Rangers v Aberdeen - listen to Sportsound commentary

For all Celtic have had the ball and got into good areas, they've hardly tested Liam Kelly in goal. The final touch or pass isn't quite there.
Motherwell fashioned one great chance with a bit of quick thinking at a free kick. That got Harry Paton in but he was denied well by Scott Bain. It's the type of chance Stuart Kettlewell's side simply has to take.
Stat attack
HT: Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
HALF-TIME Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
All square. Not much to shout about.
Celtic with 70% possession but the best chance fell to Motherwell as Scott Bain had to look lively to save from Harry Paton.
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
A Dan Casey shot is charged down at the edge of the Celtic penalty box. A few hopeful cries of 'penalty' from the home stands, but the ball smacked against the leg of Reo Hatate.
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
It looks like Brendan Rodgers wasn't very impressed by that lapse of concentration, which led to Harry Paton's chance a wee while ago.
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
The Motherwell penalty area is congested with players but Matt O'Riley finds a chink of space to pop a shot on target. Liam Kelly is right behind it though.
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
A bit of a lull as half-time approaches. Celtic continue to hog the ball but they're not really going anywhere.
GREAT SAVE!
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Big chance for Motherwell as Celtic are caught napping from a quickly taken free-kick. Harry Paton just has Scott Bain to beat with an angled shot but the keeper saves well with his legs.
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Celtic come again and Kyogo spins on a Callum McGregor pass before bending a shot a metre or two wide from near the edge of the box.
'Celtic runs keep defenders busy'
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Pat Bonner
Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound
There's always someone making a penetrating run in behind for Celtic.
That disrupts defences and has them moving about.
'Celtic starting to click'
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Martin Dowden
BBC Sport Scotland at Fir Park
Stuart Kettlewell will be fairly happy with his side as they've restricted Celtic for the most part. They need to get up the park though.
It does feel that the visitors are increasingly getting into dangerous areas with Motherwell struggling to gain much relief.
Ouch!
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Yang Hyun-Jun is the next Celtic player to take a sore one in the face. This time it's an accidental elbow from Brodie Spencer.
The Korean winger is back up swiftly.
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Reo Hatate can't believe it as referee Willie Collum waves play on. The Celtic player ghosted away from Harry Paton then went down near the edge of the box after feeling a slight tug.
CLOSE!
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Kyogo kills a Greg Taylor pass with a lovely touch but he's quickly crowded out by three Motherwell defenders.
A corner follows and Liam Scales is left all alone to nod wide.
A let-off for the home side there...
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Celtic had 76.5% possession over the opening 15 minutes if you want an idea of their dominance on the ball.
Both sides have had two shots though - it's what you do with it.
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Daizen Maeda ties Bevis Mugabe in knots with a neat turn wide on the left but the Celtic winger ruins the good work by overcooking his cross.
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Yang Hyun-Jun cuts in from the right to let fly and the Celtic winger's effort zooms high into the stand behind the home goal.
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Blair Spittal tries his luck with an overhead kick but the ball sails over the top of the Celtic crossbar.
Post update
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
A groggy looking Reo Hatate eventually gets back to his feet and off we go again.
YELLOW CARD
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Reo Hatate is getting some attention after getting caught in the face by the boot of Callum Slattery.
The Celtic midfielder was stooping slightly to gather a throw-in on his chest when Slattery came crashing in.
