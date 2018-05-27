Relive Ricciardo's battling Monte Carlo win

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, speaking to Sky Sports: "Unbelievable. Daniel was not going to give this race up this weekend. We lost the MGUK. He just managed it like he was on a Sunday afternoon drive. They were telling me on the intercom we would have to retire in one or two laps. But we were leading at the Monaco Grand Prix, we were keeping going.

"Daniel is a big part of our team. He is the complete article now. You can hear his composure in the car, when something goes wrong there is no panic, no raising of his voice. He worked it out and I cannot praise him enough.

"He lost about 25% of the power of the engine. That then means his rear brake temperatures are going through the roof, he is having to cool the brakes, cool the car, he has to lift off to do that and he has Vettel breathing down his neck. All those things he has to manage and he was the coolest guy out there today.

"It has been a tough 24 hours for Max Versappen, he will go away and reflect on this weekend and approach Montreal in a slightly different manner."