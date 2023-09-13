Reaction after Bellingham inspires England win over Scotland

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The applause was grudging and the words of praise spoken in hushed tones, but it was a measure of how England's Jude Bellingham ruled Hampden Park that even some Scotland fans were finally prepared to set 150 years of rivalry aside to acknowledge his brilliance.

Bellingham's vision and touch put the concluding flourish on a performance of world-class quality by creating Harry Kane's late goal, setting the seal on a comfortable 3-1 win in this celebration of the 150th anniversary of the first meeting between Scotland and England.

It was then that a brave few Scotland fans - only a few mind you - put their hands together in appreciation for a masterclass from 20-year-old Bellingham.

There was no shame in Scotland being run ragged by Bellingham, who played a part in England's first goal scored by Phil Foden then scored the second himself after an awful error by Scotland captain Andrew Robertson, as he has been ripping up La Liga since his summer move to Real Madrid.

