Premier League reaction after weekend of late wins

How was the weekend? Better for some than others from a football perspective I'd imagine.

On the back of the international break, the Premier League certainly didn't disappoint with several dramatic finishes, including five goals scored in stoppage time.

There's a familiar look at the summit with Manchester City, Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal making up the top four in that order and that quartet remains unbeaten after five games.

Manchester United came out of their defeat to Brighton with further questions to answer, while it's looking pretty bleak at the bottom for the likes of Luton and Everton after losses on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

We've got reaction from the weekend and we'll be taking a look at Nottingham Forest and Burnley ahead of their game at 19:45 BST.

The Champions League group stage gets under way on Tuesday so we'll also bring you the big lines from today's news conferences as Pep Guardiola, Eddie Howe and Brendan Rodgers face the media.