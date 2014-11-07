Brazilian GP practice as it happened
Live Reporting
By Lawrence Barretto
All times stated are UK
Teams saw their long-run data gathering disrupted in second practice as not one, not two but three red flags were brought out to deal with broken down cars. If final practice is wet tomorrow, it could make strategy for Sunday's race interesting, especially if it turns out to be dry.
Second practice results
1) Nico Rosberg 2) Lewis Hamilton 3) Kimi Raikkonen 4) Daniel Ricciardo 5) Valtteri Bottas 6) Felipe Massa 7) Fernando Alonso 8) Daniil Kvyat 9) Sebastian Vettel
10) Kevin Magnussen 11) Pastor Maldonado 12) Romain Grosjean 13) Nico Hulkenberg 14) Esteban Gutierrez 15) Adrian Sutil 16) Jenson Button 17) Jean-Eric Vergne
No time: Sergio Perez
The drivers out on track stay out for another lap after the chequered flag so that the FIA can do another test of the virtual safety car.
So Nico Rosberg gets the better of Lewis Hamilton for a second successive session, but Hamilton's lap wasn't an accurate reflection of his speed as he lost a bunch of time when he ran wide on his quick lap on the soft tyres.
Chequered flag
Nico Rosberg finishes fastest in second practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix.
The Mercedes drivers are now on the medium tyres for the final part of this session. That's the harder of the two compounds this weekend.
Tom Clarkson
BBC F1 pit-lane reporter
"The soft tyre is not enjoying long runs around Interlagos. This is Rosberg's front right after 10 laps."
Here's how they stand with five minutes remaining:
1) Ros 2) Ham 3) Rai 4) Ric 5) Bot 6) Mas 7) Alo 8) Kvy 9) Vet 10) Mag 11) Mal 12) Gro 13) Hul 14) Gut 15) Sut 16) But 17) Ver No time: Per
Everyone who hasn't had a mechanical problem (Fernando Alonso, Esteban Gutierrez, Jean-Eric Vergne and Sergio Perez) is out on track with six minutes to go.
Clouds are building around Interlagos as second practice comes to a close. Watch the forecast for the weekendhere.
Go! Go! Go!
We're back under way. Ten minutes to go.
Red flag
The red flag is out for the third time, too, as that car is in a dangerous position. More irritation for the teams who are trying to gather long-run data.
Esteban Gutierrez becomes the third driver to breakdown in this session. The Sauber driver has pulled off onto the grass, just a few hundred metres from the pit-lane exit.
Recap
Here's the result of Force India reserve driver Daniel Juncadella's crash from the first session. It also explains why Sergio Perez has had to sit out this session.
There's a hairy moment in the pit lane when Felipe Massa is released into the path of Kimi Raikkonen, who in turn has to brake to avoid hitting the Williams. The team may be penalised for an unsafe release.
The red flags are a real pain for the teams as it is disrupting their long-run data gathering. It will be particularly frustrating, especially if the expected rain hits tomorrow during final practice and then qualifying as it'll make strategy for Sunday tricky.
Go! Go! Go!
The track is clear so we're back under way with 17 minutes remaining.
The rest of the field return to the pits while they wait for the marshals to remove Fernando Alonso's stricken Ferrari.
Red flag
Fernando Alonso has stopped out on track with huge plumes of smoke pouring from the rear of the Ferrari. Big flames then lick upwards. The Spaniard jumps out of the car, grabs a fire extinguisher and quickly attends to the flames himself. The red flag is out.
Lewis Hamilton reports that the "car feels good, I just haven't hooked up a lap yet". The Briton is currently doing a long run.
We've entered the long-run phase of the session, when teams fill the cars with fuel and send drivers out to complete a succession of laps to simulate stints in Sunday's race, They can then use that data to plan strategy.
Thirty minutes to go
With half an hour to go, here's how they stand:
1) Ros 2) Ham 3) Rai 4) Ric 5) Bot 6) Mas 7) Alo 8) Kvy 9) Vet 10) Mag 11) Mal 12) Gro 13) Hul 14) Gut 15) Sut 16) But 17) Ver No time: Per
Kimi Raikkonen goes third quickest, six tenths off the pace in the Ferrari. Next time around, he runs off track at Turn 12 after locking up. The Finn has been mowing a lot of lawn today.
First practice highlights
If you missed first practice, when Nico Rosberg beat Lewis Hamilton to the fastest time, you canwatch it here.
This morning, Max Vertsappen took a wrong turn when he ran wide and ended up exploring the escape roads behind the barriers before rejoining.Watch it here or via the highlights tab at the top of the page. It also reminded me of 2012, when a similar thing happened to Kimi Raikkonen. Only that time, Raikkonen hit a dead-end and got stuck whereas Verstappen found a way out.
Lewis Hamilton is off-track again, the Mercedes driver skating off at Turn One. There's plenty of run-off there, though, and he's soon back on his way.
Good effort from Daniil Kvyat, who goes fourth quickest in the Toro Rosso. The Russian is bumped down a place to fifth after Felipe Massa (pictured) slots into fourth in the Williams.
No he can't! Lewis Hamilton runs wide, losing a bunch of time at Turn 11. The Briton crosses the line, sixth tenths of a second off the pace set by Nico Rosberg.
Nico Rosberg goes quickest with an impressive lap of 1:12.123 on the soft tyres. Can his team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who isn't too far behind, better that?
Flashback
Not only is Kimi Raikkonen without a top four start all year, but he's now driven in 81 Grands Prix since his last pole, which came at the French Grand Prix in 2008 (pictured). The Finn is currently sixth quickest.
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo bolts on a set of soft tyres and goes quickest with a 1:12.856, just over a tenth quicker than Lewis Hamilton, whose current best time was set on the medium tyres. The Australian then cuts the corner at Turn One as drivers continue to struggle for grip.
Jenson Button is having a better time of it this afternoon, having not set a lap time this morning. The Briton has clocked 14 laps, with a best time of 1:14.772, which is good enough for 12th.
Sergio Perez will not get any running today as his Force India team say there is too much work to be done on his car, which was damaged by Daniel Juncadella this morning, before the end of session. "There was a lot of heat soak which may have damaged some engine hydraulic components," say Force India. "These components are being changed as a precaution."