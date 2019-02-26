Live

F1 testing day five - Hamilton in action

Summary

  1. First day of the second F1 test
  2. Testing Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in Barcelona this week
  3. Get involved: #bbcf1

Live Reporting

By Michael Emons

All times stated are UK

  1. Day 1: Vettel quickest as Williams miss out

    Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel set the pace, with a lap 0.4 seconds quicker than McLaren's Carlos Sainz, while Williams did not take part in the day, with Haas driver Romain Grosjean third quickest and Red Bull's Max Verstappen fourth.

    "We couldn't have hoped for a better day," said Vettel, who completed 169 laps, more than any other driver. "It was unbelievable. The car was working really well, we had no issues slowing us down. We actually completed the programme just the way we wanted. And were able to squeeze a little bit more out even."

    Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams described their delay as "extremely disappointing".

    Lewis Hamilton, who drove only in the afternoon after taking over from Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, was ninth fastest as the world champion, as usual, concentrated on longer runs in testing.

    Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff said Ferrari "looked ultra-strong" but added no team was chasing ultimate lap times.

  2. Post update

    With not much going on at the moment, time to take a quick look back at last week's action in the first four days of testing.

  3. 'Hardly action-packed'

    Chris Medland

    F1 journalist in Barcelona

    Another cold but clear start kicks off the second week of testing, but it’s hardly an action-packed first 20 minutes. After all 10 cars complete installation laps, Lewis Hamilton enjoys the track all to himself while carrying out aerodynamic data gathering, performing constant-speed runs along the pit straight.

    There are a number of Hamilton flags opposite the Mercedes garage in support of the defending champion, while the lack of movement elsewhere means the majority of media are camped outside the team’s pit box.

    Barcelona
    Copyright: Chris Medland
  4. Post update

    We only have one timed lap so far, and that has come from Lewis Hamilton with a 1:23.502. It will get much quicker.

  5. Chilly, but better than 2018

    It may be sunny in Barcelona but six degrees is a chilly start to the action. Still, it is better than this time last year when it was snowing on one of the days.

    No-one dared go out for most of that day, before Fernando Alonso gingerly made his way around with about five minutes of the session with a lap time of nearly two and a half minutes.

    View more on twitter
  7. Williams problems over with

    Williams were late arrivers to the party last week, no delays to this one though with George Russell in action today.

    View more on twitter
  9. Today's plan

    Mercedes, Ferrari and Renault are switching their drivers around later on, meaning Valtteri Bottas, Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo all get a chance to show us what they can do this afternoon. For the other seven teams, just the one man out there for them today.

    View more on twitter
  10. Who's driving?

    No messing about today. Everyone's had their breakfast and are eager to go. Our early gladiators are...

    • Lando Norris (Great Britain) - McLaren
    • Nico Hulkenberg (Germany) - Renault
    • Antonio Giovinazzi (Italy) - Alfa Romeo
    • George Russell (Great Britain) - Williams
    • Alexander Albon (Thailand) - Toro Rosso
    • Pierre Gasly (France) - Red Bull
    • Lance Stroll (Canada) - Racing Point
    • Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain) - Mercedes
    • Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) - Haas
    • Charles Leclerc (Monaco) - Ferrari

    Ten teams, one driver from each, no-one missing. A good start to the week.

  11. Get Involved

    #bbcf1

    Good to speak to you again.

    As always we want your thoughts and observations on all the action so don't be shy, no hiding and have your say. Tweet us using the hashtag #bbcf1 and we will post your words of wisdom in this page throughout the day.

  12. Thanks for joining us

    Hello and welcome to BBC Sport's live text commentary from the opening day of second testing before the opening Formula 1 race next month.

    I'm Michael Emons and will be guiding you through the action today. Let's get going...

  13. Ferrari impress

    Mercedes have dominated Formula 1 for the past five years, but early indications are that they might not have it all their own way in 2019.

    The general feeling from the first four days of testing was that Ferrari had the edge, but how will Mercedes respond today?

    Sebastian Vettel
    Copyright: Getty Images
