Vettel takes shock win over Hamilton

What a day for Formula 1 and for Sebastian Vettel.
The German, who looked up to and grew up with posters of Michael Schumacher on his bedroom wall, has now secured his first win at the team his idol was so dominant at.
An emotional win for Vettel, but an exciting one for the rest of us in terms of the championship battle, which continues in China on 12 April.
"We welcome the fight," says Lewis Hamilton. "It is great to have a battle with the Ferraris."
The heat is on.
Also, very honest interview from Nico Rosberg, who kept asking his team to describe the picture of the race over the radio.
"I struggle to understand what's going on," admits the German. But David Coulthard isn't that impressed.
"Fair play to Nico for being so open and honest - but it's a bit confusing," says the BBC pundit. "Because there isn't that much to work out. You only have two compounds of tyres and you know where stand with your team-mate. So it's either he's suddenly found turn of pace or is on softer tyres if he starts pulling away from you.
"We have all built Nico up as a thinker, the engineer behind the wheel, while pegging Lewis as the raw racer. But that interview exposes Nico to be vulnerable and confused."
A few more words from Lewis Hamilton before we head off: "We didn't expect so many cars to stay out (at the start) there were so many cars to get through and trying to catch Sebastian (was tough) he had great pace. It was too big a gap to close up.
On his angry radio message: "He (Paddy Lowe) was asking am I going to another stop, that was my last stop so it confused me, that was not helpful. The prime tyre did not feel good, it was better on the option.
"We were not expecting them to be as quick as they were. We were hoping to push for a one-two. Vettel is up there with us, I really don't know how it will evolve in the next race."
Right, we are just about done for today. A re-run of the Malaysian Grand Prix will be on BBC One at 14:00 BST while you can have a read of the
Former Benetton driver Jos Verstappen after watching 17-year-old son Max become the youngest points scorer in F1 history: "I'm very pleased for what he has done today. I'm happy that he finished the race and the way he raced, he deserved it. I'm very proud.
Is dad or son the better racing driver? "He certainly is. Max is more complete. He is better prepared than me and Red Bull are doing an incredible job, physically, mentally and the way he feels at home on the track. He has to be better than me!"
Drivers' standings
Top 10
Most wins in Formula 1
91 - Michael Schumacher
51 - Alain Prost
41 - Ayrton Senna
40 - Sebastian Vettel
34 - Lewis Hamilton
Classic Seb
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner on his former driver Sebastian Vettel's first win for Ferrari: "On a personal note it is fantastic for him - it was classic Sebastian Vettel today. He made the tyres work, on a different strategy, Ferrari had tremendous durability. And then once Sebastian is in the lead we've seen so many times what he is capable of. He's got his feel back and his confidence is high. Hopefully we can give him a harder time soon."
McLaren's British driver Jenson Button, who failed to finish the race: "I think you can see we're improving - we're actually racing now and closing on the pack in front. You can see where our strengths and weaknesses are. It was a useful day, just a pity we both finished early."
Vote result
Earlier we asked if you felt Ferrari could challenge for titles this season.
The vote is closed and the majority of you think they can, with 56% feeling they can give Mercedes a real run for their money.
Fernando Alonso retired on lap 18 in his first race back at McLaren. Having moved from Ferrari at the end of last year, I wonder what he is thinking right now?
Busy times for Arrivabene
Imagine having Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene's sporting CV. Not only does he run one of the greatest names in F1, he is also a board member at Italian football champions Juventus.
"I'm doing three things next week," he tells Malaysian GP Forum on BBC Red Button. "I'm going to Maranello, doing a new tattoo and watching Juventus. I can't tell you where I'm having the tattoo!"
Get involved
via text on 81111
Alan Wood: Well done Vettel and Ferrari. Love Ferrari, glad to see them win again. Didn't like Vettel before but love seeing him in a Ferrari and well done Kimi to finish 4th after what happened. Keep it up for the rest of the season.
The win brought an end to Ferrari's longest winless streak (34) since Alain Prost's Spanish GP victory in 1990 to Gerhard Berger's 1994 win at the German Grand Prix.
Jamie Macdonald: Should Kimi have more fortune in future races could we see a four way shoot out for the championship between Ferrari and Mercedes?
