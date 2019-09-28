Charles Leclerc

Russian GP - live text & radio commentary

Race

Russian Grand Prix, 29 September 2019

DriverNumberTeamGridPitsFastest LapRace TimePts
1MonacoLEC16Ferrari10not availableno time0
2Great BritainHAM44Mercedes20not availableno time0
3GermanyVET5Ferrari30not availableno time0
4FinlandBOT77Mercedes40not availableno time0
5SpainSAI55McLaren50not availableno time0
6GermanyHUL27Renault60not availableno time0
7Great BritainNOR4McLaren70not availableno time0
8FranceGRO8Haas80not availableno time0
9NetherlandsVER33Red bull90not availableno time0
10AustraliaRIC3Renault100not availableno time0
11MexicoPER11Racing Point110not availableno time0
12ItalyGIO99Alfa Romeo120not availableno time0
13DenmarkMAG20Haas130not availableno time0
14CanadaSTR18Racing Point140not availableno time0
15FinlandRAI7Alfa Romeo150not availableno time0
16FranceGAS10Toro Rosso160not availableno time0
17Great BritainRUS63Williams170not availableno time0
18ThailandALB23Red bull180not availableno time0
19PolandKUB88Williams190not availableno time0
20RussiaKVY26Toro Rosso200not availableno time0
Last updated 28th September 2019 at 14:12
View full results