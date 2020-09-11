Media player
Tuscan GP qualifying - Hamilton takes pole at Mugello
Qualification
Toscana Grand Prix, 12 September 2020= Fastest Lap
|Rank
|Driver
|Number
|Team
|Qualifying 1Q1
|Qualifying 2Q2
|Qualifying 3Q3
|Time
|11
|Lewis HamiltonHAM
|4444
|Mercedes
|1:15.7781:15.778
|fastest lap 1:15.3091:15.309
|fastest lap 1:15.1441:15.144
|1:15.1441:15.144
|22
|Valtteri BottasBOT
|7777
|Mercedes
|fastest lap 1:15.7491:15.749
|1:15.3221:15.322
|1:15.2031:15.203
|1:15.2031:15.203
|33
|Max VerstappenVER
|3333
|Red Bull
|1:16.3351:16.335
|1:15.4711:15.471
|1:15.5091:15.509
|1:15.5091:15.509
|44
|Alexander AlbonALB
|2323
|Red Bull
|1:16.5271:16.527
|1:15.9141:15.914
|1:15.9541:15.954
|1:15.9541:15.954
|55
|Charles LeclercLEC
|1616
|Ferrari
|1:16.6981:16.698
|1:16.3241:16.324
|1:16.2701:16.270
|1:16.2701:16.270
|66
|Sergio PerezPER
|1111
|Racing Point
|1:16.5961:16.596
|1:16.4891:16.489
|1:16.3111:16.311
|1:16.3111:16.311
|77
|Lance StrollSTR
|1818
|Racing Point
|1:16.7011:16.701
|1:16.2711:16.271
|1:16.3561:16.356
|1:16.3561:16.356
|88
|Daniel RicciardoRIC
|33
|Renault
|1:16.9811:16.981
|1:16.2431:16.243
|1:16.5431:16.543
|1:16.5431:16.543
|99
|Carlos Sainz JnrSAI
|5555
|McLaren
|1:16.9931:16.993
|1:16.5221:16.522
|1:17.8701:17.870
|1:17.8701:17.870
|1010
|Esteban OconOCO
|3131
|Renault
|1:16.8251:16.825
|1:16.2971:16.297
|not available-
|1:16.2971:16.297
|1111
|Lando NorrisNOR
|44
|McLaren
|1:16.8951:16.895
|1:16.6401:16.640
|not available-
|1:16.6401:16.640
|1212
|Daniil KvyatKVY
|2626
|AlphaTauri
|1:16.9281:16.928
|1:16.8541:16.854
|not available-
|1:16.8541:16.854
|1313
|Kimi RaikkonenRAI
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|1:17.0591:17.059
|1:16.8541:16.854
|not available-
|1:16.8541:16.854
|1414
|Sebastian VettelVET
|55
|Ferrari
|1:17.0721:17.072
|1:16.8581:16.858
|not available-
|1:16.8581:16.858
|1515
|Romain GrosjeanGRO
|88
|Haas
|1:17.0691:17.069
|1:17.2541:17.254
|not available-
|1:17.2541:17.254
|1616
|Pierre GaslyGAS
|1010
|AlphaTauri
|1:17.1251:17.125
|not available-
|not available-
|1:17.1251:17.125
|1717
|Antonio GiovinazziGIO
|9999
|Alfa Romeo
|1:17.2201:17.220
|not available-
|not available-
|1:17.2201:17.220
|1818
|George RussellRUS
|6363
|Williams
|1:17.2321:17.232
|not available-
|not available-
|1:17.2321:17.232
|1919
|Nicholas LatifiLAT
|66
|Williams
|1:17.3201:17.320
|not available-
|not available-
|1:17.3201:17.320
|2020
|Kevin MagnussenMAG
|2020
|Haas
|1:17.3481:17.348
|not available-
|not available-
|1:17.3481:17.348
|Last updated 12th September 2020 at 15:04
Live Reporting
Mike Henson
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
See you tomorrow
It will be a one-off, bespoke, never-to-be-repeated special edition grand prix tomorrow as Formula 1 hits Mugello for 59 laps of neck-straining, eye-popping racing.
You won't want to miss it.
Join us for text and radio commentary from 12:30 BST.
Under-cooked and over-performing
Lewis Hamilton delivering like Karl Malone.
Charles Leclerc out-doing his team-mate and car.
George Russell over-performing after coming in under-cooked.
It is all here in Andrew Benson's qualifying report.