Gary Cox: Will we see Vettel challenge for the championship with Mercedes and could we see Raikkonen at the top spot.
Darren: Is it just me or did Ferrari's win have a a lot to do do with Mercedes making the total wrong tyre choice on there first pit stop?
Toro Rosso's Max Verstappen: "It was a good day. The first few laps were a bit difficult for me, I struggled a bit with the brakes and the tyres. But when we went on to hard tyres, it worked much better, I found good balance and good rhythm. From there, the car felt great."
History maker
Aside from a brilliant result for Ferrari there was an excellent display by Max Verstappen.
The 17-year-old, who Eddie Jordan believes has the potential to be as good as Michael Schumacher, became the youngest-ever points scorer in Formula 1 by finishing a hugely impressive seventh.
Mercedes non-executive chairman Niki Lauda, who won two drivers' championships for Ferrari in 1975 and 1977: "What did I always say about Ferrari? Just wait. I was surprised by the pace of the Ferrari at the end but Vettel did an incredible job. They were unbeatable. They had the right pit stop strategy and Vettel's speed was outstanding."
On Mercedes' performance: "We have to analyse whole thing. I don't think we could have won race even with the Ferrari strategy. The Ferrari car was quicker and better. We have to take our hat off to them."
Are Ferrari genuine title contenders? "It looks like it now - but let's wait for Shanghai."
Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff: "We've got a massive battle out there. It is a wake up call for us."
As Lewis Hamilton stormed to victory in the season opener in Australia there were plenty of people, unsurprisingly, expecting another Mercedes-dominant season.
This result has certainly put the cat amongst the pigeons. It is the first time that a non-Mercedes car has topped any session in any race weekend since Singapore in September last year.
Get involved
via text on 81111
Rich: The result is what F1 needs right now. Mercedes did not seem to have a post Safety car strategy and as a team seemed to panic through the rest of race.
Rian Hoskins: Even if you aren't a fan of Vettel, you have to admit it was a great drive. Looks like he, Ferrari and Raikkonen back to form.
Ian Howard: The body language on the podium is fascinating. Lewis is so comfortable, seated. Seb elated and Nico moody/frustrated while standing.
Victory for Sebastian Vettel makes him the most successful driver in Malaysian GP history with four wins, surpassing Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso.
How's Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene feeling after ending the team's drought in just the second race of 2015? Jumping for joy? Punching the air with delight?
Nope he is looking cool and calm as he strolls through the paddock, telling Tom Clarkson: "I can be surprised but I was hoping to have a good result.
"I am normally not very emotional at all but I am very happy. Vettel was fantastic."
Get involved
#bbcf1
Chamath De Silva: Emotional yet impressive win for Vettel. Good to see Ferrari winning again.
David Chambers: Vettel came across as likable during that podium interview. Strange what a pair of red overalls can do.
'A dream come true'
More from race winner Sebastian Vettel: "Last year was not a good year for me, it was a great car but I struggled to extract performance from it. This car suits me very well.
"It was a big change last year but the team welcomed me from the very first day. When the gate opened at Maranello it was like a dream come true. The last time I was there I watched Michael Schumacher over the fence and now I'm driving that red car."
'Game on Ferrari'
Nico Rosberg, who finished third: "All I can say on behalf of my team is 'game on Ferrari'. Not sure about exact details of our strategy - it was complex out there. I'm sure we did a good job. But congratulations to Sebastian."
'Ferrari have made a big step'
Lewis Hamilton, who finished second: "Huge congratulations to Ferrari and Sebastian - I gave it everything I could but their pace was excellent. We knew that Ferrari had made a step but didn't know how big - they were too quick today."
FAST FACT
Sebastian Vettel's win ends a 34-race drought for Ferrari, which extends back to the Spanish GP in May 2013.
Race winner Sebastian Vettel: "It has been a while since I've been on top step and obviously the first time with Ferrari. I'm speechless. I'm happy and proud of today. We beat them fair and square and it is a special day - that is why I am emotional."
Of course it can, it's our very Eddie Jordan!
Let's hear what the drivers have to say.
Sebastian Vettel sprays champagne over Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg as he celebrates his 40th race win like it is his first.
