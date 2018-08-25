Belgian GP qualifying highlights

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton beat title rival Sebastian Vettel to a sensational pole position in a thrillingly chaotic Belgian Grand Prix qualifying in the rain.

A rain shower as the cars began to prepare the first flying laps in the top 10 shoot-out caused havoc but Hamilton came out on top by 0.726 seconds with his final lap.

The Force Indias of Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez locked out the second row after timing the conditions right - just days after the team were rescued from going out of business.

Red Bull and Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen lost out in the pits at the key moment.