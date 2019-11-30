Lewis Hamilton

Abu Dhabi GP - Hamilton starts on pole

Race

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 1 December 2019

DriverNumberTeamGridPitsFastest LapRace TimePts
1Great BritainLewis Hamilton44Mercedes10not availableno time0
2NetherlandsMax Verstappen33Red bull20not availableno time0
3MonacoCharles Leclerc16Ferrari30not availableno time0
4GermanySebastian Vettel5Ferrari40not availableno time0
5ThailandAlexander Albon23Red bull50not availableno time0
6Great BritainLando Norris4McLaren60not availableno time0
7AustraliaDaniel Ricciardo3Renault70not availableno time0
8SpainCarlos Sainz Jr.55McLaren80not availableno time0
9GermanyNico Hulkenberg27Renault90not availableno time0
10MexicoSergio Perez11Racing Point100not availableno time0
11FrancePierre Gasly10Toro Rosso110not availableno time0
12CanadaLance Stroll18Racing Point120not availableno time0
13RussiaDaniil Kvyat26Toro Rosso130not availableno time0
14DenmarkKevin Magnussen20Haas140not availableno time0
15FranceRomain Grosjean8Haas150not availableno time0
16ItalyAntonio Giovinazzi99Alfa Romeo160not availableno time0
17FinlandKimi Raikkonen7Alfa Romeo170not availableno time0
18Great BritainGeorge Russell63Williams180not availableno time0
19PolandRobert Kubica88Williams190not availableno time0
20FinlandValtteri Bottas77Mercedes200not availableno time0
Last updated 30th November 2019 at 14:42
