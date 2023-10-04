Champions League reaction - bad night for Arsenal & Man Utd

Get Involved - what is your view on the VAR audio?
#bbcfootball, WhatsApp 03301231826, text 81111 (UK only, standard rates apply)
In case you have not heard the audio yet, hear is the conversation between the match officials and video operator as they assess Luis Diaz's first-half strike for Liverpool against Tottenham.
You can also read more about the decision they came to and how the mistake was made in this story.
So what do you think?
Send in your views on the VAR audio or reaction to Tuesday night's matches via X, WhatsApp or text using the contact details above and we will feature as many as we can in this page throughout the day.
'VAR audio clip reveals chaos & confusion'
Wednesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
Today's back pages are dominated by the revelations included in that VAR audio.
The Mirror focusses on video assistant referee Darren England's "foul-mouthed rant" as he realises his "huge error".
There is also a scathing report on Manchester United's 3-2 Champions League defeat at home to Galatasaray, leading with the headline: "Reds fall apart in shambles".
More on that in a moment.
Daily MirrorCopyright: Daily Mirror
Good morning
There is plenty to get through this morning.
Arsenal and Manchester United suffered a bad night in Europe, while Burnley claimed a dramatic first win of the season in the Premier League.
We will also get further reaction after the PGMOL make audio public of the VAR error in Liverpool's defeat at Tottenham.
Jurgen Klopp is due to hold a news conference at lunchtime before Thursday's Europa League match.
First up, we will have a look at today's back pages...
Live Reporting
Craig Nelson
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Daily MirrorCopyright: Daily Mirror Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Get Involved - what is your view on the VAR audio?
#bbcfootball, WhatsApp 03301231826, text 81111 (UK only, standard rates apply)
In case you have not heard the audio yet, hear is the conversation between the match officials and video operator as they assess Luis Diaz's first-half strike for Liverpool against Tottenham.
You can also read more about the decision they came to and how the mistake was made in this story.
So what do you think?
Send in your views on the VAR audio or reaction to Tuesday night's matches via X, WhatsApp or text using the contact details above and we will feature as many as we can in this page throughout the day.
'VAR audio clip reveals chaos & confusion'
Wednesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
Today's back pages are dominated by the revelations included in that VAR audio.
The Mirror focusses on video assistant referee Darren England's "foul-mouthed rant" as he realises his "huge error".
There is also a scathing report on Manchester United's 3-2 Champions League defeat at home to Galatasaray, leading with the headline: "Reds fall apart in shambles".
More on that in a moment.
Good morning
There is plenty to get through this morning.
Arsenal and Manchester United suffered a bad night in Europe, while Burnley claimed a dramatic first win of the season in the Premier League.
We will also get further reaction after the PGMOL make audio public of the VAR error in Liverpool's defeat at Tottenham.
Jurgen Klopp is due to hold a news conference at lunchtime before Thursday's Europa League match.
First up, we will have a look at today's back pages...