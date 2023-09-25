Listen: Non-league commentaries

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 19:45 BST unless stated

    National League

    Aldershot Town Southend United – BBC Radio Surrey & BBC Radio Essex

    Ebbsfleet United v Dorking Wanderers – BBC Radio Surrey & BBC Radio Kent

    Hartlepool United v Solihull Moors – BBC Radio Tees

    Kidderminster Harries v Oldham Athletic – BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    Oxford City v Gateshead – BBC Radio Oxford

    Wealdstone v Woking – BBC Radio Surrey

    York City v Barnet – BBC Radio York

