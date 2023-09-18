Premier League reaction after weekend of late wins

It's a bit of a mixed bag in truth and, understandably, England's win against Japan at the rugby union World Cup has a fair bit of real estate, but there's still plenty of football news to cover.
Good morning!
How was the weekend? Better for some than others from a football perspective I'd imagine.
On the back of the international break, the Premier League certainly didn't disappoint with several dramatic finishes, including five goals scored in stoppage time.
There's a familiar look at the summit with Manchester City, Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal making up the top four in that order and that quartet remains unbeaten after five games.
Manchester United came out of their defeat to Brighton with further questions to answer, while it's looking pretty bleak at the bottom for the likes of Luton and Everton after losses on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
We've got reaction from the weekend and we'll be taking a look at Nottingham Forest and Burnley ahead of their game at 19:45 BST.
The Champions League group stage gets under way on Tuesday so we'll also bring you the big lines from today's news conferences as Pep Guardiola, Eddie Howe and Brendan Rodgers face the media.
Live Reporting
Bobbie Jackson
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Post update
First, let's take a look at today's back pages.
It's a bit of a mixed bag in truth and, understandably, England's win against Japan at the rugby union World Cup has a fair bit of real estate, but there's still plenty of football news to cover.
Good morning!
How was the weekend? Better for some than others from a football perspective I'd imagine.
On the back of the international break, the Premier League certainly didn't disappoint with several dramatic finishes, including five goals scored in stoppage time.
There's a familiar look at the summit with Manchester City, Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal making up the top four in that order and that quartet remains unbeaten after five games.
Manchester United came out of their defeat to Brighton with further questions to answer, while it's looking pretty bleak at the bottom for the likes of Luton and Everton after losses on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
We've got reaction from the weekend and we'll be taking a look at Nottingham Forest and Burnley ahead of their game at 19:45 BST.
The Champions League group stage gets under way on Tuesday so we'll also bring you the big lines from today's news conferences as Pep Guardiola, Eddie Howe and Brendan Rodgers face the media.