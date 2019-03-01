Charles Leclerc
Live

Final day of pre-season F1 testing

Summary

  1. Final day of testing at the Circuit de Catalunya
  2. Get involved #bbcf1

Live Reporting

By Niamh Lewis

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Are Mercedes sandbagging?

    Andrew Benson

    BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer

    Could this, the final day of 2019 pre-season testing, finally be the day Mercedes show some pace?

    Their record over the last five years is so strong that no-one would dare predict they are in trouble. But be that as it may, it has looked for much of the last two weeks as if they genuinely are lagging some distance behind Ferrari.

    Mercedes did not join the soft-tyre, almost-qualifying bonanza on Thursday, when Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc set the fastest time of the winter so far, but technical director James Allison has said that on Friday they will be “investigating the range of tyre compounds and focusing more on single-lap pace”.

    Mercedes
    Copyright: Getty Images
  Get involved

    #bbcf1

    Kayleigh: Come on then, last day of testing, let’s be having ya

    Ineffectualgamer: I love the smell of F1 in the morning.

  3. Good morning

    It's me again, for the final day of testing in Barcelona.

    What's happened over the last seven days... shall we recap?

  4. Drama, drama

    It's been an eventful seven days of testing at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.

    Spins, crashes, breakdowns, dramatic last-minute arrivals.

    And that's just the BBC F1 live team...

    Is this the most eventful testing you can remember?

    f1 testing
    Copyright: Getty Images
  6. Last chance

    The final day of F1 testing is here. Are you ready?

    More importantly, are they?

    f1 testign
    Copyright: Rex Features
