Final day of pre-season F1 testing

Could this, the final day of 2019 pre-season testing, finally be the day
Mercedes show some pace?
Their record over the last five years is so strong
that no-one would dare predict they are in trouble. But be that as it may, it
has looked for much of the last two weeks as if they genuinely are lagging some
distance behind Ferrari.
Mercedes did not join the soft-tyre, almost-qualifying
bonanza on Thursday, when Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc set the fastest time of the
winter so far, but technical director James Allison has said that on Friday
they will be “investigating the range of tyre compounds and focusing more on
single-lap pace”.
#bbcf1
Kayleigh: Come on then, last day of testing, let’s be having ya
Ineffectualgamer: I love the smell of F1 in the morning.
Good morning
It's me again, for the final day of testing in Barcelona.
What's happened over the last seven days... shall we recap?
Drama, drama
It's been an eventful seven days of testing at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.
By Niamh Lewis
Are Mercedes sandbagging?
Andrew Benson
BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer
Spins, crashes, breakdowns, dramatic last-minute arrivals.
And that's just the BBC F1 live team...
Is this the most eventful testing you can remember?
Post update
Last chance
The final day of F1 testing is here. Are you ready?
More importantly, are they?