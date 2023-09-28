Latest football news & EFL Cup reaction as Man City lose first match of season

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says his side are eager to "go one better" than last season's runners-up finish in the Carabao Cup after overcoming Manchester City.

Their reward is a rematch of last year's final, against Manchester United, at Old Trafford.

"Pre-game, the run last year was in our thoughts," Howe told Sky Sports.

"It was an inspiration to us and helped our season, albeit the final maybe affected our league results. We look back on it with real pride.

"We want to try and go one further if we can but there is a long way to go at this stage. We are still there fighting."