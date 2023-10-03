Live

Football latest & Champions League build-up

preview
1,608
viewing this page

Live Reporting

Craig Nelson

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Rare Poch win is spoiled by new injuries'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Mirror has a back page report on Chelsea's bitter-sweet win at Fulham, as both goalscorers in the 2-0 victory - Mykhailo Mudryk and Armando Broja - had to be substituted due to injury.

    Mirror back page
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
  2. 'A Manchester City legend in every sense'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Guardian

    The Guardian features a picture of former England, Manchester City, Bolton Wanderers and Derby County favourite Francis Lee, who died on Monday, aged 79, following a long battle with cancer.

    Guardian's main sport page
    Copyright: The Guardian
  3. 'VAR faces shake-up after farce'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Referees' chief Howard Webb is set to bow to pressure, according to the Telegraph, and release the audio of discussions between match officials that led to Saturday's controversial offside decision in Tottenham's win over Liverpool.

    The report also includes quotes from former Reds defender Jamie Carragher, saying the VAR system is now at "crisis point".

    Telegraph's main sport page
    Copyright: Daily Telegraph
  4. 'We need EU back'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    The Star focuses on Antony's expected return for Manchester United tonight against Galatasaray in the Champions League.

    Star back pages
    Copyright: Daily Star
  5. Good morning

    How are you doing this morning?

    We will get right into the reaction from Chelsea's win over Fulham in the west London derby, along with build-up to tonight's matches in the Premier League and Champions League.

    Today's back pages will be first up...

    Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk celebrates scoring at Fulham
    Copyright: Getty Images
