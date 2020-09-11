Tuscan GP qualifying - Hamilton takes pole at Mugello

Charles Leclerc, who starts fifth for Ferrari: I'm very happy with the lap overall. P5 is higher than our expectations, so we're very happy.

"Monza and Spa were very disappointing. The balance was good today and gave me confidence. In the end we made it happen.

"I think it helps that we had experience of the track in FP1 but onwards, all the guys are F1 drivers and can get up to speed quickly.

"There's a good opportunity tomorrow but there was quite a lot of cars that had better race pace on Friday, so who knows."