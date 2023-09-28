Newcastle United players celebrate
Latest football news & EFL Cup reaction as Man City lose first match of season

Harry Poole

  1. 'Pep's pain'

    The Daily Telegraph

    The Telegraph's back page leads on Manchester City's Carabao Cup exit and reads: 'City quad bid is over already'.

    Having won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup last season, there'll be no League Cup success for City again this term after falling at the first hurdle - in a competition they won for a fourth successive year in 2021.

    Pep's Pain - Telegraph back page
  2. Newcastle aim to go one better

    Newcastle 1-0 Man City

    Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says his side are eager to "go one better" than last season's runners-up finish in the Carabao Cup after overcoming Manchester City.

    Their reward is a rematch of last year's final, against Manchester United, at Old Trafford.

    "Pre-game, the run last year was in our thoughts," Howe told Sky Sports.

    "It was an inspiration to us and helped our season, albeit the final maybe affected our league results. We look back on it with real pride.

    "We want to try and go one further if we can but there is a long way to go at this stage. We are still there fighting."

    Eddie Howe
  3. Fourth-round draw in full

    Here's how that draw looks in full:

    Mansfield v Port Vale

    Ipswich v Fulham

    Manchester United v Newcastle

    Bournemouth v Liverpool

    Chelsea v Blackburn

    West Ham v Arsenal

    Everton v Burnley

    Exeter v Middlesbrough

  4. Newcastle set for Man Utd rematch

    Manchester United will face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup fourth round in a repeat of last season's final.

    West Ham host Arsenal, Bournemouth are at home to Liverpool and Everton host Sean Dyche's old club Burnley in three more all-Premier League ties.

    Fulham visit Championship side Ipswich and Chelsea host Blackburn.

    At least two English Football League (EFL) sides will be in the quarter-finals, with Mansfield at home to Port Vale and Exeter playing Middlesbrough.

    The fourth-round ties will take place in the week commencing 30 October.

    Man Utd lift the Carabao Cup
    Newcastle celebrate
  6. Newcastle end Man City's hopes

    Newcastle 1-0 Man City

    There's only one place to start this morning and that is at St James' Park, where Newcastle United beat Treble winners Manchester City 1-0.

    Alexander Isak scored the winner for a largely second-string Newcastle, who came to life after the break to beat a much-changed City.

    Newcastle, runners-up to Manchester United in last year's final, made 10 changes from Sunday's 8-0 win at Sheffield United and barely got a kick in a first half dominated by the visitors.

    But with Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon sent on at the break, the Magpies were transformed, with Isak slotting home following fine work from Joelinton.

    Alexander Isak
  7. Good morning

    Big wins. Stunning goals. A step closer to the final.

    The Carabao Cup fourth round draw is set, and it has thrown up some tasty ties.

    All the reaction to that and last night's action coming right up.

    Joelinton
