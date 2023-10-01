Beale sacked as Rangers manager - updates & reaction

Right, that's it from us tonight and our live update on Michael Beale's departure from Ibrox. You can go back to unpausing the Strictly result now.
Thanks for coming to us, and make sure to keep across the BBC Sport Scotland website, and the dedicated Rangers page HERE, for more updates tomorrow and during the week. While you're there, you may as well hit subscribe too.
Cheerio.
What's happening this week?
Rangers travel to face Aris Limassol of Cyprus on Thursday night, so we should expect to hear from Steven Davis and a Rangers player at some point on Wednesday.
Remember, the Ibrox side beat Real Betis 1-0 during Michael Beale's four-match winning streak which was ended by Aberdeen on Saturday.
Rangers statement in full - recap
Rangers Football Club can confirm it has parted company with men’s first-team manager, Michael Beale.
The Rangers board would like to put on record their thanks to Michael and his staff for their efforts since joining the club last November.
Results this season have fallen short of what everyone connected to Rangers would expect.
Therefore, the decision was reached today to terminate the contract of the manager, as well as the contracts of coaches Neil Banfield, Damian Matthew, Harry Watling and Jack Ade.
The club is pleased to announce that Steven Davis will lead the interim management team.
The team will consist of former Rangers player and hugely experienced coach Alex Rae, former Rangers player and current coach Steven Smith, coach Brian Gilmour, and goalkeeping coach, Colin Stewart.
Rangers Chairman, John Bennett, commented: “I’d like to thank Michael for his dedicated work since he re-joined the club as manager last November.
“It is clear that results have fallen well short of the board’s, Michael’s and our supporters’ expectations.
“The search process for the new manager is already underway. I wish Steven Davis and the interim management team every success - they will remain in charge for as long as it takes to make the right appointment.”
SNSCopyright: SNS
Get Involved
Want to tell the world what you think of Michael Beale leaving Rangers? Course you do...
Think you've got it all sussed as to where it went wrong, what needs fixed and who the person is to do it. Get in touch HERE and let us all know. The best - and cleanest - will find their way on the Rangers page on the BBC Sport site at some point on Monday.
Stat attack
How does this stack up?
BBCCopyright: BBC
Message from Todd Cantwell
InstaCopyright: Insta
Fancy a flutter
Already I've been sent a list of bookies' front - and very much back - runners for the Rangers job.
I'm reading everyone from Kevin Muscat, Jesse Marsch, Marcelo Bielsa and Rino Gattuso to Sam Allardyce and Derek McInnes.
There's also a certain Mr Gerrard at a 50/1 shot. Surely not...
SNSCopyright: SNS
Beale 'only has himself to blame' for Rangers problems
More from Rangers fans...
Robbie: Fans pressurised Rangers into ditching Ross Wilson. He was not replaced and the subsequent recruitment has been poor. A new manager will still have to work with the same sub-standard players.
Scott:I know it sounds daft but we can't keep sacking managers. Beale is obviously a very good coach at the early stages of his management career. It's the scouting department and guys above Beale we should be questioning.
Wild Bill:You let Colak, a proven scorer, and Sakala, who although a raw talent, had goals leave. None of the new intake compare. I wonder who was in charge of recruitment. Had they seen any of these players or looked at their stats? How on earth did they think they were suitable? Lack of pace sticks out like a sore thumb. Money wasted, season over.
Anon:I feel sorry for a new manager that has to work with this poor squad. Long contracts for many of the new dud players that Beale has brought in. Worst squad that has donned the shirt. Where is all the Scottish talent?
Mick:The players bought in the summer are not better than the players Beale decided to move on. It was his choice to sell Colak and Sakala, our main goal threats, and that is clearly his mistake. How we could do with them now.
The task ahead
Remember we said earlier when Michael Beale took over at the end of November last year the gap to Celtic was nine points?
