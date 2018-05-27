Relive Ricciardo's battling Monte Carlo win
Summary
- Ricciardo wins despite loss of power; Red Bull team-mate Verstappen ninth after starting at back
- Vettel and Hamilton second and third
- Hamilton now leads championship by 14 points from Vettel
- Leclerc suffers brake failure and slams into back of Hartley on lap 72
- Alonso retires with gearbox issue
- Get involved via #bbcf1
Live Reporting
By Michael Emons
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Thanks and goodbye
And that is the end of our live coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix.
What's next? Well, the show moves on to Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix with that race taking place on 10 June.
Thanks for joining us and for all your comments. Until next time, goodbye.
Ricciardo fends off Vettel for Monaco win - read the report
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer in Monaco
Daniel Ricciardo drove a masterful race to fend off Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari and win the Monaco Grand Prix in a stricken Red Bull.
The Australian dominated the weekend and led from pole but shortly after his only pit stop suffered a power loss at one-third distance.
Ricciardo managed to hold off Vettel for the remaining 50 laps, as Lewis Hamilton took third in his Mercedes.
The result means Hamilton leads Vettel by 14 points in the championship.
Ricciardo moves into third place, 38 points adrift.
'For a few seconds I wanted to close my eyes and start crying'
Race winner Daniel Ricciardo: "I thought my race was over when I went down on power. I had half the power it seemed and I felt like it was going to come to a stop.
"For a few seconds I just wanted to close my eyes and start crying. I was only using six gears, our car has eight. I had just enough power to get into sixth. We did it, but it sucked.
"This was redemption, it's been two years in the making. I still don't know how we did it but we did. Now get me a drink."
'I was never a threat to him'
Sebastian Vettel, who finished second: "I could see the light flashing on Ricciardo's car, which meant he was clipping. I tried to get close but getting too close doesn't help the tyres.
"He was quicker than us, he was able to open a gap and I was never really a threat to him."
'I'd have been asleep on the couch for that race'
Third-placed Lewis Hamilton, speaking to Channel 4: "A big congratulations to Daniel, I'm really happy for him because winning your first race in Monaco is really special.
"The tyres were not great but we were all driving so slow. I was thinking while I was driving it was not an attacking race, we were just cruising. I will be shocked if anyone was awake at home while it was on, because I would have been asleep on the couch."
Aussie success in Monaco
Ricciardo's victory makes him just the third Australian to win the Monaco Grand Prix, after Mark Webber (2010, 2012) and Jack Brabham (1959, pictured)
'We keep working on our strengths'
Fernando Alonso, who retired: "We'd secured seventh place already after the pit stops, we lost a little bit of points today but nothing we can do now. We keep working on our strengths."
'A shame at my home race'
Charles Leclerc, who retired from the race after losing his brakes: "I had no brakes, it is just a shame because it happens at (my) home (race) but there were a lot of positives to take from this weekend and forget the negatives."
'I don't know how you did that, mate!' - Red Bull praise Ricciardo
Listen to the moment Daniel Ricciardo wins the Monaco Grand Prix.
Second two years ago, third last year but the win is his this time around.
'I was struggling too much'
Carlos Sainz, who finished 10th after starting eighth: "A difficult race right from the beginning. We had a lot of graining on the front tyres, we had to stop very early. I was struggling too much out there."
Mercedes 18 points clear
This is how it stands in the constructors championship. Force India move up from seventh to sixth.
Bottas' boring day
Valtteri Bottas, who started and finished fifth: "In Monaco many things can happen, if nothing happens it can be really boring, like today.
"Supersofts felt like the right tyre, but nothing I could do really."
'Great pace'
Force India's Esteban Ocon, who finished sixth, speaking to Channel 4 says: "It was a fantastic result I have to say, great weekend overall.
"Great pace with the car. When your engineer is telling you you are quickest on the track, it is probably the first time it happened this season! Fantastic, I look forward to many more weekends like that."
