Media player
How the Spanish Grand Prix unfolded
Race
Spanish Grand Prix, 16 August 2020= Fastest Lap
|Rank
|Driver
|Number
|Team
|Grid
|Pits
|Fastest Lap
|Race Time
|PointsPts
|11
|Lewis HamiltonHAM
|4444
|Mercedes
|11
|22
|1:19.8221:19.822
|1:31:45.2791:31:45.279
|2525
|22
|Max VerstappenVER
|3333
|Red Bull
|33
|22
|1:21.4771:21.477
|24.177 behind+24.177
|1818
|33
|Valtteri BottasBOT
|7777
|Mercedes
|22
|33
|fastest overall lap 1:18.1831:18.183
|44.752 behind+44.752
|1616
|44
|Lance StrollSTR
|1818
|Racing Point
|55
|22
|1:22.0241:22.024
|1 lap behind+1 lap
|1212
|55
|Sergio PerezPER
|1111
|Racing Point
|44
|11
|1:22.5151:22.515
|1 lap behind+1 lap
|1010
|66
|Carlos Sainz JnrSAI
|5555
|McLaren
|77
|22
|1:21.7711:21.771
|1 lap behind+1 lap
|88
|77
|Sebastian VettelVET
|55
|Ferrari
|1111
|11
|1:22.7071:22.707
|1 lap behind+1 lap
|66
|88
|Alexander AlbonALB
|2323
|Red Bull
|66
|22
|1:22.1941:22.194
|1 lap behind+1 lap
|44
|99
|Pierre GaslyGAS
|1010
|AlphaTauri
|1010
|22
|1:22.5431:22.543
|1 lap behind+1 lap
|22
|1010
|Lando NorrisNOR
|44
|McLaren
|88
|22
|1:22.3921:22.392
|1 lap behind+1 lap
|11
|1111
|Daniel RicciardoRIC
|33
|Renault
|1313
|11
|1:22.4641:22.464
|1 lap behind+1 lap
|00
|1212
|Daniil KvyatKVY
|2626
|AlphaTauri
|1212
|22
|1:22.3361:22.336
|1 lap behind+1 lap
|00
|1313
|Esteban OconOCO
|3131
|Renault
|1515
|11
|1:22.1741:22.174
|1 lap behind+1 lap
|00
|1414
|Kimi RaikkonenRAI
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|1414
|22
|1:21.8881:21.888
|1 lap behind+1 lap
|00
|1515
|Kevin MagnussenMAG
|2020
|Haas
|1616
|11
|1:23.4741:23.474
|1 lap behind+1 lap
|00
|1616
|Antonio GiovinazziGIO
|9999
|Alfa Romeo
|2020
|22
|1:21.8011:21.801
|1 lap behind+1 lap
|00
|1717
|George RussellRUS
|6363
|Williams
|1818
|22
|1:22.5031:22.503
|1 lap behind+1 lap
|00
|1818
|Nicholas LatifiLAT
|66
|Williams
|1919
|22
|1:22.0301:22.030
|2 laps behind+2 laps
|00
|1919
|Romain GrosjeanGRO
|88
|Haas
|1717
|22
|1:20.4091:20.409
|2 laps behind+2 laps
|00
|not classifiedNC
|Charles LeclercLEC
|1616
|Ferrari
|99
|11
|1:23.9681:23.968
|did not finish completed 38 lapsDNF (38)
|00
|Last updated 16th August 2020 at 16:13
Live Reporting
Gary Rose
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Unstoppable
And with that quite frankly dreadful display of dancing it is time for us to bid adieu.
We've now got a week off before F1 returns with the Belgium Grand Prix on 30 August.
Lewis Hamilton is now four wins away from surpassing Michael Schumacher's total of 91 wins, which means he could become the most successful driver in the history of the sport by the end of September.
On his current showing, you would not bet against it.
I'll leave you with Andrew Benson's race report. That's all from us, see you later!
Post update
'I was really struggling'
Red Bull's Alex Albon (eighth): We tried the hard tyres, but I was really struggling to keep the tyres alive. But it has not been an issue this year, it is tricky to get hold of why it is happening. We will have to look at the data.
