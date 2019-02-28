Live
F1 testing day seven - Leclerc in action
Summary
- Day seven of eight Formula 1 testing days (final day is Friday)
- Lewis Hamilton with an early spin in his Mercedes
- McLaren have been the fastest on Tuesday (Lando Norris) and Wednesday (Carlos Sainz)
- Get involved: What are the best and worst-looking F1 cars of all time? #bbcf1
Live Reporting
By Michael Emons
All times stated are UK
Post update
Meanwhile, back in Barcelona, Pierre Gasly is up to third in the Red Bull and he is soon to be joined on track by our leader Lewis Hamilton.
Get Involved #bbcf1
Which are the best and worst looking F1 cars of all time
Lots of reaction to our call for best (and worst) looking F1 cars of all time. Here are some of your early comments..
Daniel Quick: I might be biased but the BMW Sauber F1.08 was utterly gorgeous! Really hope it features on the next F1 game as a Classic Car, it is a GP winner after all!
The Tom: Best looking for me are the MP 4/6 from 1991, the Jordan from the same year, the 85 and 86 Lotus and the 1999 McLaren.
Good stuff, keep them coming in.
Post update
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer
Hamilton does a 1:18.097 on C2 tyres. That could well be Mercedes' fastest lap time of the test, fuel-corrected. Bottas' 18.356 last week on C2s was it until now.
Post update
By the way, that Hamilton fastest lap came on the C2s, the second hardest. Those writing off the Mercedes pace may have gone a bit too early.
Testing tyres
These are the tyres available to the teams at testing.
C1 - hardest (white no brackets)
C2 - second hardest (white with brackets)
C3 - medium (yellow)
C4 - second softest (red with brackets)
C5 - softest (red no brackets)
Now it's Hamilton
It was just a matter of time, to be honest. Lewis Hamilton has gone nearly six tenths quicker from his previous best and now leads the way with a 1:18.097.
Albon in the lead
We are nowhere near yesterday's times yet, but Alexander Albon is the best of the lot with a 1:18.535. He might not stay there for long as Lewis Hamilton, who spun earlier on, is in second with a 1:18.635.
No times yet from Norris (McLaren), Russell (Williams) or Gasly (Red Bull)
Get Involved #bbcf1
Which are the best and worst looking F1 cars of all time
Our vote result, which has McLaren as having the best-looking car in 2019, is the inspiration for our talking point today.
We want you to tell us which are the best (and worst) looking Formula 1 cars of all time?
Tweet us using the hashtag #bbcf1 and I'll try to dig out some relevant pictures.
A thing of beauty
This, according to you, is the best-looking car we will see on the grid in 2019.
The results are in...
Last week we asked you to vote on the best-looking 2019 F1 car. And the results are in, and McLaren, top of the times on Tuesday, top of the times on Wednesday are now top of the vote as well.
Not much love at all for Racing Point, who persist with the pink livery that was introduced when they were known as Force India.
Here are the results...
A strong aero rake game
Hamilton slowest so far and has had a spin
Not been the best of starts for Lewis Hamilton. He's done nine laps but is back in the pits, with his best time so far being 2:01.389. On one of those laps, he spun at Turn 10 so maybe some early changes needed for Mercedes.
Max is happy
No Max Verstappen today, although 128 laps were done yesterday by the Dutchman. After which, he tweeted...
Stroll an early pace setter
Six drivers have set times so far today, although Lewis Hamilton's was more than two minutes so that doesn't really count.
Of the other five, Lance Stroll has the best mark with a 1:19.138, then comes Kevin Magnussen (1:20.484), Nico Hulkenberg (1:20.646), Antonio Giovinazzi (1:21.717) and Alexander Albon (1:22.792).
Atmosphere is good at Ferrari - Vettel
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer
Ferrari’s seamless preparations for this season have come a little unstuck in the last couple of days. The car still looks very quick, but after Charles Leclerc managed only 29 laps on Tuesday because of a problem with the cooling system, the team lost half a day on Wednesday when Sebastian Vettel crashed with what they described as “a mechanical problem”.
The accident hit Leclerc more badly - he lost his entire afternoon’s running. And as a result Ferrari have switched their plans. From splitting each day 50-50, they have no decided to give each driver a full day on the final two days of the test. So Leclerc drives on Thursday and Vettel on the final day. Leclerc, particularly, will hope the third day of this test runs more smoothly than the first two. But as Vettel put it: “The feeling is positive, the atmosphere is good and we have something to build on.”
Looking lovely
Chris Medland
F1 journalist in Barcelona
A copy and paste morning in terms of the weather as bright sunshine greets the start of the penultimate day of testing. If there are items left on the to do list, this is when it all starts to get a bit more urgent as for some drivers it is the final day they will drive the car before Melbourne.
That’s especially true of the rookies who are preparing for their first Grand Prix start. They’ll want to tick off a qualifying run, a race simulation and some live pit-stop practice before heading to Australia.
Of those yet to start a race, it’s the last day for Lando Norris, George Russell and Alexander Albon.
What's happening at Renault today?
They tell us: "Nico is at the wheel this morning with a planned programme consisting of shorter based runs on Pirelli’s C4 and C5 tyres. Early running will be about warming up."
So, now you know.
Take a break, Carlos
A well-earned day off today for Carlos Sainz after topping the times on Wednesday and also doing the joint-highest amount of laps. After the session, he tweeted...
'A lot of work to do'
It's going to be an exhausting day for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. He basically missed his afternoon session yesterday through no fault of his own.
Wednesday's highlights
Want to see some highlights from yesterday? Of course you do.
Here, from the official Formula 1 Twitter account, is the best of what happened on Wednesday.