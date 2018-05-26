Monaco GP: How FP3 and qualifying unfolded

Dan Mullan

Daniel Ricciardo will start the Monaco Grand Prix from pole after dominating qualifying while Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen will line up at the back.

Red Bull could not repair Verstappen's car in time to get him out after a practice crash, leaving Ricciardo to blitz Mercedes and Ferrari.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel beat Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to second, while Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen was fourth ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas as Force India's Esteban Ocon took sixth.

Red Bull have dominated the weekend so far and had looked set to lock out the front row until Verstappen's costly error in final practice. The Dutchman caught the inside wall at the second Swimming Pool chicane with his right front tyre and catapulted into the barriers on the outside.

Verstappen's car was badly damaged in the FP3 accident

The impact damaged both front and rear suspension and the right-hand side of the car and the damage was too extensive to be fixed in the two hours and 15 minutes between the end of practice and when he would have needed to get out to do a lap in first qualifying.

To add insult to injury, Verstappen has a five-place grid penalty for an unauthorised gearbox change, as a result of accident damage, but it is academic as he will start from the back anyway.