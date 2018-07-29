How the Hungarian GP unfolded

Valtteri Bottas was called a "sensational wingman" by Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, but it is fair to say Bottas, who only agreed a new contract with Mercedes last week, is not too happy at that.

"Well first of all wingman hurts," says the Finn, who came fifth. "Second of all, I don’t see any positives in this race for me, it was a disappointing result. We had to pit earlier to cover Kimi (Raikkonen). Still 20 laps before the end I was feeling OK, we could control the pace but then the rear tyres started to tire and I tried to defend as best I could and I just ended up being a mess in the end with a broken car."

When asked if it's a reality that he is a wingman? "We need to speak after this race and for this half of the year, the points gap is very big."

On incidents with Vettel and Ricciardo: "So with Sebastian he had a good run in turn two, I still had my nose inside turn two and he was on the outside he turned in early and there was nowhere to go, I was the only one who got damaged, which was fair enough.

"With Daniel, it was a similar thing I was next to him on the inside and I was locking up as well, but he still turned in and then we touched."