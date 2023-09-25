Listen: Non-league commentaries
All times stated are UK
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 19:45 BST unless stated
National League
Aldershot Town Southend United – BBC Radio Surrey & BBC Radio Essex
Ebbsfleet United v Dorking Wanderers – BBC Radio Surrey & BBC Radio Kent
Hartlepool United v Solihull Moors – BBC Radio Tees
Kidderminster Harries v Oldham Athletic – BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester
Oxford City v Gateshead – BBC Radio Oxford
Wealdstone v Woking – BBC Radio Surrey
York City v Barnet – BBC Radio York