How they stand - bottom 10
The big jumper in the bottom 10 is Esteban Ocon. He started the day 17th in the championship but the eight points he gets for his sixth-placed finish takes him up to 13th.
Sergey Sirotkin and Romain Grosjean remain the two without any points on the board. Both may well be getting very nervous on their F1 futures.
'I tried to make the best of it'
Max Verstappen, speaking to Channel 4: "I enjoyed myself out there today. It was always going to be damage limitation. I tried to make the best of it, passing a lot of cars and really pushing the whole race. Carlos Sainz and I had a good fight and I managed to squeeze past him in the end.
"I'm very happy for Daniel to win the race, it's always a special moment."
How they stand
This is how it stands in the drivers' championship after six of 21 races in the 2018 season.
'Super happy'
Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly, who finished seventh: "It was an amazing race, starting 10th I knew it was difficult but the car was just so fast. I could go flat out when I was alone on the track. We managed to finish P7 and I am super happy about it."
'That's Monaco'
Brendon Hartley failed to finish after being hit by Charles Leclerc. Speaking to Channel 4, he said: "It was a tough old race starting from 15th. Damaged my front wing at the start which was annoying but we were holding on, pretty happy with the race.
"I spoke to Charles and he said he lost the brakes. Pretty annoying but that's Monaco."
'I enjoyed myself'
Max Verstappen, speaking to Sky Sports: "I was enjoying myself out there. I got two places at the start which was good and then managed to squeeze past a few more drivers.
"We maximised the result. In the end it was a bit of a train from fourth to ninth."
Listen: Leclerc crashes into back of Hartley after brakes fail
There was a spectacular crash late on as Charles Leclerc's brakes failed and he smashed into Brendon Hartley.
Listen to how it happened below.
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer
Ricciardo says he lost the MGU-K - that's at least 160bhp gone from about lap 18. Actually more like 225bhp. Apologies. Horner says 25% engine power.
'He lost about 25% power of the engine'
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, speaking to Sky Sports: "Unbelievable. Daniel was not going to give this race up this weekend. We lost the MGUK. He just managed it like he was on a Sunday afternoon drive. They were telling me on the intercom we would have to retire in one or two laps. But we were leading at the Monaco Grand Prix, we were keeping going.
"Daniel is a big part of our team. He is the complete article now. You can hear his composure in the car, when something goes wrong there is no panic, no raising of his voice. He worked it out and I cannot praise him enough.
"He lost about 25% of the power of the engine. That then means his rear brake temperatures are going through the roof, he is having to cool the brakes, cool the car, he has to lift off to do that and he has Vettel breathing down his neck. All those things he has to manage and he was the coolest guy out there today.
"It has been a tough 24 hours for Max Versappen, he will go away and reflect on this weekend and approach Montreal in a slightly different manner."
The race times
For a lot of this race, Sebastian Vettel was within a second of Daniel Ricciardo, but the winning margin at the end is actually 7.3 seconds. Just over a second separated Lewis Hamilton in third and Kimi Raikkonen in fourth. Valtteri Bottas was less than seven tenths behind Raikkonen.
Only a second and a half separated Esteban Ocon in sixth and Max Verstappen in ninth, with Pierre Gasly and Nico Hulkenberg in the middle.
Newey does a Shoey
Adrian Newey, the chief technical officer at Red Bull, gets the, er, privilege, of doing a shoey - drinking some fizzy stuff from the same shoe that Daniel Ricciardo has been wearing throughout this race.
Newey may be regretting that in a few hours time.
'He managed the problem - incredible'
Red Bull motorsport chief Dr Helmut Marko, when asked by Sky Sports what exactly was the issue Daniel Ricciardo had: "You won't get any details from me!
"He managed the problem and it was incredible, I don't think any other driver could do it.
"I was very nervous. In the beginning it slowed the car down but then we changed set up, changed his driving style. Unbelievable."
