How Spanish GP qualifying unfolded

Lewis Hamilton who starts on pole position: "It’s the first time I've been here in Barcelona when it’s been this hot.

"Physically it’s tough, it’s so fast round here, the forces to our body are pretty intense and the tyres are what we are really struggling with. You see drivers crawling around on the out lap just to keep the temperature out of the tyres - but even with those slow laps, the temperature is rising, that’s what you’re trying to manage on the lap.

"I couldn’t go quicker on my second lap, which I thought I could but this wasn’t a great lap but the first one was decent, I guess, which did the job, thankfully. But these guys do such an awesome job and we are constantly learning.

"I was here with the guys until 10pm last night just looking over all the details on how can we can improve, what are the areas, particularly in the race because these Red Bulls are super fast."