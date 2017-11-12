How the Brazilian GP unfolded

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel took his first victory since July at the Brazilian Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton battled from the back to finish fourth.
Vettel controlled the race after taking the lead from pole position man Valtteri Bottas' Mercedes at the start.
Hamilton, his fourth world title won at the last race in Mexico, provided much of the excitement, carving through the field in the early laps as he attempted to make up for the crash in qualifying that left him at the back of the grid.
He was sixth within 20 laps, and into the lead on lap 30 as leaders Vettel, Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari and Max Verstappen's Red Bull made their pit stops.
Only one choice here, despite Sebastian Vettel's excellent victory. Lewis Hamilton drove superbly to make up ground with clinical efficiency to put himself in with a shout of a podium finish. A locked brake into Turn One late in the race was his only his mistake and cost him his best chance but probably in the end made little difference.
Start cost Bottas - Wolff
Mercedes' team boss Toto Wolff says second-placed Valtteri Bottas "lost" the race at the start when he was passed from pole by eventual winner Sebastian Vettel.
"He got away well initially but then had wheelspin. You can see it's very difficult to overtake with these cars when it's equal pace," he tells Sky Sports.
"Lewis' drive was exceptional, ending up five seconds behind the lead. On pure pace, Lewis was the fastest car today. He was exceptional.
"Sebastian managed the pace at the front, I think he had reserves during the race."
Nothing left in Hamilton's car, tyres or heart
Lewis Hamilton is very happy as he reflects on his drive from the back to fourth, though still critical of himself for his crash in qualifying yesterday.
"It was fun, it felt like reminiscent of my karting days - starting at the back," he tells Sky Sports.
"I messed up yesterday and put myself in the worst position. I was quick enough to win this race. Waking up this morning, my goal was to redeem myself and do the team proud. I tried to get up to third but I ran out of tyres at the end. I hope that shows to everyone I still have fire in my heart and still have a long time to go.
"There is no room for mistakes when you are trying for perfection but of course it happens. Today has been a positive, to get back to fourth I have to be very, very grateful. I had nothing left in my heart and my car."
Listen to Massa hold off Alonso
Anthony: If only they let hammy stay out a little longer, he would have got podium no doubt.
James Perry: Very enjoyable race, well done on the victory Seb, pushed hard by both Finns Bottas & Raikkonen, mega push from the back by Hamilton, Ricciardo likewise superb racing through the field. Loved tantalising finish between Massa, Alonso & Perez on final lap.
Iain: Lovely stuff from Massa Jr. He'll follow his dad anywhere....and then told him he loves him in Portuguese... Not a dry eye in the house!
Rachel T: Ahhhh that's better, @MassaFelipe19 gets to bow out on the top step of the podium, rather than in the rainy pits.
Felipe Massa signs off in style, standing on the top step of the podium alongside his son.
A moment he will never forget.
Massa's moment
Felipe Massa is called on to the podium and he's about to be interviewed by fellow Brazilian Rubens Barrichello.
"I am really emotional today because of all you guys," he says. "Thank you very much for all the support and energy I felt here today, for making the best race I could.
"I am so happy for my race, did the best for what the car can achieve. I love you guys."
'I wasn't too worried about Lewis'
Third-placed Kimi Raikkonen says: "The second set of tyres was very good. But it was impossible to get past here if you two cars close. I wasn't too worried [about Hamilton] because I had it under control."
'Disappointing to lose it at the start'
Valtteri Bottas, who finished second: "I started from pole so the only goal was to win the race so very disappointing we lost it on the race start. I tried to put pressure on Sebastian.
"Lewis did a great comeback and got some great points. On to Abu Dhabi."
'I think I surprised Bottas'
Race winner Sebastian Vettel says in the podium interviews: "It was initially a great start. I had a very good getaway but then I had some wheelspin. I think I surprised Valtteri a bit so that was very crucial.
"Really happy, especially for all the guys in the team back in Maranello. It's been very tough but it's great to have both cars up here."
Dan Bell: Poor from Bottas, the car had the pace as displayed by Hamilton.
Phil Slocombe: So Toto was right 4th place, but what an incredible drive.
Michael Blyth: If Hamilton couldn't make it past Raikonen with a new engine, I think it is unfair to expect Bottas to pass Vettel
In the end it was a comfortable win for Sebastian Vettel. Nailing that great start set him on the way to it.
It's his first win since the Hungarian Grand Prix and he's enjoying himself up on the podium, spraying champagne about as a samba beat is played.
Let there be fireworks
Well that was more fun than we perhaps expected, wasn't it?
More of the same in the season finale in Abu Dhabi in two weeks? Here's hoping.
That's it from us. See you next time.
Race recap
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer
Read Andrew's full report here.
And also check out this comparison of where Hamilton ranks alongside the F1 greats.
A few more places up the grid and Lewis Hamilton could have been in with a real shout of winning that race.
Michael Schumacher won the 1995 Belgium Grand Prix after starting from 16th and the way Hamilton was going he could easily have done something similar.
Lewis Hamilton gained 16 places in that race making it one of the best recovery drives of his career. So close to making it a third dash to the podium after starting from the back.
Obrigado Felipe
'Muito obrigado, Felipe'
The Guardian's Richard Williams farewells Felipe...
From our Jennie...
Felipe Massa signs off in style, standing on the top step of the podium alongside his son.
A moment he will never forget.
