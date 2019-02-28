F1 testing day seven - Leclerc in action

Lots of reaction to our call for best (and worst) looking F1 cars of all time. Here are some of your early comments..

Daniel Quick: I might be biased but the BMW Sauber F1.08 was utterly gorgeous! Really hope it features on the next F1 game as a Classic Car, it is a GP winner after all!

The Tom: Best looking for me are the MP 4/6 from 1991, the Jordan from the same year, the 85 and 86 Lotus and the 1999 McLaren.

Good stuff, keep them coming in.