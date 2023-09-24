Scottish Premiership: Build-up to Sunday's games at Aberdeen & Ibrox

Welcome to Scottish Premiership Weekend Part 2.

Aberdeen and Rangers will hope to translate confidence-boosting midweek European performances to the domestic scene as they host the weekend's two remaining fixtures.

Ross County are visitors to Pittodrie, while Motherwell are at Ibrox in what is the game of the weekend.

Strap yourselves in for the build-up, live commentary and post-match reaction here on the BBC Sport website and BBC Radio Scotland.