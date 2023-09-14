WSL transfer deadline day and Premier League build-up

Today's Mail focuses on Harry Maguire's insistence that the abuse from fans is not getting to him.
There is also news from Manchester United, with a report saying Old Trafford chiefs seek a "peace deal" with England midfielder Jadon Sancho.
Harry Maguire's response to the criticism he has faced dominates today's back pages, sharing top billing with Ben Stokes' record-breaking century for England in Wednesday's one-day international victory over New Zealand...
We asked you for your say on the criticism Harry Maguire has faced in Wednesday's live page.
Here is the result of the BBC Sport vote:
'It's a joke' - Southgate on criticism of Maguire
In case you missed it, England boss Gareth Southgate condemned the "ridiculous treatment" of Maguire after Tuesday's 3-1 win over Scotland at Hampden Park, saying the criticism the defender has faced is "a joke".
Maguire was a key part of the England teams that reached the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and Euro 2020 final - and was United captain after an £80m move from Leicester.
But a downturn in form has seen the 30-year-old lose his starting place at Old Trafford and the Red Devils captaincy.
He remains a regular for England - and was only a half-time substitute at Hampden Park because Southgate rotated his team for a friendly.
Maguire has received much criticism in the press and on social media, leading to him being booed by his own fans for both England - in 2022 friendlies against the Ivory Coast and Germany - and United - in pre-season friendlies abroad last summer and again this year.
Southgate said he had no complaints with the Scottish fans, as the opposition team, mocking Maguire but added it was a "consequence of ridiculous treatment of him for a long period of time".
Maguire says he can 'deal with' Scotland 'banter'
Before we take a look at today's back pages, here's an update on one of Wednesday's top stories.
England's Harry Maguire says the reaction from the Scotland fans in Tuesday's friendly at Hampden Park was just a "little bit of banter" and he "can deal with it".
Scottish fans mocked the Manchester United defender, ironically applauding his passes, with Maguire going on to score an own goal in England's 3-1 win.
"It pretty much takes the pressure away from my team-mates and puts it all on myself," Maguire said.
"It makes them play better, for sure.
"It is a little bit of banter and it is a hostile environment, coming away to Scotland.
"We knew coming here, when you hear the national anthem and the way they disrespect that, we knew it would be hostile and in the second half I got most of it.
"I am happy to go with that, don't worry about that."
Craig Nelson
All times stated are UK
Today's agenda
OK, let's set out a plan for the day ahead.
Shortly, we will be hearing from BBC Sport reporter Emma Sanders on what promises to be a busy day of transfer activity in the Women's Super League.
We will bring you news throughout the day on any breaking transfer stories.
The Premier League returns on Saturday following the international break, we expect to bring you pre-match news conferences from Sheffield United, Luton Town and Brentford.
There will also be plenty of news and transfer gossip from the Premier League throughout the day.
So let's crack on, starting with the WSL.
Today's back pages
The Daily Star
And finally the Star, which highlights how Harry Maguire says he can battle on, taking the abuse to help the England team.
Today's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
More focus on Harry Maguire in today's Telegraph.
Today's back pages
The I
Harry Maguire's comments make the back page of the i, which also has a feature on England team-mate Jude Bellingham, asking whether the young Real Madrid midfielder could be at risk of burnout.
Today's back pages
The Guardian
The Guardian also reports on Harry Maguire's comments that he can handle the pressure caused by jeers from fans.
Today's back pages
The Daily Mail
Morning all
How's it going folks?
It's transfer deadline day in the Women's Super League today. We will have news of all the latest deals before the window closes at 23:00 BST.
There is also the small matter of the return of the Premier League following the international break, as clubs prepare for Saturday's games with a handful of pre-match news conferences.
And while the Premier League transfer window closed on 1 September, deals can still be done in Turkey before the Super Lig window shuts on Friday.
We will have all the latest on potential deals involving Premier League players, plus news from today's gossip column linking Chelsea with a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney.