Monaco GP: How FP3 and qualifying unfolded
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Listen to BBC Radio 5 live commentary (online only)
- Ricciardo on pole ahead of Vettel and Hamilton
- P4-10: Raikkonen, Bottas, Ocon, Alonso, Sainz, Perez, Gasly
- Verstappen to start race from back of grid after FP3 crash
- Out in Q1: Hartley, Ericsson, Stroll, Magnussen, Verstappen
- Out in Q2: Hulkenberg, Vandoorne, Sirotkin, Leclerc, Grosjean
- Get involved via #bbcf1
Live Reporting
By Michael Emons
All times stated are UK
Get involved
See you tomorrow at 12:00 BST
And that is everything for today.
It is all set up nicely for tomorrow. Daniel Ricciardo starts on pole, with Sebastian Vettel alongside him on the front row.
Championship leader Lewis Hamilton is only third, with Kimi Raikkonen fourth, while Max Verstappen will have to weave his way through the field right from the back.
Make sure you do not miss it. We will be back at 12:00 BST with the race starting at 14:10 BST. See you then.
Ricciardo powers to Monaco pole position - read the report
Daniel Ricciardo will start the Monaco Grand Prix from pole after dominating qualifying while Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen will line up at the back.
Red Bull could not repair Verstappen's car in time to get him out after a practice crash, leaving Ricciardo to blitz Mercedes and Ferrari.
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel beat Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to second, while Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen was fourth ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas as Force India's Esteban Ocon took sixth.
Red Bull have dominated the weekend so far and had looked set to lock out the front row until Verstappen's costly error in final practice. The Dutchman caught the inside wall at the second Swimming Pool chicane with his right front tyre and catapulted into the barriers on the outside.
Verstappen's car was badly damaged in the FP3 accident
The impact damaged both front and rear suspension and the right-hand side of the car and the damage was too extensive to be fixed in the two hours and 15 minutes between the end of practice and when he would have needed to get out to do a lap in first qualifying.
To add insult to injury, Verstappen has a five-place grid penalty for an unauthorised gearbox change, as a result of accident damage, but it is academic as he will start from the back anyway.
Who will top the podium in Monaco?
You've seen how they will start, but how will they finish?
Amid the glitz and glamour of Monte Carlo, can Lewis Hamilton extend his winning streak? Predict your podium top three in Monaco.
'The fastest and most stressful lap of my career'
Carlos Sainz is another who has a place in the top 10 secured. He starts eighth tomorrow and tells Sky Sports: "My lap was the fastest and most stressful of my lap.
"It is super fun, a bit too stressful in my opinion. This year you always have to push 100% because the midfield is so tight."
'There was a lot of tension'
Fernando Alonso will be seventh on the grid and he has been talking to Sky Sports. He says: "We were P15 this morning, we were lost with the balance and set up and were very worried.
"Now P7 it feels fantastic. It was stressful and there was a lot of tension. You need to give 100% commitment into every corner. I remember (in the past) doing 95% and getting through Q1 and Q2 but today it was not like that."
'Fantastic job'
A place in the top 10 for Sergio Perez, who starts ninth. He says: "The team did a fantastic job and I'm happy with how we performed. Tomorrow is a long race so we will see what we can do."
Ocon dreaming of a Monaco podium
Esteban Ocon will start sixth tomorrow. He tells Sky Sports: "It was not the best lap of my career but today we proved our strength.
"We are first of the others and it is fantastic to be part of this team. Podium is always in my dreams, if nothing happens (to the top five) it won't happen but we are in a position to think about it."
'We were sliding around'
Valtteri Bottas, who qualifies fifth, tells Sky Sports: "We knew it was going to be more difficult, we got the set up much better than yesterday, but the main limitation was overall grip and I felt we were sliding around.
"Tomorrow anything can happen. For sure it is a good thing that one of them (the Red Bulls) is behind but they are so quick they are out of reach."
Get Involved #bbcf1
Will Cameron: That's the worst crash of Max Verstappen yet. Completely his own fault showing once again a lack of discipline and maturity when he had a surefire chance of a podium or even a win. Plus all in contrast to the great driving of Daniel Ricciardo.
Jeremiah Kariuki: Tomorrow is indeed a long race. Tyres to play a big role. Throw in a few dramas from Verstappen at the back, Grosjean in the middle and charging Vettel in the front, and the race is spiced up.
Andrew Ogley: This is all very finely balanced. Problem with Monaco is the two extremes, deadly boring or extremely interesting ... hoping for the latter tomorrow.
A brutal lesson for Verstappen - Horner
A mixed day for Red Bull as Daniel Ricciardo starts right at the front and Max Verstappen right at the back.
