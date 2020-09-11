Lewis Hamilton

Tuscan GP qualifying - Hamilton takes pole at Mugello

Live Reporting

Mike Henson

All times stated are UK

  1. See you tomorrow

    Verstappen and Hamilton
    Copyright: Getty

    It will be a one-off, bespoke, never-to-be-repeated special edition grand prix tomorrow as Formula 1 hits Mugello for 59 laps of neck-straining, eye-popping racing.

    You won't want to miss it.

    Join us for text and radio commentary from 12:30 BST.

  2. Under-cooked and over-performing

    George Russell
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Lewis Hamilton delivering like Karl Malone.

    Charles Leclerc out-doing his team-mate and car.

    George Russell over-performing after coming in under-cooked.

    It is all here in Andrew Benson's qualifying report.

  4. 'P5 higher than our expectations'

    Charles Leclerc, who starts fifth for Ferrari: I'm very happy with the lap overall. P5 is higher than our expectations, so we're very happy.

    "Monza and Spa were very disappointing. The balance was good today and gave me confidence. In the end we made it happen.

    "I think it helps that we had experience of the track in FP1 but onwards, all the guys are F1 drivers and can get up to speed quickly.

    "There's a good opportunity tomorrow but there was quite a lot of cars that had better race pace on Friday, so who knows."

  5. Get Involved #bbcf1

    Hamilton on pole for Tuscan Grand Prix

    Koome Erick: That's a wow from Leclerc. Only he knows how he has put that Ferrari 5th on the grid!

    Shasha: The King of Poles has done it again. Come on Lewis Hamilton! Excellent!!

    Francesca Gunn: Get in Hamilton!! Always shows up when he needs to do.

  6. Bottas disappointed with P2

    Lewis Hamilton
    Copyright: Getty

    Valtteri Bottas, who starts Sunday's race in second place: "The yellow flag definitely hampered me. I had more to come but didn't get the opportunity.

    "It's disappointing as I've been quick all weekend.

    "It's a long run down to Turn One tomorrow and the headwind could help me there."

  7. 'Qualifying was special'

    Max Verstappen
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Max Verstappen, who qualifies in third place: "I personally didn’t expect to fight for pole but overall this weekend it has been promising.

    "We have bounced back well from Monza where it was tricky so at the end, to be third here in qualifying, we can be very happy with that.

    "The wind picked up a bit in Q3 because my first run was not amazing but then my second run was a little bit better.

    "But I think the track was the same because of the wind so overall, it is what it is. It’s really tricky anyway with the wind.

    "The track is amazing to drive and qualifying was really something special."

  8. 'The track is crazy'

    Lewis Hamilton
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Lewis Hamilton, who takes his 95th career pole at Mugello: "It’s been a really tough weekend if I’m honest.

    "Firstly, this track is phenomenal. It’s a really challenging circuit and you saw Valtteri was quicker than me all day yesterday and even this morning.

    "I’ve been working hard in the background to improve on my lines and set up and the engineers and mechanics did a great job, so finally I got the lap that I needed.

    "The track is crazy. You go through Turns 6,7,8,9 at 170-180mph and the G-force we’re pulling is insane, it gets more and more as you go through.

    "Valtteri did a great job pushing me but really, really happy to be on pole."

  9. Post update

    Every driver seems to think that they would have improved in Q3 if the yellow flags had not come out. But if they had all improved then none of them would have improved grid-position wise...

    Who knows how it would have played out.

  10. Bottas puts on brave face

    Valtteri Bottas attempts to put a brave face on his second spot, insisting that the track allows for overtaking. It didn't look like there were too many options to this untrained eye as the pack went full beans into those flowing corners.

  11. The best of the rest

    And a reminder of the bottom 10.

    11. Lando Norris

    12. Daniil Kvyat

    13. Kimi Raikonnen

    14. Sebastian Vettel

    15. Romain Grosjean

    16. Pierre Gasly

    17. Antonio Giovinazzi

    18. George Russell

    19 Nicholas Latifi

    20. Kevin Magnussen

  12. Get Involved

    #bbcf1

    Josh Earl: Excellent from Leclerc putting the Ferrari in 5th!

    Jeremiah: Hamilton doing what he knows best, delivering when it matters! He is now the king of poles.

  13. Post update

    Jolyon Palmer

    Former Renault driver on BBC Radio 5 live

    Shame for Valtteri Bottas, he just couldn't make it count. That first lap settled it for Lewis Hamilton.

  14. The top ten

    Here is the grid top ten then:

    1. Hamilton

    2. Bottas

    3. Verstappen

    4. Albon

    5. Leclerc

    6. Perez

    7. Stroll

    8. Ricciardo

    9. Sainz

    10. Ocon

  15. Hamilton takes pole

    Lewis Hamilton will be on pole position for tomorrow's Grand Prix, with Valtteri Bottas second.

    Max Verstappen, who improved to 0.365 seconds off Hamilton just before the yellow flags came out, is third.

  16. Yellow flag

    Esteban Ocon has come to a stop on the track! A nasty spin for the Renault.

    Out come the yellow flags and bang goes everyone else's hope of jumping up the order.

  17. Post update

    Nope, Lewis Hamilton can't improve on his previous best. He remains in pole position though.

  18. Post update

    Jolyon Palmer

    Former Renault driver on BBC Radio 5 live

    Mercedes have gone early. I wonder of it's to not allow Max Verstappen a slipstream?

  19. Post update

    Lewis Hamilton goes faster than his previous best in sector two....

  20. Now or never

    So these are the final runs in Q3. This is the moment for these guys to deliver.

