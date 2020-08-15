Podium

How the Spanish Grand Prix unfolded

Live Reporting

Gary Rose

All times stated are UK

  1. Unstoppable

    Copyright: Getty Images

    And with that quite frankly dreadful display of dancing it is time for us to bid adieu.

    We've now got a week off before F1 returns with the Belgium Grand Prix on 30 August.

    Lewis Hamilton is now four wins away from surpassing Michael Schumacher's total of 91 wins, which means he could become the most successful driver in the history of the sport by the end of September.

    On his current showing, you would not bet against it.

    I'll leave you with Andrew Benson's race report. That's all from us, see you later!

  3. 'I was really struggling'

    Red Bull's Alex Albon (eighth): We tried the hard tyres, but I was really struggling to keep the tyres alive. But it has not been an issue this year, it is tricky to get hold of why it is happening. We will have to look at the data.

  4. Drivers' standings - top 10

    Copyright: .
  5. 'There was no chance of rejoining'

    Ferrari's Charles LeClerc (DNF): There was no chance of rejoining the race. The engine switched off and wouldn't start. I took off the seat belts so had to box for that again. I thought we had a chance of sixth or seventh.

  6. 'It was a beautiful feeling'

    Lewis Hamilton speaking to Sky Sports: "It was hard work. The heat is crazy. I was focused on getting a perfect start and after that is was about managing the tyres. We didn't know how quick the Red Bulls were so I tried to get a measure of Max while the tyres evened out early on. I think tyre management was the difference in the end. The guys have done a fantastic job.

    "It is a lot closer than people think in the driver standings. But I was just in such a different headspace in the car it was a beautiful feeling, better than I have had in a long time."

  7. Post update

    Toto Wolff on Lewis Hamilton: "At the moment I have to say he drives in a league is his own."

    Hard to argue with that.

  8. Get Involved #bbcf1

    Hamilton wins the Spanish Grand Prix

    Chika Charles: Hamilton makes it look easy whenever he is leading- not the same when another person is leading. He will chase you down.

    Kayleigh: Can someone discuss taking Barcelona off the calendar cause that was boring.

    Rachel T: F1 is all about those fine margins - Hamilton nailed the pole by whisker, nailed the start then crushes the field to win by a country mile. Legendary.

  9. 'It was not the plan'

    Copyright: Getty Images

    Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel (seventh) speaking to Sky Sports: "It is quite simple. We had nothing to lose. We were 11th and when the cars in front pitted we pushed and the last five laps were really really difficult. We took that risk because we had nothing to lose. But it was not the plan before the race to do 40 laps on the soft tyres."

  10. Post update

    Sebastian Vettel was awarded driver of the day after climbing from P11 to finish seventh.

    The team took a risk by staying out on a one stop but it paid off and got them some points.

  11. Bottas slipping in the odds

    Jack Nicholls

    BBC Radio 5 Live F1 commentator

    Valtteri Bottas is very much the third horse in this three-horse race.

  12. 'The start was key'

    Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas, who finished third: "The start was the key point, I lost a position and then had to push hard to make ground and suffered the tyre condition.

    "In stint two I was behind Max and everyone knows how hard that it. Off the start, Lewis got away and I did not have a tow like those behind."

  13. 'Good to split the Mercedes'

    Max Verstappen, who finished second: "It was good to split the two Mercedes. I didn’t have the pace like Lewis but I'm happy with second.

    "The start was crucial to get ahead of Valtteri, then I was just trying to go at my own pace.

    "I expect more. After the second stint, I was happy with my tyres and Valtteri wasn't catching, so I felt comfortable.

    "We keep trying to improve but [Mercedes] keep pushing, so we’ll see."

  14. Record breaker

    .
    Copyright: Getty Images

    A record 156th podium in his 256th race. Incredible stuff.

  15. 'In a daze'

    .
    Copyright: F1.com

    An 88th career win for Lewis Hamilton and he is now just three off Michael Schumacher's record.

    "I was in a daze out there," he says. "It felt really good. It was a fantastic effort from the team.

    "It was a surprise because we had that problem with the tyres last weekend, but we seem to have understood it.

    "I didn't even know it was the last lap I was so zoned in. I thought for a little bit about going for a one-stop strategy."

  16. Get Involved #bbcf1

    Hamilton wins, Verstappen second, Bottas third

    Richard Cassidy: Anyone fancy back-to-back Spanish GP's? Thought not! Quite a drive for Hamilton though - you can only race what you're given.

    Reece Young: Ridiculous stuff from Lewis Hamilton. Congratulations on what will likely be 7 world drivers championships. The GOAT and anyone that doesn't see that is either blind or stupid. What he's done for the sport in every aspect is sublime.

  19. 'Unstoppable'

    Jack Nicholls

    BBC Radio 5 Live F1 commentator

    Lewis Hamilton is just unstoppable in Formula 1 at the moment. Valtteri Bottas gets close in qualifying, but can't keep pace come race day.

  20. THE REST

    11: Ricciardo

    12: Kvyat

    13: Ocon

    14: Raikkonen

    15: Magnussen

    16: Giovinazzi

    17: Russell

    18: Latifi

    19: Grosjean

    Retired: Leclerc