Team principal Christian Horner tells Sky Sports: "Daniel has been on it all weekend, quickest in every section and has delivered two great laps capable of pole. It feels a bit bitter-sweet, we should have had two cars up there. It is frustrating with such a fast car to not have two cars on the front row.
"Both car crews, Daniel's as well, did everything they could to make it happen (get Verstappen into qualifying).
"This place bites hard if you abuse it and Max is a very fast driver, that is in no doubt, and this weekend we have a very fast car and he should have been competing for the front row. There is no more brutal lesson to what he has had and hopefully he is smart enough to learn from that."
Provisional grid
The top 10
'Congratulations'
Lewis Hamilton, who will start third tomorrow, says: "Congratulations to Daniel, he has done a great job. There is still a long race ahead of us. These guys have not the other tyres so we will see how they get on."
'Let's finish the job'
Pole sitter Daniel Ricciardo says: "We sent a statement on Thursday and have been quickest every session. Just the race tomorrow and then we will celebrate. I have done everything I can so let's finish the job tomorrow."
Valtteri Bottas is fifth and a great performance from Esteban Ocon, who takes sixth.
BreakingPole position for Daniel Ricciardo
Perfection for Daniel Ricciardo. Fastest in all three practice sessions and fastest in all three sections of qualifying.
Sebastian Vettel joins him on the front row, Lewis Hamilton is third with Kimi Raikkonen fourth.
Hamilton only third.
Vettel up to second.
Jack Nicholls
Radio 5 live Formula 1 commentator
I'm not entirely sure the Mercs and Ferraris have got four tenths in them (to overtake Ricciardo).
Only five thousandths of a second separate Hamilton, Vettel and Raikkonen in second to fourth.
Daniel Ricciardo may not be catchable, but the Ferraris will think Lewis Hamilton is still in range.
Fernando Alonso seventh, Sergio Perez eighth, Esteban Ocon ninth and Pierre Gasly 10th are the rest of the spots as everyone gets back out there for another try.
Valtteri Bottas is fifth, Carlos Sainz, who came fifth in Azerbaijan, is currently set to be sixth on the grid tomorrow.
THAT Ricciardo lap
Jolyon Palmer
Former Renault driver on BBC Radio 5 live
Bish bash bosh, thanks for coming. Job done surely!
Five minutes to go and Lewis Hamilton is currently joining Daniel Ricciardo on the front row with an all Ferrari second row, with Vettel third and Raikkonen fourth.
Daniel Ricciardo's only pole position of his career came in Monaco two years ago. Earlier this week he talked of 'redemption' after only finishing second in that race because of a pit stop blunder.
That is now him fastest in all three practice sessions and maybe fastest in all three sections of qualifying. Superb.
Wonderful Ricciardo
What a lap from Daniel Ricciardo. The first driver ever to go into the 1.10s at Monaco.
That will take some beating. One minute 10.810 seconds. That could well be pole.
Remember, we are on 5 live right now so click on the link at the top.
Jolyon Palmer
Former Renault driver on BBC Radio 5 live
It's not a given that Ricciardo's going to take pole. He was only a tenth up on Raikkonen in Q2.
Get Involved #bbcf1
Adam: Williams really should have chosen Kubica for the race seat. Too little experience in an awful car with the current line up.
Twelve minutes. Who will get pole? A perfect weekend so far from Daniel Ricciardo.
Q2 times
"So, we're in P15," the Haas team tells Romain Grosjean.
"Oh ffffffff...fudge," comes the normally sweary Frenchman's reply.
Good discipline.
That P15 will still mean a start of 18th because of Grosjean's crash in Spain.
'We are really struggling'
Kevin Magnussen, who will start 19th this weekend after two finishes in the points this season, tells Sky Sports: "A bit of a shock this weekend after being so good last weekend and so competitive.
"We are really struggling we just can't put the finger on tyres not working, it is just lacking pace and we cant seem to find it in any way. We have tried a hell of a lot of things but it is not easy."
Who is in the shootout for pole?
'Really frustrating'
Brendon Hartley, who qualified 16th but will start 15th because of Romain Grosjean's grid penalty, tells Sky Sports: "It is really frustrating after being P7 this morning.
"Everyone has the same story with traffic and yellow flags. It is hard to pass around here and we have been strong all weekend."
"Please tell me it's good enough," asks Renault's Carlos Sainz.
It is. Just.
Goodbye...
Daniel Ricciardo shaves his lap record even further 1:11.278.
Fernando Alonso eighth, Stoffel Vandoorne 10th, one minute to go.