Charles Leclerc
Live

F1 pre-season testing - day three

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Ferrari fastest in day one and two

Live Reporting

By Niamh Lewis

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Williams have arrived

    Andrew Benson

    BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer

    Finally, it looks like the new Williams will run on track at some point today. The team have missed the first two days of the test because the car was not ready in time, a situation that has created internal pressure at WiIlliams, and it finally flew to Spain on Tuesday night, arriving at the track at 0400, according to Williams.

    The mechanics now have to finish building it, and there are inevitably going to hiccups with that process. That’s just what happens with prototypes. They say: "There is still a fair amount of work to do as expected, so it's unlikely to run until after lunch, but everyone is doing as much as they can”.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Good morning

    Welcome to day three of F1 testing. Today we have the once mighty Williams team with us. They arrived at the circuit at 04:00, and should hit the track after lunch.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top