Post update
'P5 higher than our expectations'
Charles Leclerc, who starts fifth for Ferrari: I'm very happy with the lap overall. P5 is higher than our expectations, so we're very happy.
"Monza and Spa were very disappointing. The balance was good today and gave me confidence. In the end we made it happen.
"I think it helps that we had experience of the track in FP1 but onwards, all the guys are F1 drivers and can get up to speed quickly.
"There's a good opportunity tomorrow but there was quite a lot of cars that had better race pace on Friday, so who knows."
Get Involved #bbcf1
Hamilton on pole for Tuscan Grand Prix
Koome Erick: That's a wow from Leclerc. Only he knows how he has put that Ferrari 5th on the grid!
Shasha: The King of Poles has done it again. Come on Lewis Hamilton! Excellent!!
Francesca Gunn: Get in Hamilton!! Always shows up when he needs to do.
Bottas disappointed with P2
Valtteri Bottas, who starts Sunday's race in second place: "The yellow flag definitely hampered me. I had more to come but didn't get the opportunity.
"It's disappointing as I've been quick all weekend.
"It's a long run down to Turn One tomorrow and the headwind could help me there."
'Qualifying was special'
Max Verstappen, who qualifies in third place: "I personally didn’t expect to fight for pole but overall this weekend it has been promising.
"We have bounced back well from Monza where it was tricky so at the end, to be third here in qualifying, we can be very happy with that.
"The wind picked up a bit in Q3 because my first run was not amazing but then my second run was a little bit better.
"But I think the track was the same because of the wind so overall, it is what it is. It’s really tricky anyway with the wind.
"The track is amazing to drive and qualifying was really something special."
'The track is crazy'
Lewis Hamilton, who takes his 95th career pole at Mugello: "It’s been a really tough weekend if I’m honest.
"Firstly, this track is phenomenal. It’s a really challenging circuit and you saw Valtteri was quicker than me all day yesterday and even this morning.
"I’ve been working hard in the background to improve on my lines and set up and the engineers and mechanics did a great job, so finally I got the lap that I needed.
"The track is crazy. You go through Turns 6,7,8,9 at 170-180mph and the G-force we’re pulling is insane, it gets more and more as you go through.
"Valtteri did a great job pushing me but really, really happy to be on pole."
Post update
Every driver seems to think that they would have improved in Q3 if the yellow flags had not come out. But if they had all improved then none of them would have improved grid-position wise...
Who knows how it would have played out.
Bottas puts on brave face
Valtteri Bottas attempts to put a brave face on his second spot, insisting that the track allows for overtaking. It didn't look like there were too many options to this untrained eye as the pack went full beans into those flowing corners.
The best of the rest
And a reminder of the bottom 10.
11. Lando Norris
12. Daniil Kvyat
13. Kimi Raikonnen
14. Sebastian Vettel
15. Romain Grosjean
16. Pierre Gasly
17. Antonio Giovinazzi
18. George Russell
19 Nicholas Latifi
20. Kevin Magnussen
Get Involved
#bbcf1
Josh Earl: Excellent from Leclerc putting the Ferrari in 5th!
Jeremiah: Hamilton doing what he knows best, delivering when it matters! He is now the king of poles.
Post update
Jolyon Palmer
Former Renault driver on BBC Radio 5 live
Shame for Valtteri Bottas, he just couldn't make it count. That first lap settled it for Lewis Hamilton.
The top ten
Here is the grid top ten then:
1. Hamilton
2. Bottas
3. Verstappen
4. Albon
5. Leclerc
6. Perez
7. Stroll
8. Ricciardo
9. Sainz
10. Ocon
Hamilton takes pole
Lewis Hamilton will be on pole position for tomorrow's Grand Prix, with Valtteri Bottas second.
Max Verstappen, who improved to 0.365 seconds off Hamilton just before the yellow flags came out, is third.
Yellow flag
Esteban Ocon has come to a stop on the track! A nasty spin for the Renault.
Out come the yellow flags and bang goes everyone else's hope of jumping up the order.
Post update
Nope, Lewis Hamilton can't improve on his previous best. He remains in pole position though.
Post update
Jolyon Palmer
Former Renault driver on BBC Radio 5 live
Mercedes have gone early. I wonder of it's to not allow Max Verstappen a slipstream?
Post update
Lewis Hamilton goes faster than his previous best in sector two....
Now or never
So these are the final runs in Q3. This is the moment for these guys to deliver.