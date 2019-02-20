F1 pre-season testing - day three

Finally, it looks like the new Williams will run on
Finally, it looks like the new Williams will run on track at some point today. The team have missed the first two days of the test because the car was not ready in time, a situation that has created internal pressure at WiIlliams, and it finally flew to Spain on Tuesday night, arriving at the track at 0400, according to Williams.
The mechanics now have to finish building it, and there are inevitably going to hiccups with that process. That’s just what happens with prototypes. They say: "There is still a fair amount of work to do as expected, so it's unlikely to run until after lunch, but everyone is doing as much as they can”.
Good morning
Welcome to day three of F1 testing. Today we have the once mighty Williams team with us. They arrived at the circuit at 04:00, and should hit the track after lunch.