'Happy'
Nico Hulkenberg does not waste much time before getting back on Twitter..
Enjoy it, Daniel
Think this sums it up well...
Two wins apiece for Vettel, Hamilton and Ricciardo
Six races gone of the 2018 season. Sebastian Vettel won the first two, Daniel Ricciardo won the third one, Lewis Hamilton took the next two and now Ricciardo has taken the sixth one.
Team-by-team
Red Bull: 1st (Ricciardo) and 9th (Verstappen)
Ferrari: 2nd (Vettel) and 4th (Raikkonen)
Mercedes: 3rd (Hamilton) and 5th (Bottas)
Force India: 6th (Ocon) and 12th (Perez)
Toro Rosso: 7th (Gasly) and DNF (Hartley)
Renault: 8th (Hulkenberg) and 10th (Sainz)
Sauber: 11th (Ericsson) and DNF (Leclerc)
Haas: 13th (Magnussen) and 15th (Grosjean)
McLaren: 14th (Vandoorne) and DNF (Alonso)
Williams: 16th (Sirotkin) and 17th (Stroll)
'The least interesting race'
Daniel Ricciardo wins the Monaco GP
Lewis Hamilton, who finished third: "Firstly a big congratulations to Daniel and Red Bull, they did a great job this weekend. It would have been nice to finish second, I did everything I could. It was the least interesting race."
Get Involved #bbcf1
Daniel Ricciardo wins the Monaco GP
CJC: Daniel Ricciardo Mate! - classy drive, classy driver.
Harrison Fretwell-Bates: Congrats to Daniel! The issue wasn’t enough to stop him from taking the gold. Totally untouchable!
James Stevenson: No one can deny Daniel Ricciardo deserved that victory. What a weekend from him. P1 from Thursday to Sunday.
As James says Ricciardo was fastest in all three practice sessions, fastest in all sections of qualifying and led every single lap. Absolute dominance.
'Daniel had all the answers'
Sebastian Vettel, who finished second: "I think we had the pace but it was a tricky race and Daniel had the answers all the time. I think he had a problem with his MGUK, I started to pick up a bit but then lost a bit in my tyres."
'I felt a loss of power and thought the race was done'
Race winner Daniel Ricciardo says: "I think I can show more emotion than yesterday. This is two years in the making, I finally feel redemption (after coming second in 2016).
"We had problems, a lot to deal with and before halfway I felt a loss of power and thought the race was done.
"We got home using just six gears, but we got it home and I'm stoked. There were a few doubts that came in mid-race, but we won Monaco - it feels good."
Shoey time?
Jennie Gow
BBC Radio 5 live pit-lane reporter
Daniel Ricciardo has his hands in his visor, this will be such an emotional moment for him right now.
Christian Horner is telling Daniel Ricciardo to give Prince Albert of Monaco a shoey!
'Hamilton will take this'
Jolyon Palmer
Former Renault driver on BBC Radio 5 live
Lewis Hamilton will take third. It has been a tough weekend for Mercedes but three points lost, a long way to go this season. This is a loss Mercedes will take.
The bottom 10...
DNF - Charles Leclerc, Brendon Hartley and Fernando Alonso
'Redemption'
Red Bull: "Amazing. I don't know how you did that, Daniel. Incredible."
"Redemption," replies Daniel Ricciardo, talking about his 2016 race where he came second after he lost the lead because of a botched pit stop.
The top 10...
BreakingDaniel Ricciardo wins the Monaco GP
From pole to chequered flag. Masterful from Daniel Ricciardo. He wins the Monaco Grand Prix.
Sebastian Vettel second, Lewis Hamilton third, Kimi Raikkonen in fourth holds off Valtteri Bottas.
Jennie Gow
BBC Radio 5 live pit-lane reporter
Hamilton will be on 110 points if it finishes like this, Vettel on 96 and Ricciardo on 72.