How the Spanish Grand Prix unfolded

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

And with that quite frankly dreadful display of dancing it is time for us to bid adieu.

We've now got a week off before F1 returns with the Belgium Grand Prix on 30 August.

Lewis Hamilton is now four wins away from surpassing Michael Schumacher's total of 91 wins, which means he could become the most successful driver in the history of the sport by the end of September.

On his current showing, you would not bet against it.

I'll leave you with Andrew Benson's race report. That's all from us, see you later!