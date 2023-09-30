St Johnstone v Livingston - follow live updates

James Forrest probably thinks he's done everything right to get it on target, but it's straight at Liam Kelly.
Colin Moffat
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Celtic stay patient, probing for an opening. Motherwell continue to shut them down. David Turnbull has a go against his former team, with the shot deflected into the side-netting.
'Motherwell must maintain focus'
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Pat Bonner
Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound
This is where the concentration levels have to go up for Motherwell. They've worked so hard to get to this point.
Celtic are now looking for a piece of brilliance.
Make of this what you will...
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Only Celtic's two centre-backs have a deeper average position than Daizen Maeda (No.38).
LINE-UPS from McDiarmid Park
St Johnstone v Livingston (15:00)
St Johnstone: Mitov, Wright, Gordon, Considine, Robinson, Carey, Sprangler, Phillips, Costelloe, Kucheriavyi, Jephcott
Substitutes: Richards, Gallacher, May, MacPherson, Olufunwa, McClelland, Smith, Turner-Cooke, Franczak
Livingston: George, Parkes, Obileye, Anderson, Brandon, Holt, Nouble, Sangare, Shinnie, Kelly, Penrice
Substitutes: Hamilton, Pittman, Kelly, MacKay, Bradley, De Lucas, Lloyd, Guthrie, Lawal
Triple change for Celtic
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
David Turnbull, Luis Palma and Oh Hyeon-gyu are on for Celtic.
Japanese trio Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda and Kyogo make way.
LINE-UPS at Global Energy Stadium
Ross County v Hearts (15:00)
Ross County: Laidlaw, Brown, Baldwin, Nightingale, Leak, Purrington, Randall, Turner, Dhanda, Samuel, White
Substitutes: Munro, Allardice, Loturi, Murray, Harmon, Henderson, High, Brophy, Smith
Hearts: Clark, Offiah, Kent, Rowles, Kinglsey, Nieuwenhof, Sibbick, Denholm, Grant, Vargas, Shankland
Substitutes: McGovern, Haring, Banningime, Boyce, Halliday, FOrrest, Tait, Kirk, Lowry
LINE-UPS from Easter Road
Hibernian v Dundee (15:00)
Hibernian: Marshall, Miller, Fish, Hanlon, Stevenson, Jeggo, Newell, Boyle, Youan, Le Fondre, Vente.
Substitutes: Boruc, Levitt, Obita, Doidge, Delferriere, Tavares, Campbell, Bushiri, Whittaker.
Dundee: Carson, Kerr, Shaughnessy, Lamie, Beck, Boateng, McCowan, Cameron, Portales, Rudden, Bakayoko.
Substitutes: Lengzdins, Pineda, Ashcroft, Robinson, Robertson, Howley, Donnelly, Sylla, Lewis.
GREAT SAVE!
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Blair Spittal breaks in behind and has a dig from 14 yards or so and Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain spreads himself, using his feet to keep the shot out.
That's Bain's second big save of the day.
LINE-UPS from Rugby Park
Kilmarnock v St Mirren
Kilmarnock: Dennis, Mayo, Findlay, Wright, Ndaba, Armstrong, Lyons, Magennis, Kennedy, Cameron, Vassell.
Substitutes: O'Hara, Deas, Davies, Donnelly, Polworth, McKenzie, Watson, Murray, Dallas.
St Mirren: Hemming, Fraser, Gogic, Dunne, Strain, Baccus, O'Hara, Tanser, Kiltie, Mandron, McMenamin.
Substitutes: Urminsky, Bolton, Taylor, Small, Flynn, Boyd-Munce, Olusanya, Greive, Nahmani.
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Pape Souare and Oli Shaw are on for Motherwell. Theo Bair and Stephen O'Donnell go in the other direction.
LINE-UPS from Ibrox
Rangers v Aberdeen (15:00)
Rangers: Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Ridvan, Lundstram, Jack, Cifuentes, Lammers, Sima, Dessers.
Substitutes: McCrorie, Souttar, Sterling, Wright, Balogun, Barisic, Rice, Lovelace, McKinnon.
Aberdeen: Roos, Devlin, Jensen, Gartenmann, Rubezic, MacKenzie, Shinnie, McGrath, Clarkson, Polvara, Miovski.
Substitutes: Doohan, Barron, Duk, Gueye, Hayes, Sokler, Duncan, MacDonald, Milne.
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Theo Bair gallops in behind the Celtic defence but Liam Scales get back to block and when the ball is squeezed back across goal it just won't fall for the hosts.
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Every time Celtic get forward, they are met by at least seven Motherwell players across the edge of the home penalty area.
Daizen Maeda tries to squeeze in a cross from the left and it's deflected into the arms of Liam Kelly.
'Opportunities starting to knock'
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Martin Dowden
BBC Sport Scotland at Fir Park
It feels like this could go either way right now. Chances are beginning to flow at both ends.
One or two faces in the away end are starting to look a touch concerned as the clock ticks on.
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
A change at centre-back for Celtic as Nat Phillips takes over from Gustaf Lagerbielke.
'What a chance for Maeda'
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Pat Bonner
Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound
Oh my word.
Maeda chose to open up and hit it with his right, but it was like one of my pitching wedges straight over the bar.
What a chance for Celtic.
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
It looks like a great shooting opportunity for Greg Taylor but the Celtic full-back opts to slip a pass through to Daizen Maeda, who scoops over the top on the angle.
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Celtic skipper Callum McGregor darts into the Motherwell penalty area and his low cut-back is met by Dan Casey, who is relieved to see his unconvincing clearance bounce off Matt O'Riley and fly wide.
YELLOW CARD
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
On way go and Stephen O'Donnell is booked for a horrible, sliding hack on Celtic winger Daizen Maeda.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
Motherwell just about get the ball over the line but the whistle has already gone for a barge on goalkeeper Scott Bain by Bevis Mugabi.
It looks clear cut, but VAR is having a second view.