Just seven into this season and that bridge stands at seven, with Rangers not even in second spot. It's of course early days, and Celtic were a tad fortunate one could say with their win on Saturday at Fir Park, so anything can happen. But it's a big job for whoever walks through the front door at Ibrox in the coming days or weeks.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Manager update...
Jane Lewis
BBC Scotland
BBC Scotland understands that Rangers will take their time in their search for a replacement for Micheal Beale, and have every confidence in the interim management team to be in position for as long as that process takes.
We also believe that no-one has been approached as they start the search for a new manager.
The new management team will take charge for the first time in their Europa League match against Aris Limassol on Thursday and with that in mind, we understand the club are happy that between the interim coaching staff they have the correct Uefa licence for managing/coaching in Europe.
'Lack of passion'
Rangers fans' views
We asked for your views following Rangers' defeat by Aberdeen on Saturday...
Margaret: We have
no fight in our team. Too many passes in the middle of the park. So
disappointing as a fan watching my team with no passion. That's not the Rangers
we support - fight for the jersey!
Ryan: Lack of
ideas, lack of cohesion and a lack of passion. No longer can the excuse of new
players needing time to bed in be used. The additions and the money spent on
them is, at best, poor. Mix that with a manager who is lacking in a plan A
never mind a plan B results in what we are seeing week-in, week-out, below-par
performances.
John: No style of play, constant back passing, terrible to watch. Replaced the strikers we had with guys who couldn't score in an amateur league.
Edward:This season has been a 'hard watch' to say the least. No obvious plan or structure but more important there appears to be a real lack of leadership. Tavernier is so out of form yet appears to be undropable. Why did we sign Sterling?
What's next?
Davis and his interim team don't have much time to get to grips with the task in hand. There's two games in the next week as the Glasgow side take flight in Europe, before a short jaunt to Paisley.
Then comes the international break where Davis - or maybe a permanent boss by then? - has a bit of time to work with the group before getting back to it at home to Hibs.
SNSCopyright: SNS
Mibbes aye, mibbes naw?
Rangers fans, we'll ask you to submit your thoughts shortly, but how are you feeling?
The thumbs of destiny await you...
Summer signings struggle
Rangers signed 11 players under Michael Beale, including nine during the summer transfer window.
A combination of poor form and injuries have dogged those players with Todd Cantwell, Danilo, Kieran Dowell and Nico Raskin currently sidelined and forwards Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers managing just four goals between them.
Goalkeeper Jack Butland has impressed while Abdallah Sima has scored five times since joining on loan from Brighton while Dujon Sterling and the returning Leon Balogun have only been used sparingly. Jose Cifuentes has only started consistently of late.
Davis takes interim charge
Rangers say Steven Davis "will lead the interim management team".
The veteran midfielder, 38, last played for the Ibrox side in December, having sustained a serious knee injury.
Davis joined Rangers for a second time in 2019 and has made more than 370 appearances for the club.
Alex Rae and Steven Smith, both former Rangers players, will assist Davis.
Watch: Beale's last game in charge
Rangers 1-3 Aberdeen (Sat)
Post update
It's the shortest tenure of a permanent manager since Pedro Caixinha. Mind him?
The Portuguese was in the job for just 227 days, in case you were wondering.
307 days and done
An overhaul in the Rangers squad followed this summer, with the likes of Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor and Alfredo Morelos departing.
Nine players have come in, including Danilo, Sam Lammers and Jack Butland. However, an opening day defeat at Kilmarnock, coupled with further poor results and injuries have conspired to mean Beale's tenure lasted just 307 days.
A false dawn?
Michael Beale's tenure is one of the shortest of any Rangers manager. Indeed, he didn't even last a year.
It was on 28 November that the deal was done to bring the man who was formerly Steven Gerrard's Rangers coach back to Ibrox. He took over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who despite getting Rangers a Scottish Cup and into the Europa League final the previous season, couldn't keep his job after a nightmare Champions League campaign.
At the time of Beale's takeover, Rangers were adrift of Celtic by nine points. By the end of the season, that margin had narrowed by only two points as Ange Postecoglou's team swept to a treble.
