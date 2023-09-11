Reaction after Spanish football chief Rubiales quits

'I think he didn't realise how much value we have for him'
England
England manager Gareth Southgate on Kyle Walker: "I've talked him out of retirement twice - out of international football. After the Euros and after the World Cup, I think he loves being here and he's
wanted to keep going and now he's thinking about how many caps can he get.
"He's critical to us. If we're talking about world-class players in their
position in our team then he's probably one of them. I think he didn't realise how much value we have for him and how important he
is for us. He's probably not going to thank me for sharing that!"
'Walker tried to retire twice'
Monday's papers
The Times
The Times leads on England aiming to win the Rugby World Cup but also mentions Antony's delayed return to Manchester United and manager Gareth Southgate saying he has twice had to convince Kyle
Walker not to retire from international football.
The Manchester City right-back, 33, scored his first England goal in Saturday's Euro 2024
qualifier against Ukraine, which finished 1-1.
The TimesCopyright: The Times
'New Blow Rocks Old Trafford'
Monday's papers
The Daily Star
Today's Star reports on the latest 'blow' at Manchester United, with the assault allegations against Antony, which he denies, coming on the back of the Jadon Sancho story and Mason Greenwood leaving the club.
Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star
Germany coach 'Given the Flick'
Monday's papers
The Guardian
Today's Guardian mentions that Hansi Flick has been sacked as Germany manager following Saturday's 4-1 friendly defeat by Japan in Wolfsburg. The 58-year-old becomes the first Germany boss to be sacked since the role was created in 1926.
GuardianCopyright: Guardian
Gossip - Dortmund plan to make fresh Sancho approach
The Sun
Over the weekend, the Sun reported that Jadon Sancho's former club Borussia Dortmund plan to launch a fresh move to sign him in January if he fails to make peace with Erik ten Hag.
They say Manchester United turned down an approach from Dortmund last January to re-sign the England winger on loan.
Ten Hag said Sancho was dropped for last week's defeat at Arsenal because of poor training performance.
SunCopyright: Sun
'Antony to stay away amid probe by police'
Monday's papers
The Daily Express
Antony was due back to training with Manchester United today after being dropped from Brazil's squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru, but the club say it has been agreed to delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations, which he denies.
Now let's begin with a look at today's back pages. Many feature the latest from the Rugby World Cup, which got under way on Friday, but they are dominated by Manchester United winger Antony agreeing to delay his return to the club "to address allegations" of assault made against him.
Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail
Good morning
And welcome to today's live page. During the course of the day we'll bring you all the latest from the international camps and any other football news.
But we'll begin with reaction to Sunday's biggest stories, which include Luis Rubiales resigning as president of the Spanish Football Federation, Manchester United winger Antony delaying his return to the club and Hansi Flick being sacked as Germany manager.
Live Reporting
Ben Collins and Michael Beardmore
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
The TimesCopyright: The Times Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star GuardianCopyright: Guardian PA MediaCopyright: PA Media SunCopyright: Sun Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail
'I think he didn't realise how much value we have for him'
England
England manager Gareth Southgate on Kyle Walker: "I've talked him out of retirement twice - out of international football. After the Euros and after the World Cup, I think he loves being here and he's wanted to keep going and now he's thinking about how many caps can he get.
"He's critical to us. If we're talking about world-class players in their position in our team then he's probably one of them. I think he didn't realise how much value we have for him and how important he is for us. He's probably not going to thank me for sharing that!"
'Walker tried to retire twice'
Monday's papers
The Times
The Times leads on England aiming to win the Rugby World Cup but also mentions Antony's delayed return to Manchester United and manager Gareth Southgate saying he has twice had to convince Kyle Walker not to retire from international football.
The Manchester City right-back, 33, scored his first England goal in Saturday's Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine, which finished 1-1.
'New Blow Rocks Old Trafford'
Monday's papers
The Daily Star
Today's Star reports on the latest 'blow' at Manchester United, with the assault allegations against Antony, which he denies, coming on the back of the Jadon Sancho story and Mason Greenwood leaving the club.
Germany coach 'Given the Flick'
Monday's papers
The Guardian
Today's Guardian mentions that Hansi Flick has been sacked as Germany manager following Saturday's 4-1 friendly defeat by Japan in Wolfsburg. The 58-year-old becomes the first Germany boss to be sacked since the role was created in 1926.
Gossip - Dortmund plan to make fresh Sancho approach
The Sun
Over the weekend, the Sun reported that Jadon Sancho's former club Borussia Dortmund plan to launch a fresh move to sign him in January if he fails to make peace with Erik ten Hag.
They say Manchester United turned down an approach from Dortmund last January to re-sign the England winger on loan.
'Outcasts'
Monday's papers
The Sun
The Sun mentions that winger Jadon Sancho is set to speak with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after saying he has been "a scapegoat for a long time" at Old Trafford.
Ten Hag said Sancho was dropped for last week's defeat at Arsenal because of poor training performance.
'Antony to stay away amid probe by police'
Monday's papers
The Daily Express
Antony was due back to training with Manchester United today after being dropped from Brazil's squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru, but the club say it has been agreed to delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations, which he denies.
'Antony in exile'
Monday's papers
The Daily Mail
Now let's begin with a look at today's back pages. Many feature the latest from the Rugby World Cup, which got under way on Friday, but they are dominated by Manchester United winger Antony agreeing to delay his return to the club "to address allegations" of assault made against him.
Good morning
And welcome to today's live page. During the course of the day we'll bring you all the latest from the international camps and any other football news.
But we'll begin with reaction to Sunday's biggest stories, which include Luis Rubiales resigning as president of the Spanish Football Federation, Manchester United winger Antony delaying his return to the club and Hansi Flick being sacked as Germany manager.