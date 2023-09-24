Graeme Shinnie, Jack Baldwin, James Tavernier and Liam Kelly
Live

Scottish Premiership: Build-up to Sunday's games at Aberdeen & Ibrox

preview
BBC Radio Scotland

Live Reporting

Clive Lindsay

All times stated are UK

  1. Tune in to Sportsound

    BBC Radio Scotland FM/Extra/DAB/810MW

    Sportsound coverage of today's game is just starting on BBC Radio Scotland.

    Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller and ex-Motherwell centre-half Stephen Craigan provide the analysis from Ibrox, while former Aberdeen player and captain Willie Miller joins host Richard Gordon from Pittodrie.

    Click the wee link at the top of the page to listen.

    BBC microphone
    Copyright: SNS
  2. Focus on Ibrox and Pittodrie

    Scottish Premiership

    Welcome to Scottish Premiership Weekend Part 2.

    Aberdeen and Rangers will hope to translate confidence-boosting midweek European performances to the domestic scene as they host the weekend's two remaining fixtures.

    Ross County are visitors to Pittodrie, while Motherwell are at Ibrox in what is the game of the weekend.

    Strap yourselves in for the build-up, live commentary and post-match reaction here on the BBC Sport website and BBC Radio Scotland.

    Rangers fans
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Rangers fans have been gathering since early morning at Ibrox