Live Reporting
Scott Mullen
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
SNSCopyright: SNS BBCCopyright: BBC InstaCopyright: Insta SNSCopyright: SNS BBCCopyright: BBC SNSCopyright: SNS SNSCopyright: SNS
That's all, folks
Right, that's it from us tonight and our live update on Michael Beale's departure from Ibrox. You can go back to unpausing the Strictly result now.
Thanks for coming to us, and make sure to keep across the BBC Sport Scotland website, and the dedicated Rangers page HERE, for more updates tomorrow and during the week. While you're there, you may as well hit subscribe too.
Cheerio.
What's happening this week?
Rangers travel to face Aris Limassol of Cyprus on Thursday night, so we should expect to hear from Steven Davis and a Rangers player at some point on Wednesday.
Remember, the Ibrox side beat Real Betis 1-0 during Michael Beale's four-match winning streak which was ended by Aberdeen on Saturday.
Rangers statement in full - recap
Rangers Football Club can confirm it has parted company with men’s first-team manager, Michael Beale.
The Rangers board would like to put on record their thanks to Michael and his staff for their efforts since joining the club last November.
Results this season have fallen short of what everyone connected to Rangers would expect.
Therefore, the decision was reached today to terminate the contract of the manager, as well as the contracts of coaches Neil Banfield, Damian Matthew, Harry Watling and Jack Ade.
The club is pleased to announce that Steven Davis will lead the interim management team.
The team will consist of former Rangers player and hugely experienced coach Alex Rae, former Rangers player and current coach Steven Smith, coach Brian Gilmour, and goalkeeping coach, Colin Stewart.
Rangers Chairman, John Bennett, commented: “I’d like to thank Michael for his dedicated work since he re-joined the club as manager last November.
“It is clear that results have fallen well short of the board’s, Michael’s and our supporters’ expectations.
“The search process for the new manager is already underway. I wish Steven Davis and the interim management team every success - they will remain in charge for as long as it takes to make the right appointment.”
Get Involved
Want to tell the world what you think of Michael Beale leaving Rangers? Course you do...
Think you've got it all sussed as to where it went wrong, what needs fixed and who the person is to do it. Get in touch HERE and let us all know. The best - and cleanest - will find their way on the Rangers page on the BBC Sport site at some point on Monday.
Stat attack
How does this stack up?
Message from Todd Cantwell
Fancy a flutter
Already I've been sent a list of bookies' front - and very much back - runners for the Rangers job.
I'm reading everyone from Kevin Muscat, Jesse Marsch, Marcelo Bielsa and Rino Gattuso to Sam Allardyce and Derek McInnes.
There's also a certain Mr Gerrard at a 50/1 shot. Surely not...
Beale 'only has himself to blame' for Rangers problems
More from Rangers fans...
Robbie: Fans pressurised Rangers into ditching Ross Wilson. He was not replaced and the subsequent recruitment has been poor. A new manager will still have to work with the same sub-standard players.
Scott:I know it sounds daft but we can't keep sacking managers. Beale is obviously a very good coach at the early stages of his management career. It's the scouting department and guys above Beale we should be questioning.
Wild Bill:You let Colak, a proven scorer, and Sakala, who although a raw talent, had goals leave. None of the new intake compare. I wonder who was in charge of recruitment. Had they seen any of these players or looked at their stats? How on earth did they think they were suitable? Lack of pace sticks out like a sore thumb. Money wasted, season over.
Anon:I feel sorry for a new manager that has to work with this poor squad. Long contracts for many of the new dud players that Beale has brought in. Worst squad that has donned the shirt. Where is all the Scottish talent?
Mick:The players bought in the summer are not better than the players Beale decided to move on. It was his choice to sell Colak and Sakala, our main goal threats, and that is clearly his mistake. How we could do with them now.
The task ahead
Remember we said earlier when Michael Beale took over at the end of November last year the gap to Celtic was nine points?
