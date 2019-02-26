F1 testing day five - Hamilton in action

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel set the pace, with a lap 0.4 seconds quicker than McLaren's Carlos Sainz, while Williams did not take part in the day, with Haas driver Romain Grosjean third quickest and Red Bull's Max Verstappen fourth.

"We couldn't have hoped for a better day," said Vettel, who completed 169 laps, more than any other driver. "It was unbelievable. The car was working really well, we had no issues slowing us down. We actually completed the programme just the way we wanted. And were able to squeeze a little bit more out even."

Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams described their delay as "extremely disappointing".

Lewis Hamilton, who drove only in the afternoon after taking over from Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, was ninth fastest as the world champion, as usual, concentrated on longer runs in testing.

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff said Ferrari "looked ultra-strong" but added no team was chasing ultimate lap times.