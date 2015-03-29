Vettel takes shock win over Hamilton

Getty Images

What a day for Formula 1 and for Sebastian Vettel.

The German, who looked up to and grew up with posters of Michael Schumacher on his bedroom wall, has now secured his first win at the team his idol was so dominant at.

An emotional win for Vettel, but an exciting one for the rest of us in terms of the championship battle, which continues in China on 12 April.

"We welcome the fight," says Lewis Hamilton. "It is great to have a battle with the Ferraris."

The heat is on.