:00 BST)
Should the Gunners progress, they will be one of 10 teams through to the final qualifying stage.
Four will have qualified through the preliminary stages - with the 16 clubs whittled down to four in these mini groups.
The six other teams already seeded through to the final qualifying stage in the 'league path' are VfL Wolfsburg, Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid, Sparta Prague, BK Hacken and Manchester United.
Should Arsenal win today, they would face one of the nine other teams in the 'league path' over two legs with the winner qualifying for the main group stage. But lose today? That's it, they're out.
Recap: Arsenal 3-0 Linkopings
Arsenal v Paris FC (14:00 BST)
Arsenal beat Linkopings in the semi-final of the first round of Women's Champions League qualifying.
England striker Alessia Russo, Amanda Ilestedt and Cloe Lacasse all made their Arsenal debuts.
All of the goals came in the second half in Sweden - Caitlin Foord and Lina Hurtig netted headers before Stina Blackstenius's late third.
Arsenal, who had England international Beth Mead on the bench after nine months out with a knee injury, missed a host of chances, with Kim Little having an early penalty saved.
How did we get here?
Arsenal v Paris FC (14:00 BST)
Arsenal's third-place finish in last season's Women's Super League means they have to negotiate three qualifying rounds in order to reach the group stage of the competition.
Manchester United, who finished second, are seeded through to the final qualifying round while WSL champions Chelsea are among the four top seeds automatically straight into the group stages.
The Gunners are in the 'league path' of the qualifiers, which means they can only play fellow non-champions - teams who finished second or third in their domestic leagues.
In this initial stage, 16 teams were split into four groups, each playing two semis and a final, with the winner progressing. Arsenal's four-team mini-tournament is being hosted by Linkopings, who the Gunners beat on Wednesday to set up today's meeting with Paris.
Team news - Russo on bench for Arsenal
Arsenal v Paris FC (14:00 BST)
Two changes for Arsenal from their first qualifier - and it's a significant one as new signing and England striker Alessia Russo drops to the bench with Stina Blackstenius taking her place.
Australia defender Steph Catley comes in for Republic of Ireland full-back Katie McCabe in Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall's other bit of tinkering.
Among those alongside Russo and McCabe on the bench is England forward Beth Mead, who continues her return from the ACL injury that prevented her playing in the World Cup this summer.
Arsenal: Zinsberger, Maritz, Wubben-Moy, Ilestedt, Catley, Walti, Little, Maanum, Lacasse, Foord, Blackstenius.
Subs: D'Angelo, Williams, Beattie, McCabe, Pelova, Kuhl, Mead, Hurtig, Lia, Russo.
Paris FC: Nnaodzie, Bogaert, Greboval, Sissoko, Soyer, Korosec, Thiney, Le Mouel, Mateo, Dufour, Bourdieu
Subs: Marques, Demarest Pouplet, Ould Hocine, Hunter, Fleury, Corboz, Ndongala, Ribadeira, Abdullina, Sidibe.
Gunning for glory all over again
Arsenal v Paris FC (14:00 BST)
It was only four months ago that Arsenal came within a whisker of reaching the Women’s Champions League final for only the second time in their history, having won the title back in 2007.
After twice sharing 2-2 draws over 90 minutes in the two-legged semi-final with German giants VfL Wolfsburg, the Gunners’ hearts were broken by a 119th-minute winner.
Right now, they’re a fair way from that lofty occasion, facing the second of three qualifying ties they need to win just to reach the group stage of this year’s competition.
Having already beaten Swedish side Linkopings in their opener, Arsenal now face Paris FC in another win-or-bust qualifier – and you can follow the action right here with us on this page.