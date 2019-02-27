F1 testing day six - Verstappen in action

A Formula 1 legend was in Barcelona during Monday's testing...

...and Fernando Alonso would have liked what he saw as his former team McLaren ended the day top with rookie Lando Norris the quickest man out there.

Although not everything went smoothly. Norris twice stopped in the gravel as his car faltered, while it was a tough day for world champions Mercedes with an oil leak early on for Valtteri Bottas ruining their afternoon.

What's going to happen today? Let's find out.