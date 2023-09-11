Reaction after Spanish football chief Rubiales quits

England manager Gareth Southgate on Kyle Walker: "I've talked him out of retirement twice - out of international football. After the Euros and after the World Cup, I think he loves being here and he's wanted to keep going and now he's thinking about how many caps can he get.

"He's critical to us. If we're talking about world-class players in their position in our team then he's probably one of them. I think he didn't realise how much value we have for him and how important he is for us. He's probably not going to thank me for sharing that!"