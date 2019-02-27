Max Verstappen
Live

F1 testing day six - Verstappen in action

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Morning session until 12:00 GMT
  2. Afternoon session 13:00 to 17:00
  3. McLaren's Lando Norris was fastest on Tuesday
  4. Testing finishes on Friday
  5. First race of the season in Australia on 17 March
  6. Get involved: #bbcf1

Live Reporting

By Michael Emons

All times stated are UK

  1. Highs and lows for McLaren

    A Formula 1 legend was in Barcelona during Monday's testing...

    Fernando Alonso
    Copyright: Getty Images

    ...and Fernando Alonso would have liked what he saw as his former team McLaren ended the day top with rookie Lando Norris the quickest man out there.

    Lando Norris
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Although not everything went smoothly. Norris twice stopped in the gravel as his car faltered, while it was a tough day for world champions Mercedes with an oil leak early on for Valtteri Bottas ruining their afternoon.

    Valtteri Bottas
    Copyright: AFP

    What's going to happen today? Let's find out.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top