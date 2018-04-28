Azerbaijan GP coverage Sunday from 11:30 BST

The German, nine points clear of Hamilton in the championship, was just 0.179 seconds clear of his rival around the demanding Baku street circuit.
Kimi Raikkonen was on course to snatch pole from his team-mate only to make a mistake at the final corner of his lap.
The Finn was sixth, behind Valtteri Bottas' Mercedes and the Red Bulls.
'A very demanding race'
Once again, McLaren fail to make it into Q3.
Fernando Alonso, who starts 12th after qualifying 13th, told Sky Sports: "The wind picked up and we were losing speed on the straights. It is important to be in a group of cars tomorrow.
"We have to make a step forward from Barcelona onwards. It is going to be a very demanding race, there is zero room for mistakes and there will be a lot of action tomorrow, you have to stay out of trouble and maximise the points."
Team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne, who qualified 16th, added: "It was a difficult start to the weekend. Qualifying was the only session I managed to get a lap in and I felt a lot more comfortable. Our race performance looks a lot better, hopefully we can pull out a good race tomorrow."
'A big step forward'
And what do the Williams team feel about their performance, with both drivers advancing into Q2?
Lance Stroll, who qualified 11th but starts 10th because of Nico Hulkenberg's grid penalty, said: "It is a big step forward, we want to keep moving forward. I'm really happy with the team, with both cars getting into Q2.
"We are more in the hunt this weekend, which is nice to see. It is a long race, anything can happen and we will see what we can do."
Sergey Sirotkin, who will start 11th, told Sky Sports: "My mistake in the morning (when he went into the wall) was not the most clever.
"But it is a good day, there was a bit more to squeeze out from my lap. After what happened in P3, it was a good achievement to recover. I am thankful for the team of what they are doing here and back at the factory."
'Whenever there is wind the car feels horrible'
Daniel Ricciardo won last time out in China and won in Azerbaijan in 2017, but tomorrow he starts fourth.
He told Sky Sports: "It was all right. It was a decent last lap. Saturday is important, but we have proved lately that Sunday is the really important day.
"We have a really good car, we don't know the track conditions tomorrow, 50 mile an hour winds. Whenever there is wind the car feels horrible. I feel I'm driving well."
Grosjean reaction
He starts last, but Romain Grosjean is still talking about a finish in the points.
Esteban Ocon, who secured seventh spot on the grid, says: "We were solid and we are bringing good progress to the car. It was very enjoyable to drive today. We have the pace overall in the long runs."
'A massive opportunity'
Force India's Sergio Perez, who starts eighth, one place behind team-mate Esteban Ocon, says: "As a team result it is a massive boost for us, we were clearly the fastest midfield team today.
"I didn't get a clear lap up to Q3 so it was not an ideal preparation but I'm happy we made it. It was difficult having the tailwind through there.
"Tomorrow is a massive opportunity to score a good amount of points for the team. It is going to be very interesting."
Is a podium possible? He replies: "On pace, I don't think so."
The top eight
Only four teams have drivers in the top eight on the grid tomorrow.
Ferrari: First and sixth (Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen)
Mercedes: Second and third (Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas)
Red Bull: Fourth and fifth (Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen)
Force India: Seventh and eight (Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez)
'We are up for the fight'
Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas, who starts in third position tomorrow, is asked if his team can take the fight to Ferrari. He replies: "For sure we can, we are starting really close, this race can be crazy so we are up for the fight.
"Last year I was one lap down from lap one and came second so anything can happen."
'Ferrari have a phenomenal car'
World champion Lewis Hamilton says: "It was close and we did the best we could.
"Sebastian did good job, they were quickest. They have a phenomenal car this year, but we are in the mix and I'll try to give Sebastian a hard time tomorrow."
'Our car was really good this afternoon'
Sebastian Vettel, who will start in pole position, says: "I felt the car was good in Q1 and Q2 and I knew I had the car I wanted.
"There were two tiny bits when it was not exact perfect so I knew in the second run I would have to go out and get it again. Fortunately it was enough, so I'm really happy.
"It will be an intense race, safety cars are very likely. Our car was really good this afternoon. Yesterday I struggled with confidence and trust in the car, which is important. We got pole so cant be much more happy."