Who will be up to conduct the podium interviews? Can it top Arnold Schwarzenegger...
Sebastian Vettel can't keep his face straight as he stands on the podium giggling away while the national anthems are played. For a man who was for so long used to winning, having that feeling back again is clearly overwhelming.
Get involved
A few more words from Lewis Hamilton before we head off: "We didn't expect so many cars to stay out (at the start) there were so many cars to get through and trying to catch Sebastian (was tough) he had great pace. It was too big a gap to close up.
On his angry radio message: "He (Paddy Lowe) was asking am I going to another stop, that was my last stop so it confused me, that was not helpful. The prime tyre did not feel good, it was better on the option.
"We were not expecting them to be as quick as they were. We were hoping to push for a one-two. Vettel is up there with us, I really don't know how it will evolve in the next race."
Right, we are just about done for today. A re-run of the Malaysian Grand Prix will be on BBC One at 14:00 BST while you can have a read of therace report by chief F1 writer Andrew Benson.
'He is better than me'
Former Benetton driver Jos Verstappen after watching 17-year-old son Max become the youngest points scorer in F1 history: "I'm very pleased for what he has done today. I'm happy that he finished the race and the way he raced, he deserved it. I'm very proud.
Is dad or son the better racing driver? "He certainly is. Max is more complete. He is better prepared than me and Red Bull are doing an incredible job, physically, mentally and the way he feels at home on the track. He has to be better than me!"
Drivers' standings
Top 10
Most wins in Formula 1
91 - Michael Schumacher
51 - Alain Prost
41 - Ayrton Senna
40 - Sebastian Vettel
34 - Lewis Hamilton
Classic Seb
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner on his former driver Sebastian Vettel's first win for Ferrari: "On a personal note it is fantastic for him - it was classic Sebastian Vettel today. He made the tyres work, on a different strategy, Ferrari had tremendous durability. And then once Sebastian is in the lead we've seen so many times what he is capable of. He's got his feel back and his confidence is high. Hopefully we can give him a harder time soon."
McLaren's British driver Jenson Button, who failed to finish the race: "I think you can see we're improving - we're actually racing now and closing on the pack in front. You can see where our strengths and weaknesses are. It was a useful day, just a pity we both finished early."
Vote result
Earlier we asked if you felt Ferrari could challenge for titles this season.
The vote is closed and the majority of you think they can, with 56% feeling they can give Mercedes a real run for their money.
Fernando Alonso retired on lap 18 in his first race back at McLaren. Having moved from Ferrari at the end of last year, I wonder what he is thinking right now?
Busy times for Arrivabene
Imagine having Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene's sporting CV. Not only does he run one of the greatest names in F1, he is also a board member at Italian football champions Juventus.
"I'm doing three things next week," he tells Malaysian GP Forum on BBC Red Button. "I'm going to Maranello, doing a new tattoo and watching Juventus. I can't tell you where I'm having the tattoo!"
Alan Wood: Well done Vettel and Ferrari. Love Ferrari, glad to see them win again. Didn't like Vettel before but love seeing him in a Ferrari and well done Kimi to finish 4th after what happened. Keep it up for the rest of the season.
The win brought an end to Ferrari's longest winless streak (34) since Alain Prost's Spanish GP victory in 1990 to Gerhard Berger's 1994 win at the German Grand Prix.
Jamie Macdonald: Should Kimi have more fortune in future races could we see a four way shoot out for the championship between Ferrari and Mercedes?
Gary Cox: Will we see Vettel challenge for the championship with Mercedes and could we see Raikkonen at the top spot.
Darren: Is it just me or did Ferrari's win have a a lot to do do with Mercedes making the total wrong tyre choice on there first pit stop?
Toro Rosso's Max Verstappen: "It was a good day. The first few laps were a bit difficult for me, I struggled a bit with the brakes and the tyres. But when we went on to hard tyres, it worked much better, I found good balance and good rhythm. From there, the car felt great."
History maker
Aside from a brilliant result for Ferrari there was an excellent display by Max Verstappen.
The 17-year-old, who Eddie Jordan believes has the potential to be as good as Michael Schumacher, became the youngest-ever points scorer in Formula 1 by finishing a hugely impressive seventh.
