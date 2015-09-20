How the Singapore GP unfolded
- Vettel wins, Hamilton out after losing power
- Ricciardo 2nd, Raikkonen 3rd, Rosberg 4th
- Member of crowd walks on to circuit
- Verstappen refuses to obey team orders
- Button and Maldonado collide - bodywork just misses Sainz
- Massa and Hulkenberg crash
- Hulkenberg, Massa, Hamilton, Alonso, Button out
Singapore surprises
The Singapore Grand Prix certainly threw up plenty of surprises with unexpected retirements, feisty fighting talk from Max Verstappen, and a spectator getting a little too close to the action.
With Sebastian Vettel winning and Lewis Hamilton retiring, there could be a few more twists and turns in the title race to come.
Almost time to slip off the shoes, Arrivabene
Ferrari boss Maurizio Arrivabene set a target of three race wins this season, and that has now been achieved thanks to Sebastian Vettel.
It is a moment to celebrate for Arrivabene, but he also may be regretting a few words he said in pre-season.
When asked what he would do if Ferrari won four races this year, he quipped: "I will run without shoes to the Maranello hills."
With the Japanese GP up in just seven days, it might not be long before Arrivabene has to make good on his bet...
Verstappen right to refuse order - Toro Rosso boss
Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost says that Max Verstappen was correct to refuse the order given to him by the team.
He told Sky Sports: "Carlos had newer tyres so we thought we could swap positions.
"But Max was right because Carlos was not closing up. Carlos was always four or five-tenths back. If he wants to swap positions, he needs to be closer."
I wanted shot at Perez - Sainz
Sainz, unsurprisingly, does not agree:
"Let the guy on newer tyre have shot," he said. "I wanted that shot and he never gave it to me.
"It is not an issue for me."
No reason to let Sainz past - Verstappen
Right, so let's hear some more from Toro Rosso about Max Verstappen's refusal to let team-mate Carlos Sainz pass him in the closing stages.
The teenager had been ordered to let Sainz go by his team so the Spaniard could attack Force India's Sergio Perez.
First up, Verstappen himself.
He told Sky Sports: "The whole race I had good pace so for me there was no reason to let him past.
"If it was the other way round, I think he would do the same thing."
'A disappointing weekend'
Is Mercedes' vice-like grip on Formula 1 loosening? There has been no Mercedes on the podium in two of the last four races.
Mercedes F1 team boss Toto Wolff has described this weekend in Singapore as "character building" and one that will make them "strong".
Ferrari, though, will have seen a chink in their armour.
Andrew Yee: Good drive by Verstappen but ignored team orders to let team-mate past. He is a teenager so could he be grounded??
Danny Janssen: Weren't team orders supposed to be banned? Would have been ridiculous if he would have obeyed, he deserved the position he finished at.
Toro Rosso dispute
Carlos Sainz added that he “did not want any polemics” to follow on from the incident, while Max Verstappen said he did not let Sainz past because it had not been explained to him why he should do so.
Toro Rosso dispute
Toro Rosso's Carlos Sainz has just been speaking to BBC Sport's Lee McKenzie about Max Vertspappen's refusal to let him past in the closing stages, as he had been ordered to by the team.
Sainz wanted to overtake Verstappen so he could attack Force India's Sergio Perez.
Sainz said: "I felt I could get past the Force India but it's his choice.I was feeling very confident that I could do it but he decided not to. I am still wanting the team to do the best they can.
"This year I have let him by three or four times. He was told to let me by four times and didn't. It's a bit of a pain."
Level with a legend
A milestone for Sebastian Vettel as he equals Michael Schumacher's record of three wins in his first season at Ferrari.
With six races remaining, you would not bet against him adding to that before the end of the year.
'Massive attack' from Vettel
'A great weekend'
Eddie Jordan is the man to conduct the podium interviews and he is sporting a fantastic pink-red coat-type thing. Great scenes.
You simply cannot bet against Sebastian Vettel in Singapore. He loves it at the Marina Bay circuit. This win was his fourth there, meaning he has won half of the total Singapore GPs.
But will all be harmonious in the team garage after Verstappen refused to let Sainz pass?
It is a massive party atmosphere in Singapore as the top three walk out to the podium. Sebastian Vettel points both his index fingers to the sky in celebration as the crowds cheer.
Not a good day at all for Lewis Hamilton, but his advantage over Nico Rosberg is still big heading into the final six races of the season. He heads the drivers' championship by 41 points.
David Coulthard
BBC F1 co-commentator
"The other Ferrari wins this year have been slightly more fortunate - this was a dominant display."
Vettel is now just eight points behind Nico Rosberg in the drivers' championship.
More history for Vettel
Singapore GP result
11) Ericsson 12) Maldonado 13) Grosjean 14) Rossi 15) Stevens
Retired: Hamilton, Button, Alonso, Massa, Hulkenberg
Ben Edwards
BBC F1 commentator
"To get both cars to a podium finish is quite an achievement for Ferrari."
Singapore GP top 10
1) Vettel 2) Ricciardo 3) Raikkonen 4) Rosberg 5) Bottas 6) Kvyat 7) Perez 8) Verstappen 9) Sainz 10) Nasr
Wondering what Max Verstappen did, or didn't do? Well, he didn't give up his position to Carlos Sainz, finishing eighth with Sainz ninth.
Team radio - Vettel wins
Ferrari engineer: "Yes, you did it! You did it! Pole position and first position from lap one! Magic!"
Vettel: "Grazi, grazi! Forza Ferrari!"
Champagne moment
Fireworks explode as Sebastian Vettel crosses the line for his third win of the season and 42nd of his career - surpassing Ayrton Senna's tally.
Daniel Ricciardo finishes a season-best second, with Kimi Raikkonen third.
Chequered flag
SEBASTIAN VETTEL WINS THE SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX.
LAST LAP
What will Max Verstappen do? He isn't moving yet.
Meanwhile, here comes Sebastian Vettel...
Interesting development late on.
Max Verstappen is told he needs to swap positions with Carlos Sainz.
"No!" snaps Verstappen. What will he do?
Felipe Nasr nips into tenth place as Romain Grosjean locks up going into a corner.
Meanwhile, Sebastian Vettel is cruising towards his third win of the season...
It is looking like it is going to be third for Kimi Raikkonen as he is circulating with no-one in close proximity. Daniel Ricciardo, currently second, is nine seconds ahead, with Nico Rosberg around eight seconds behind in fourth.