How they finished in qualifying
Sebastian Vettel
Lewis Hamilton
Valtteri Bottas
Daniel Ricciardo
Max Verstappen
Kimi Raikkonen
Esteban Ocon
Sergio Perez
Nico Hulkenberg (five place grid penalty - gearbox change)
Carlos Sainz
Lance Stroll
Sergey Sirotkin
Fernando Alonso
Charles Leclerc
Kevin Magnussen
Stoffel Vandoorne
Pierre Gasly
Marcus Ericsson
Brendon Hartley
Romain Grosjean
BreakingVettel on pole, Hamilton second
The championship top two are the front row in Azerbaijan.
Championship leader Sebastian Vettel is on pole, with world champion Lewis Hamilton joining him on the front row, in second.
Daniel Ricciardo fourth, Max Verstappen fifth.
But an error from Raikkonen in sector three and he is only sixth. The Red Bulls are still out there.
Kimi Raikkonen fastest in sector one and two.
Can Red Bull deny Ferrari?
But it is not enough. He is behind Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas is third.
Lewis Hamilton fastest in sector one.
Vettel, Hamilton, Bottas, Verstappen, Ricciardo, Raikkonen. The big six fill the top six places.
Which one will take pole?
Four minutes to go
After the first runs of Q3 -
Vettel
Hamilton
Bottas
Verstappen
Ricciardo
Raikkonen
Ocon
Perez
Hulkenberg
Sainz
Daniel Ricciardo: "I brushed the wall at Turn 15 - I wouldn't want to go again on this set of tyres."
He is fifth at the moment.
Sebastian Vettel now leads the way. A lap of 1:41.498, faster than Lewis Hamilton by three tenths of a second.
Lewis Hamilton leads with a 1:41.840. The others have eight minutes to deny him pole position.
'It was pretty scary'
Some quotes from the Toro Rosso pair, who were nearly involved in a horrendous crash in Q1.
Brendon Hartley, talking to Sky Sports, said: "I slowed down, unaware he was so close. I owe him a big apology and almost caused a big accident. It's my fault."
Pierre Gasly added: "It was pretty scary, I don't know what happened but he slowed massively. I was going 320kph maybe - I tried to avoid him but was sure I was going to crash. I don't really know how I avoided it."
Who's left?
Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
Esteban Ocon (Force India)
Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
Nico Hulkenberg (Renault)
Sergio Perez (Force India)
Carlos Sainz (Renault)
Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)
These were the positions in order at the end of Q2. One of these men will be on pole position. Well, apart from Nico Hulkenberg. A five-place grid penalty means he will start sixth at best.
Kimi Raikkonen had been in trouble but jumped on to the ultrasofts to get himself through to Q3. It does mean though that he will have to start the race tomorrow on those tyres, while most of the others will be on the supersofts.
What has happened in qualifying so far?
Pierre Gasly, at full speed, nearly hits team-mate Brendon Hartley, who had a puncture and was going slowly on track but in the middle of the racing line.
Out in Q1: Vandoorne, Gasly, Ericsson, Hartley, Grosjean.
Out in Q2: Stroll, Sirotkin, Alonso, Leclerc, Magnussen.
Kimi Raikkonen fastest at end of Q1 and Q2.
Daniel Ricciardo scrapes through into Q3 in 10th place.
Nico Hulkenberg into Q3 but will have a five-place grid penalty.
Goodbye...
11th Lance Stroll (Williams)
12th Sergey Sirotkin (Williams)
13th Fernando Alonso (McLaren)
14th Charles Leclerc (Sauber)
15th Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
Daniel Ricciardo is only 10th. He scrapes through after he had looked secure.
That's how quick things can change.
Kimi Raikkonen was in trouble, now he is fastest.
Fernando Alonso now in trouble, in 12th.
Kimi Raikkonen needs a good lap or he is out. Fernando Alonso now 10th.
Nervous from Lance Stroll, who nearly ploughs into the wall. But he is now into the top seven, moving Charles Leclerc down to 11th.
Get Involved - #bbcf1
BobbyKrystal: Kimi has made the chances of Ferrari winning tomorrow Azerbaijan GP reduced some bit. P6 is just very below par. He messed it up
Get Involved #bbcf1
Kayleigh: Seriously, how can McLaren still be playing around in Q2. Q3 for both cars should be achievable!
Babatunde Sakiru: Let's see who is going take the massive risk to hype the game. I hope Lewis will show his master class today.
