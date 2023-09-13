Reaction after Bellingham inspires England win over Scotland

'Bellingham puts concluding flourish on world-class display'
Scotland 1-3 England
The applause was grudging and the words of praise spoken in hushed tones, but it was a measure of how England's Jude Bellingham ruled Hampden Park that even some Scotland fans were finally prepared to set 150 years of rivalry aside to acknowledge his brilliance.
Bellingham's vision and touch put the concluding flourish on a performance of world-class quality by creating Harry Kane's late goal, setting the seal on a comfortable 3-1 win in this celebration of the 150th anniversary of the first meeting between Scotland and England.
It was then that a brave few Scotland fans - only a few mind you - put their hands together in appreciation for a masterclass from 20-year-old Bellingham.
There was no shame in Scotland being run ragged by Bellingham, who played a part in England's first goal scored by Phil Foden then scored the second himself after an awful error by Scotland captain Andrew Robertson, as he has been ripping up La Liga since his summer move to Real Madrid.
'The night belonged to Bellingham & England'
Scotland 1-3 England
Scott Mullen
BBC Scotland at Hampden Park
You can't always read too much into friendlies, but there were a few questions answered in Glasgow.
While far from any sort of crisis, England's disjointed performance in their draw against Ukraine raised more than a few eyebrows.
Against Scotland, the zip to their play was a joy at times as they carved their hosts open in the first half.
Harry Kane's willingness to drop deep to offer an out was often key, as was the blistering attacking prowess of Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford. The link-up play was a joy to watch, unless you were wearing a dark blue jersey.
For Scotland, this is the kind of test they will surely face next summer in Germany at the European Championship.
Their spot at the Euros is one positive result away, and previous wins in Norway and at home to Spain have fuelled a belief they can mix it with Europe's best.
Yet trying to conjure the dynamism which has thrust them forward in recent months didn't really happen, with the second-half performance perhaps coming a bit too late.
A Scotland on the up will have other nights, but this one belonged to Bellingham and England.
Did you know?
Hey Jude by The Beatles went to number one in the UK singles chart in this week 55 years ago.
Hey Jude!
Scotland 1-3 England
"All the class and talent which took Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid was made devastatingly clear in Glasgow," wrote BBC Sport's Scott Mullen.
"His pace was electrifying and link up with Marcus Rashford a joy to watch for those in the away end."
'Have Scotland narrowed the gap? England offer sobering reply'
Scotland 1-3 England
Scott Mullen
BBC Scotland at Hampden Park
The first official meeting between England and Scotland took place on 30 November 1872 at the West of Scotland Cricket Club.
Six miles and 150 years on, this great rivalry captured the imagination of a Scottish public with a yearning for victory founded in genuine optimism.
Top of their European Championship qualifying group with five wins from five and facing an England team held by Ukraine on Saturday, head coach Steve Clarke spoke pre-match about the desire to see how much his team had narrowed the gap.
In the end, a fluid and ruthless first half from Gareth Southgate's team offered a sobering reply.
Bellingham helps classy England quell in-form Scots
Scotland 1-3 England
England continued their modern-day superiority in the 150-year rivalry with Scotland by beating their in-form hosts in a friendly at a raucous Hampden.
The Scots last triumphed in this fixture in 1999, but hopes of a 42nd win appeared ominously faint as Phil Foden's opener silenced the national stadium before the terrific Jude Bellingham was gifted a second three minutes later.
A shaken Scotland eventually awoke the home crowd as Harry Maguire's lazy leg sent Andy Robertson's cross screeching beyond Aaron Ramsdale.
However, England's classy play and intricate movement would pay once more as Harry Kane slotted home the visitors' third after a mesmeric Bellingham assist.
It's certainly the morning...whether it's a good one may well depend on which side of the England-Scotland border your loyalty lies.
We will have all the reaction after Gareth Southgate's Three Lions prevailed against Steve Clarke's high-flying Scots at Hampden in a special anniversary match to mark 150 years since the first international between the two sides.
There will also be a round-up of all the news from Tuesday night's European Championship qualifiers, plus the latest football gossip.
