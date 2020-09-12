Bottas

Tuscan Grand Prix - radio & text

Race

Toscana Grand Prix, 13 September 2020

RankDriverNumberTeamGridPitsFastest LapRace TimePoints
1Great BritainLewis Hamilton44Mercedes10not availableno time0
2FinlandValtteri Bottas77Mercedes20not availableno time0
3NetherlandsMax Verstappen33Red Bull30not availableno time0
4ThailandAlexander Albon23Red Bull40not availableno time0
5MonacoCharles Leclerc16Ferrari50not availableno time0
6CanadaLance Stroll18Racing Point60not availableno time0
7MexicoSergio Perez11Racing Point70not availableno time0
8AustraliaDaniel Ricciardo3Renault80not availableno time0
9SpainCarlos Sainz Jnr55McLaren90not availableno time0
10FranceEsteban Ocon31Renault100not availableno time0
11Great BritainLando Norris4McLaren110not availableno time0
12RussiaDaniil Kvyat26AlphaTauri120not availableno time0
13FinlandKimi Raikkonen7Alfa Romeo130not availableno time0
14GermanySebastian Vettel5Ferrari140not availableno time0
15FranceRomain Grosjean8Haas150not availableno time0
16FrancePierre Gasly10AlphaTauri160not availableno time0
17ItalyAntonio Giovinazzi99Alfa Romeo170not availableno time0
18Great BritainGeorge Russell63Williams180not availableno time0
19CanadaNicholas Latifi6Williams190not availableno time0
20DenmarkKevin Magnussen20Haas200not availableno time0
Last updated 12th September 2020 at 15:10
