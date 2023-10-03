Football latest & Champions League build-up

Referees' chief Howard Webb is set to bow to pressure, according to the Telegraph, and release the audio of discussions between match officials that led to Saturday's controversial offside decision in Tottenham's win over Liverpool.
The report also includes quotes from former Reds defender Jamie Carragher, saying the VAR system is now at "crisis point".
'We need EU back'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Star
The Star focuses on Antony's expected return for Manchester United tonight against Galatasaray in the Champions League.
Good morning
How are you doing this morning?
We will get right into the reaction from Chelsea's win over Fulham in the west London derby, along with build-up to tonight's matches in the Premier League and Champions League.
'Rare Poch win is spoiled by new injuries'
Tuesday's back pages
The Mirror has a back page report on Chelsea's bitter-sweet win at Fulham, as both goalscorers in the 2-0 victory - Mykhailo Mudryk and Armando Broja - had to be substituted due to injury.
'A Manchester City legend in every sense'
Tuesday's back pages
The Guardian
The Guardian features a picture of former England, Manchester City, Bolton Wanderers and Derby County favourite Francis Lee, who died on Monday, aged 79, following a long battle with cancer.
'VAR faces shake-up after farce'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
Tuesday's back pages
Today's back pages will be first up...