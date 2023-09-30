Kilmarnock v St Mirren

Kilmarnock v St Mirren - follow live updates

Live Reporting

Colin Moffat

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Motherwell 0-0 Celtic

    Celtic stay patient, probing for an opening. Motherwell continue to shut them down. David Turnbull has a go against his former team, with the shot deflected into the side-netting.

  2. 'Motherwell must maintain focus'

    Motherwell 0-0 Celtic

    Pat Bonner

    Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound

    This is where the concentration levels have to go up for Motherwell. They've worked so hard to get to this point.

    Celtic are now looking for a piece of brilliance.

  3. Make of this what you will...

    Motherwell 0-0 Celtic

    Only Celtic's two centre-backs have a deeper average position than Daizen Maeda (No.38).

    Average positions
    Copyright: Stats Perform
  4. LINE-UPS from McDiarmid Park

    St Johnstone v Livingston (15:00)

    St Johnstone: Mitov, Wright, Gordon, Considine, Robinson, Carey, Sprangler, Phillips, Costelloe, Kucheriavyi, Jephcott

    Substitutes: Richards, Gallacher, May, MacPherson, Olufunwa, McClelland, Smith, Turner-Cooke, Franczak

    Livingston: George, Parkes, Obileye, Anderson, Brandon, Holt, Nouble, Sangare, Shinnie, Kelly, Penrice

    Substitutes: Hamilton, Pittman, Kelly, MacKay, Bradley, De Lucas, Lloyd, Guthrie, Lawal

  5. Triple change for Celtic

    Motherwell 0-0 Celtic

    David Turnbull, Luis Palma and Oh Hyeon-gyu are on for Celtic.

    Japanese trio Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda and Kyogo make way.

  6. LINE-UPS at Global Energy Stadium

    Ross County v Hearts (15:00)

    Ross County: Laidlaw, Brown, Baldwin, Nightingale, Leak, Purrington, Randall, Turner, Dhanda, Samuel, White

    Substitutes: Munro, Allardice, Loturi, Murray, Harmon, Henderson, High, Brophy, Smith

    Hearts: Clark, Offiah, Kent, Rowles, Kinglsey, Nieuwenhof, Sibbick, Denholm, Grant, Vargas, Shankland

    Substitutes: McGovern, Haring, Banningime, Boyce, Halliday, FOrrest, Tait, Kirk, Lowry

  7. LINE-UPS from Easter Road

    Hibernian v Dundee (15:00)

    Hibernian: Marshall, Miller, Fish, Hanlon, Stevenson, Jeggo, Newell, Boyle, Youan, Le Fondre, Vente.

    Substitutes: Boruc, Levitt, Obita, Doidge, Delferriere, Tavares, Campbell, Bushiri, Whittaker.

    Dundee: Carson, Kerr, Shaughnessy, Lamie, Beck, Boateng, McCowan, Cameron, Portales, Rudden, Bakayoko.

    Substitutes: Lengzdins, Pineda, Ashcroft, Robinson, Robertson, Howley, Donnelly, Sylla, Lewis.

  8. GREAT SAVE!

    Motherwell 0-0 Celtic

    Blair Spittal breaks in behind and has a dig from 14 yards or so and Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain spreads himself, using his feet to keep the shot out.

    That's Bain's second big save of the day.

  9. LINE-UPS from Rugby Park

    Kilmarnock v St Mirren

    Kilmarnock: Dennis, Mayo, Findlay, Wright, Ndaba, Armstrong, Lyons, Magennis, Kennedy, Cameron, Vassell.

    Substitutes: O'Hara, Deas, Davies, Donnelly, Polworth, McKenzie, Watson, Murray, Dallas.

    St Mirren: Hemming, Fraser, Gogic, Dunne, Strain, Baccus, O'Hara, Tanser, Kiltie, Mandron, McMenamin.

    Substitutes: Urminsky, Bolton, Taylor, Small, Flynn, Boyd-Munce, Olusanya, Greive, Nahmani.

  10. Post update

    Motherwell 0-0 Celtic

    Pape Souare and Oli Shaw are on for Motherwell. Theo Bair and Stephen O'Donnell go in the other direction.

  11. LINE-UPS from Ibrox

    Rangers v Aberdeen (15:00)

    Rangers: Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Ridvan, Lundstram, Jack, Cifuentes, Lammers, Sima, Dessers.

    Substitutes: McCrorie, Souttar, Sterling, Wright, Balogun, Barisic, Rice, Lovelace, McKinnon.

    Aberdeen: Roos, Devlin, Jensen, Gartenmann, Rubezic, MacKenzie, Shinnie, McGrath, Clarkson, Polvara, Miovski.

    Substitutes: Doohan, Barron, Duk, Gueye, Hayes, Sokler, Duncan, MacDonald, Milne.

  12. Post update

    Motherwell 0-0 Celtic

    Theo Bair gallops in behind the Celtic defence but Liam Scales get back to block and when the ball is squeezed back across goal it just won't fall for the hosts.

  13. Post update

    Motherwell 0-0 Celtic

    Every time Celtic get forward, they are met by at least seven Motherwell players across the edge of the home penalty area.

    Daizen Maeda tries to squeeze in a cross from the left and it's deflected into the arms of Liam Kelly.

  14. 'Opportunities starting to knock'

    Motherwell 0-0 Celtic

    Martin Dowden

    BBC Sport Scotland at Fir Park

    It feels like this could go either way right now. Chances are beginning to flow at both ends.

    One or two faces in the away end are starting to look a touch concerned as the clock ticks on.

  15. Post update

    Motherwell 0-0 Celtic

    A change at centre-back for Celtic as Nat Phillips takes over from Gustaf Lagerbielke.

  16. 'What a chance for Maeda'

    Motherwell 0-0 Celtic

    Pat Bonner

    Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound

    Oh my word.

    Maeda chose to open up and hit it with his right, but it was like one of my pitching wedges straight over the bar.

    What a chance for Celtic.

    Well v Celtic
    Copyright: SNS
  17. Post update

    Motherwell 0-0 Celtic

    It looks like a great shooting opportunity for Greg Taylor but the Celtic full-back opts to slip a pass through to Daizen Maeda, who scoops over the top on the angle.

    Well v Celtic
    Copyright: SNS
  18. Post update

    Motherwell 0-0 Celtic

    Celtic skipper Callum McGregor darts into the Motherwell penalty area and his low cut-back is met by Dan Casey, who is relieved to see his unconvincing clearance bounce off Matt O'Riley and fly wide.

  19. YELLOW CARD

    Motherwell 0-0 Celtic

    On way go and Stephen O'Donnell is booked for a horrible, sliding hack on Celtic winger Daizen Maeda.

  20. DISALLOWED GOAL

    Motherwell 0-0 Celtic

    Motherwell just about get the ball over the line but the whistle has already gone for a barge on goalkeeper Scott Bain by Bevis Mugabi.

    It looks clear cut, but VAR is having a second view.

    Well v Celtic
    Copyright: SNS