Mercedes non-executive chairman Niki Lauda, who won two drivers' championships for Ferrari in 1975 and 1977: "What did I always say about Ferrari? Just wait. I was surprised by the pace of the Ferrari at the end but Vettel did an incredible job. They were unbeatable. They had the right pit stop strategy and Vettel's speed was outstanding."
On Mercedes' performance: "We have to analyse whole thing. I don't think we could have won race even with the Ferrari strategy. The Ferrari car was quicker and better. We have to take our hat off to them."
Are Ferrari genuine title contenders? "It looks like it now - but let's wait for Shanghai."
Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff: "We've got a massive battle out there. It is a wake up call for us."
As Lewis Hamilton stormed to victory in the season opener in Australia there were plenty of people, unsurprisingly, expecting another Mercedes-dominant season.
This result has certainly put the cat amongst the pigeons. It is the first time that a non-Mercedes car has topped any session in any race weekend since Singapore in September last year.
Rich: The result is what F1 needs right now. Mercedes did not seem to have a post Safety car strategy and as a team seemed to panic through the rest of race.
Harkirth Gill: Fair play to Vettel put in a great drive today. Should have a good fight for the championship.
Gracie Samuels: Congrats to Vettel, however, lets not carried away, commentators and Ferrari behaving as if they have won the championship, calm down
'Utterly fantastic'
Ferrari technical director James Allison on BBC One: "After the difficulties of last year, the amount of effort that has gone in to try turn it around is extraordinary.
"This sport is mainly misery, then now and again you get an incredible rush which makes all the misery well worth it. It makes you feel utterly fantastic."
FAST FACT
Sebastian Vettel's win was the 75th for a German driver with Ferrari, 72 of those were Michael Schumacher's wins.
Rian Hoskins: Even if you aren't a fan of Vettel, you have to admit it was a great drive. Looks like he, Ferrari and Raikkonen back to form.
Ian Howard: The body language on the podium is fascinating. Lewis is so comfortable, seated. Seb elated and Nico moody/frustrated while standing.
Victory for Sebastian Vettel makes him the most successful driver in Malaysian GP history with four wins, surpassing Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso.
How's Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene feeling after ending the team's drought in just the second race of 2015? Jumping for joy? Punching the air with delight?
Nope he is looking cool and calm as he strolls through the paddock, telling Tom Clarkson: "I can be surprised but I was hoping to have a good result.
"I am normally not very emotional at all but I am very happy. Vettel was fantastic."
Chamath De Silva: Emotional yet impressive win for Vettel. Good to see Ferrari winning again.
David Chambers: Vettel came across as likable during that podium interview. Strange what a pair of red overalls can do.
'A dream come true'
More from race winner Sebastian Vettel: "Last year was not a good year for me, it was a great car but I struggled to extract performance from it. This car suits me very well.
"It was a big change last year but the team welcomed me from the very first day. When the gate opened at Maranello it was like a dream come true. The last time I was there I watched Michael Schumacher over the fence and now I'm driving that red car."
'Game on Ferrari'
Nico Rosberg, who finished third: "All I can say on behalf of my team is 'game on Ferrari'. Not sure about exact details of our strategy - it was complex out there. I'm sure we did a good job. But congratulations to Sebastian."
'Ferrari have made a big step'
Lewis Hamilton, who finished second: "Huge congratulations to Ferrari and Sebastian - I gave it everything I could but their pace was excellent. We knew that Ferrari had made a step but didn't know how big - they were too quick today."
FAST FACT
Sebastian Vettel's win ends a 34-race drought for Ferrari, which extends back to the Spanish GP in May 2013.
Race winner Sebastian Vettel: "It has been a while since I've been on top step and obviously the first time with Ferrari. I'm speechless. I'm happy and proud of today. We beat them fair and square and it is a special day - that is why I am emotional."
Of course it can, it's our very Eddie Jordan!
Let's hear what the drivers have to say.
Sebastian Vettel sprays champagne over Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg as he celebrates his 40th race win like it is his first.
Who will be up to conduct the podium interviews? Can it top Arnold Schwarzenegger...
Sebastian Vettel can't keep his face straight as he stands on the podium giggling away while the national anthems are played. For a man who was for so long used to winning, having that feeling back again is clearly overwhelming.