Just seven into this season and that bridge stands at seven, with Rangers not even in second spot. It's of course early days, and Celtic were a tad fortunate one could say with their win on Saturday at Fir Park, so anything can happen. But it's a big job for whoever walks through the front door at Ibrox in the coming days or weeks.
Manager update...
Jane Lewis
BBC Scotland
BBC Scotland understands that Rangers will take their time in their search for a replacement for Micheal Beale, and have every confidence in the interim management team to be in position for as long as that process takes.
We also believe that no-one has been approached as they start the search for a new manager.
The new management team will take charge for the first time in their Europa League match against Aris Limassol on Thursday and with that in mind, we understand the club are happy that between the interim coaching staff they have the correct Uefa licence for managing/coaching in Europe.
'Lack of passion'
Rangers fans' views
We asked for your views following Rangers' defeat by Aberdeen on Saturday...
Margaret: We have no fight in our team. Too many passes in the middle of the park. So disappointing as a fan watching my team with no passion. That's not the Rangers we support - fight for the jersey!
Ryan: Lack of ideas, lack of cohesion and a lack of passion. No longer can the excuse of new players needing time to bed in be used. The additions and the money spent on them is, at best, poor. Mix that with a manager who is lacking in a plan A never mind a plan B results in what we are seeing week-in, week-out, below-par performances.
John: No style of play, constant back passing, terrible to watch. Replaced the strikers we had with guys who couldn't score in an amateur league.
Edward:This season has been a 'hard watch' to say the least. No obvious plan or structure but more important there appears to be a real lack of leadership. Tavernier is so out of form yet appears to be undropable. Why did we sign Sterling?
What's next?
Davis and his interim team don't have much time to get to grips with the task in hand. There's two games in the next week as the Glasgow side take flight in Europe, before a short jaunt to Paisley.
Then comes the international break where Davis - or maybe a permanent boss by then? - has a bit of time to work with the group before getting back to it at home to Hibs.
Mibbes aye, mibbes naw?
Rangers fans, we'll ask you to submit your thoughts shortly, but how are you feeling?
The thumbs of destiny await you...
Summer signings struggle
Rangers signed 11 players under Michael Beale, including nine during the summer transfer window.
A combination of poor form and injuries have dogged those players with Todd Cantwell, Danilo, Kieran Dowell and Nico Raskin currently sidelined and forwards Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers managing just four goals between them.
Goalkeeper Jack Butland has impressed while Abdallah Sima has scored five times since joining on loan from Brighton while Dujon Sterling and the returning Leon Balogun have only been used sparingly. Jose Cifuentes has only started consistently of late.
Davis takes interim charge
Rangers say Steven Davis "will lead the interim management team".
The veteran midfielder, 38, last played for the Ibrox side in December, having sustained a serious knee injury.
Davis joined Rangers for a second time in 2019 and has made more than 370 appearances for the club.
Alex Rae and Steven Smith, both former Rangers players, will assist Davis.
Watch: Beale's last game in charge
Rangers 1-3 Aberdeen (Sat)
Post update
It's the shortest tenure of a permanent manager since Pedro Caixinha. Mind him?
The Portuguese was in the job for just 227 days, in case you were wondering.
307 days and done
An overhaul in the Rangers squad followed this summer, with the likes of Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor and Alfredo Morelos departing.
Nine players have come in, including Danilo, Sam Lammers and Jack Butland. However, an opening day defeat at Kilmarnock, coupled with further poor results and injuries have conspired to mean Beale's tenure lasted just 307 days.
A false dawn?
Michael Beale's tenure is one of the shortest of any Rangers manager. Indeed, he didn't even last a year.
It was on 28 November that the deal was done to bring the man who was formerly Steven Gerrard's Rangers coach back to Ibrox. He took over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who despite getting Rangers a Scottish Cup and into the Europa League final the previous season, couldn't keep his job after a nightmare Champions League campaign.
At the time of Beale's takeover, Rangers were adrift of Celtic by nine points. By the end of the season, that margin had narrowed by only two points as Ange Postecoglou's team swept to a treble.