Drivers' standings - top 10
'There was no chance of rejoining'
Ferrari's Charles LeClerc (DNF): There was no chance of rejoining the race. The engine switched off and wouldn't start. I took off the seat belts so had to box for that again. I thought we had a chance of sixth or seventh.
'It was a beautiful feeling'
Lewis Hamilton speaking to Sky Sports: "It was hard work. The heat is crazy. I was focused on getting a perfect start and after that is was about managing the tyres. We didn't know how quick the Red Bulls were so I tried to get a measure of Max while the tyres evened out early on. I think tyre management was the difference in the end. The guys have done a fantastic job.
"It is a lot closer than people think in the driver standings. But I was just in such a different headspace in the car it was a beautiful feeling, better than I have had in a long time."
Post update
Toto Wolff on Lewis Hamilton: "At the moment I have to say he drives in a league is his own."
Hard to argue with that.
Get Involved #bbcf1
Hamilton wins the Spanish Grand Prix
Chika Charles: Hamilton makes it look easy whenever he is leading- not the same when another person is leading. He will chase you down.
Kayleigh: Can someone discuss taking Barcelona off the calendar cause that was boring.
Rachel T: F1 is all about those fine margins - Hamilton nailed the pole by whisker, nailed the start then crushes the field to win by a country mile. Legendary.
'It was not the plan'
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel (seventh) speaking to Sky Sports: "It is quite simple. We had nothing to lose. We were 11th and when the cars in front pitted we pushed and the last five laps were really really difficult. We took that risk because we had nothing to lose. But it was not the plan before the race to do 40 laps on the soft tyres."
Post update
Sebastian Vettel was awarded driver of the day after climbing from P11 to finish seventh.
The team took a risk by staying out on a one stop but it paid off and got them some points.
Bottas slipping in the odds
Jack Nicholls
BBC Radio 5 Live F1 commentator
Valtteri Bottas is very much the third horse in this three-horse race.
'The start was key'
Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas, who finished third: "The start was the key point, I lost a position and then had to push hard to make ground and suffered the tyre condition.
"In stint two I was behind Max and everyone knows how hard that it. Off the start, Lewis got away and I did not have a tow like those behind."
'Good to split the Mercedes'
Max Verstappen, who finished second: "It was good to split the two Mercedes. I didn’t have the pace like Lewis but I'm happy with second.
"The start was crucial to get ahead of Valtteri, then I was just trying to go at my own pace.
"I expect more. After the second stint, I was happy with my tyres and Valtteri wasn't catching, so I felt comfortable.
"We keep trying to improve but [Mercedes] keep pushing, so we’ll see."
Record breaker
A record 156th podium in his 256th race. Incredible stuff.
'In a daze'
An 88th career win for Lewis Hamilton and he is now just three off Michael Schumacher's record.
"I was in a daze out there," he says. "It felt really good. It was a fantastic effort from the team.
"It was a surprise because we had that problem with the tyres last weekend, but we seem to have understood it.
"I didn't even know it was the last lap I was so zoned in. I thought for a little bit about going for a one-stop strategy."
Get Involved #bbcf1
Hamilton wins, Verstappen second, Bottas third
Richard Cassidy: Anyone fancy back-to-back Spanish GP's? Thought not! Quite a drive for Hamilton though - you can only race what you're given.
Reece Young: Ridiculous stuff from Lewis Hamilton. Congratulations on what will likely be 7 world drivers championships. The GOAT and anyone that doesn't see that is either blind or stupid. What he's done for the sport in every aspect is sublime.
'A league of his own'
Post update
'Unstoppable'
Jack Nicholls
BBC Radio 5 Live F1 commentator
Lewis Hamilton is just unstoppable in Formula 1 at the moment. Valtteri Bottas gets close in qualifying, but can't keep pace come race day.
THE REST
11: Ricciardo
12: Kvyat
13: Ocon
14: Raikkonen
15: Magnussen
16: Giovinazzi
17: Russell
18: Latifi
19: Grosjean
Retired: Leclerc