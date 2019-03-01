Final day of pre-season F1 testing

Could this, the final day of 2019 pre-season testing, finally be the day Mercedes show some pace?

Their record over the last five years is so strong that no-one would dare predict they are in trouble. But be that as it may, it has looked for much of the last two weeks as if they genuinely are lagging some distance behind Ferrari.

Mercedes did not join the soft-tyre, almost-qualifying bonanza on Thursday, when Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc set the fastest time of the winter so far, but technical director James Allison has said that on Friday they will be “investigating the range of tyre compounds and focusing more on single-lap pace”.