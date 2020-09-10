Media player
How Tuscan GP practice unfolded
Got a TV Licence?
You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.Find out more
Second Practice
Toscana Grand Prix, 11 September 2020
|Rank
|Driver
|Number
|Team
|Fastest Lap
|Laps
|11
|Valtteri BottasBOT
|7777
|Mercedes
|1:16.9891:16.989
|2828
|22
|Lewis HamiltonHAM
|4444
|Mercedes
|1:17.1961:17.196
|2929
|33
|Max VerstappenVER
|3333
|Red Bull
|1:17.2351:17.235
|2525
|44
|Alexander AlbonALB
|2323
|Red Bull
|1:17.9711:17.971
|2828
|55
|Daniel RicciardoRIC
|33
|Renault
|1:18.0391:18.039
|3232
|66
|Esteban OconOCO
|3131
|Renault
|1:18.1151:18.115
|2929
|77
|Sergio PerezPER
|1111
|Racing Point
|1:18.1981:18.198
|3434
|88
|Pierre GaslyGAS
|1010
|AlphaTauri
|1:18.2441:18.244
|3030
|99
|Kimi RaikkonenRAI
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|1:18.3851:18.385
|3838
|1010
|Charles LeclercLEC
|1616
|Ferrari
|1:18.4001:18.400
|2727
|1111
|Lance StrollSTR
|1818
|Racing Point
|1:18.4621:18.462
|3737
|1212
|Sebastian VettelVET
|55
|Ferrari
|1:18.4981:18.498
|3939
|1313
|Carlos Sainz JnrSAI
|5555
|McLaren
|1:18.6511:18.651
|3232
|1414
|Lando NorrisNOR
|44
|McLaren
|1:18.6581:18.658
|99
|1515
|Daniil KvyatKVY
|2626
|AlphaTauri
|1:18.7361:18.736
|3333
|1616
|George RussellRUS
|6363
|Williams
|1:18.8431:18.843
|3333
|1717
|Antonio GiovinazziGIO
|9999
|Alfa Romeo
|1:18.9441:18.944
|3535
|1818
|Nicholas LatifiLAT
|66
|Williams
|1:18.9831:18.983
|3131
|1919
|Kevin MagnussenMAG
|2020
|Haas
|1:19.1131:19.113
|3232
|2020
|Romain GrosjeanGRO
|88
|Haas
|1:19.2571:19.257
|55
|Last updated 11th September 2020 at 15:35
Live Reporting
Lorraine McKenna
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
EPACopyright: EPA View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter
Post update
And that was a Friday practice at Mugello.
What did you think?
Has the Tuscan track stolen your heart yet?
We’ll back tomorrow at 10:30 BST for third practice.
Then it’s full steam ahead for what should be an interesting qualifying session.
See you soon!
Top 10
1. Valtteri Bottas 1:16.989
2. Lewis Hamilton +0.207
3. Max Verstappen +0.246
4. Alex Albon +0.982
5. Daniel Ricciardo +1.050
6.Esteban Ocon +1.126
7. Sergio Perez +1.209
8. Pierre Gasly +1.255
9. Kimi Raikkonen +1.396
10. Charles Leclerc +1.411
Post update
Vettel is clambering out of the burgundy Ferrari. Not the happiest start to the Scuderia's 1,000th F1 race celebrations.
Post update
Jolyon Palmer
Former Renault driver on BBC Radio 5 live
Valtteri Bottas is looking good this weekend but you still can't rule out Lewis Hamilton for pole tomorrow.
Post update
"The engine has stopped" says Sebastian Vettel has he crawls to a stop.
Chequered flag - Bottas fastest
Valtteri Bottas is king of Mugello.
Well, for Friday practice, at least.
The Finn tops both sessions today, this time leading the fielding with a 1:16.989.
Post update
"Tyres are done." Max Verstappen says.
Don't worry Max, chequered flag is out now.
Safety in red
Even the Safety Car is getting in on the act.
No silver Mercedes this weekend, the SC will be a vivid shade of red in a nod to Ferrari's landmark race.
Post update
Kimi Raikkonen's car has had some TLC in the Alfa Romeo garage and he's back out on track getting some last minute running in.
Post update
Valtteri Bottas hasn't been bumped from the top of the timings.
The Finn is still two tenths up on team-mate Hamilton as we dip below the five minute mark.
Post update
"I'm getting clipping." Sainz tells his McLaren engineers.
Jolyon Palmer can explain more: "Energy harvesting at the end of the straight. That will be the main straight where Sainz will be losing a bit of power."
Thanks Jolyon.
Clipped wing
Get Involved
#bbcf1
tweetSport: Kimi's radio message was the tired exasperation of a man who'd rather be on a beach eating an ice cream.
Amit: Are more people outraged about Stroll staying in the team ahead of Perez compared to when he got the drive over Ocon for last year?
Dean: Have Racing Point waited to announce Vettel until Stroll got a good enough result to justify keeping him over Perez? i.e. P3 / podium at Monza.
Post update
The incident between Raikkonen and Perez is going to be investigated.
Go! Go! Go!...again...
One more time, cars are back out on track.
Post update
As Kimi composes himself after that touch from Sergio, here he is in the year 2001, looking youthful...
The others? Juan Pablo Montoya, Fernando Alonso, Enrique Bernoldi, of course!
Post update
Red flag
Little bit of debris is on the track, so everyone dives back into the pits.
Post update
Kimi with a bit of a school boy spin onto the gravel.
Hang on, did he get tagged by Sergio Perez as the Racing Point was coming out of the pits?
"I don't know what the xxxx happened? I don't know where the car came from." says Raikkonen.
Post update
The 20 minute mark has been reached.
Below the top five, Ocon, Perez, Gasly, Raikkonen and Leclerc make up the rest of the top 10.