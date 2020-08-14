Media player
How Spanish GP qualifying unfolded
Got a TV Licence?
You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.Find out more
Qualification
Spanish Grand Prix, 15 August 2020= Fastest Lap
|Rank
|Driver
|Number
|Team
|Qualifying 1Q1
|Qualifying 2Q2
|Qualifying 3Q3
|Time
|11
|Lewis HamiltonHAM
|4444
|Mercedes
|fastest lap 1:16.8721:16.872
|fastest lap 1:16.0131:16.013
|fastest lap 1:15.5841:15.584
|1:15.5841:15.584
|22
|Valtteri BottasBOT
|7777
|Mercedes
|1:17.2431:17.243
|1:16.1521:16.152
|1:15.6431:15.643
|1:15.6431:15.643
|33
|Max VerstappenVER
|3333
|Red Bull
|1:17.2131:17.213
|1:16.5181:16.518
|1:16.2921:16.292
|1:16.2921:16.292
|44
|Sergio PerezPER
|1111
|Racing Point
|1:17.1171:17.117
|1:16.9361:16.936
|1:16.4821:16.482
|1:16.4821:16.482
|55
|Lance StrollSTR
|1818
|Racing Point
|1:17.3161:17.316
|1:16.6661:16.666
|1:16.5891:16.589
|1:16.5891:16.589
|66
|Alexander AlbonALB
|2323
|Red Bull
|1:17.4191:17.419
|1:17.1631:17.163
|1:17.0291:17.029
|1:17.0291:17.029
|77
|Carlos Sainz JnrSAI
|5555
|McLaren
|1:17.4381:17.438
|1:16.8761:16.876
|1:17.0441:17.044
|1:17.0441:17.044
|88
|Lando NorrisNOR
|44
|McLaren
|1:17.5771:17.577
|1:17.1661:17.166
|1:17.0841:17.084
|1:17.0841:17.084
|99
|Charles LeclercLEC
|1616
|Ferrari
|1:17.2561:17.256
|1:16.9531:16.953
|1:17.0871:17.087
|1:17.0871:17.087
|1010
|Pierre GaslyGAS
|1010
|AlphaTauri
|1:17.3561:17.356
|1:16.8001:16.800
|1:17.1361:17.136
|1:17.1361:17.136
|1111
|Sebastian VettelVET
|55
|Ferrari
|1:17.5731:17.573
|1:17.1681:17.168
|not available-
|1:17.1681:17.168
|1212
|Daniil KvyatKVY
|2626
|AlphaTauri
|1:17.6761:17.676
|1:17.1921:17.192
|not available-
|1:17.1921:17.192
|1313
|Daniel RicciardoRIC
|33
|Renault
|1:17.6671:17.667
|1:17.1981:17.198
|not available-
|1:17.1981:17.198
|1414
|Kimi RaikkonenRAI
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|1:17.7971:17.797
|1:17.3861:17.386
|not available-
|1:17.3861:17.386
|1515
|Esteban OconOCO
|3131
|Renault
|1:17.7651:17.765
|1:17.5671:17.567
|not available-
|1:17.5671:17.567
|1616
|Kevin MagnussenMAG
|2020
|Haas
|1:17.9081:17.908
|not available-
|not available-
|1:17.9081:17.908
|1717
|Romain GrosjeanGRO
|88
|Haas
|1:18.0891:18.089
|not available-
|not available-
|1:18.0891:18.089
|1818
|George RussellRUS
|6363
|Williams
|1:18.0991:18.099
|not available-
|not available-
|1:18.0991:18.099
|1919
|Nicholas LatifiLAT
|66
|Williams
|1:18.5321:18.532
|not available-
|not available-
|1:18.5321:18.532
|2020
|Antonio GiovinazziGIO
|9999
|Alfa Romeo
|1:18.6971:18.697
|not available-
|not available-
|1:18.6971:18.697
|Last updated 15th August 2020 at 15:03
Live Reporting
Gary Rose
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Post update
Not the most memorable of qualifying sessions but it does set things up for a potentially interesting start to the race tomorrow - it could get very busy on the long run down to turn one.
We'll be back with build up from 12:30 BST. See you then!
Qualifying round up
Lewis Hamilton beat Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas by just 0.059 seconds to take pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix.
Neither driver improved on their final laps in an anticlimactic end to the session after Hamilton edged Bottas on the first run in the top 10 shootout.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen was third, ahead of the Racing Points of Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll.
