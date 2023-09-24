Scottish Premiership: Build-up to Sunday's games at Aberdeen & Ibrox

Sportsound coverage of today's game is just starting on BBC Radio Scotland.
Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller and ex-Motherwell centre-half Stephen Craigan provide the analysis from Ibrox, while former Aberdeen player and captain Willie Miller joins host Richard Gordon from Pittodrie.
Click the wee link at the top of the page to listen.
SNSCopyright: SNS
Focus on Ibrox and Pittodrie
Scottish Premiership
Welcome to Scottish Premiership Weekend Part 2.
Aberdeen and Rangers will hope to translate confidence-boosting midweek European performances to the domestic scene as they host the weekend's two remaining fixtures.
Ross County are visitors to Pittodrie, while Motherwell are at Ibrox in what is the game of the weekend.
Strap yourselves in for the build-up, live commentary and post-match reaction here on the BBC Sport website and BBC Radio Scotland.
Live Reporting
Clive Lindsay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
SNSCopyright: SNS
Tune in to Sportsound
BBC Radio Scotland FM/Extra/DAB/810MW
Sportsound coverage of today's game is just starting on BBC Radio Scotland.
Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller and ex-Motherwell centre-half Stephen Craigan provide the analysis from Ibrox, while former Aberdeen player and captain Willie Miller joins host Richard Gordon from Pittodrie.
Click the wee link at the top of the page to listen.
Focus on Ibrox and Pittodrie
Scottish Premiership
Welcome to Scottish Premiership Weekend Part 2.
Aberdeen and Rangers will hope to translate confidence-boosting midweek European performances to the domestic scene as they host the weekend's two remaining fixtures.
Ross County are visitors to Pittodrie, while Motherwell are at Ibrox in what is the game of the weekend.
Strap yourselves in for the build-up, live commentary and post-match reaction here on the BBC Sport website and BBC Radio Scotland.