Red Bull's Alex Albon was sixth ahead of McLaren's Carlos Sainz. Sainz's team-mate Lando Norris was eighth. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc could manage only ninth, while team-mate Sebastian Vettel was knocked out in the second session and starts two places back in 11th.
Read Andrew Benson's full report here.
Post update
'I am trying to everything I can'
Sebastian Vettel understandably sounds a bit down in the dumps after qualifying in 11th place.
He says the middle sector proved pretty troublesome for his troublesome Ferrari.
"There the car started to be more and more nervous," he told Sky Sports. "Turn 5 was also very tricky for me. It got better towards the end but still tricky to find the right balance.
"There are some things I can't put an answer to but I am trying to do everything I can and ignore the things that may not be right."
A strong front two
A fourth pole position of the season for Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes continue their dominance here. They've locked out the front row in seven of the last eight years.
'Job not done, for sure'
A bit more from Hamilton on what it is like driving in these conditions: "The problems are all physical - it’s just the amount you’re able to brake now, the amount you’re allowed to apply to the brake, is even heavier than before. There’s a lot of stress through your core, you're flat out through Turn Nine, so a lot of stress on your neck, your whole body just wants to move to the side of the car and as it’s so hot you have to be even more careful on throttle to not overheat the rear tyres.
"It’s such a long way down to Turn One here, so the job is not done, that’s for sure. It’s very hard to follow here, the positioning is good but it will be hard from pole position - but that’s what I’ve got to work on to get the best that I can."
'It's tough on your body here'
Lewis Hamilton who starts on pole position: "It’s the first time I've been here in Barcelona when it’s been this hot.
"Physically it’s tough, it’s so fast round here, the forces to our body are pretty intense and the tyres are what we are really struggling with. You see drivers crawling around on the out lap just to keep the temperature out of the tyres - but even with those slow laps, the temperature is rising, that’s what you’re trying to manage on the lap.
"I couldn’t go quicker on my second lap, which I thought I could but this wasn’t a great lap but the first one was decent, I guess, which did the job, thankfully. But these guys do such an awesome job and we are constantly learning.
"I was here with the guys until 10pm last night just looking over all the details on how can we can improve, what are the areas, particularly in the race because these Red Bulls are super fast."
'I will have the pace'
Valtteri Bottas, who qualified second: "All day today I've been struggling in sector three. Of course it is annoying but Lewis did a good job.
"I saw my long runs on Friday were competitive so I will have the pace but the start will be the best chance."
'Hope I can apply a bit of pressure'
Max Verstappen, who was third in qualifying: "It is the maximum we can do at the moment.
"All weekend we have been P3 so pretty happy with that. Yesterday the long runs were not too bad but it is a different day so we will see.
"I felt happy in the car, I hope I can apply a bit of pressure. It is very hard to overtake here but we will do everything we can to be close to them and make it difficult."
Get Involved #bbcf1
Hamilton on pole position
Nulla: A very dull Qually there but HoHum - let us see what tomorrow brings ;)
Josh Earl: Big opportunity missed for Bottas, was on course for pole going into the final sector with Hamilton not improving behind him
Post update
Post update
Jolyon Palmer
Former Renault driver on BBC Radio 5 live
A real lack of improvement. Neither Bottas nor Verstappen managed to find any time on the final lap. Normally the track should get a little bit quicker but across the lap, not enough to beat Lewis Hamilton.
Post update
That's Lewis Hamilton's 92nd career pole and secures his 150th front row start.
The incredible numbers just keep on coming.
Top 10
1: Hamilton
2: Bottas
3: Verstappen
4: Perez
5: Stroll
6: Albon
7: Sainz
8: Norris
9: Leclerc
10: Gasly
Post update
It was never in doubt as Mercedes lock out the front row, Lewis Hamilton ahead of Valtteri Bottas. Max Verstappen secures third on the grid.
Chequered flag
Lewis Hamilton secures pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix.
Post update
Valtteri Bottas cannot improve! It's going to be Lewis Hamilton on pole...
Post update
Jolyon Palmer
Former Renault driver on BBC Radio 5 live
Bottas was faster in the first two thirds of the lap but Hamilton was significantly faster in the final third. You put it all together across the two cars and they have got another two tenths in there - but that shows they didn't maximise what they had. Still very close, not much to chose between the two.
Post update
Everyone is back out on the track now for this one final bid to gain a good position on the track
Charles Leclerc complains of some weird behaviour from the engine as he heads on out.
Get Involved
#bbcf1
PhilSlocombe: Bottas is pushing Hamilton to be even better, Leclerc is crushing Vettel.
James Townsend: After this give Stroll an Ice Cream!