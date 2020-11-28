Max Verstappen

Bahrain Grand Prix - radio & text

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Race

Bahrain Grand Prix, 29 November 2020

RankDriverNumberTeamGridPitsFastest LapRace TimePoints
1Great BritainLewis Hamilton44Mercedes10not availableno time0
2FinlandValtteri Bottas77Mercedes20not availableno time0
3NetherlandsMax Verstappen33Red Bull30not availableno time0
4ThailandAlexander Albon23Red Bull40not availableno time0
5MexicoSergio Perez11Racing Point50not availableno time0
6AustraliaDaniel Ricciardo3Renault60not availableno time0
7FranceEsteban Ocon31Renault70not availableno time0
8FrancePierre Gasly10AlphaTauri80not availableno time0
9Great BritainLando Norris4McLaren90not availableno time0
10RussiaDaniil Kvyat26AlphaTauri100not availableno time0
11GermanySebastian Vettel5Ferrari110not availableno time0
12MonacoCharles Leclerc16Ferrari120not availableno time0
13CanadaLance Stroll18Racing Point130not availableno time0
14Great BritainGeorge Russell63Williams140not availableno time0
15SpainCarlos Sainz Jnr55McLaren150not availableno time0
16ItalyAntonio Giovinazzi99Alfa Romeo160not availableno time0
17FinlandKimi Raikkonen7Alfa Romeo170not availableno time0
18DenmarkKevin Magnussen20Haas180not availableno time0
19FranceRomain Grosjean8Haas190not availableno time0
20CanadaNicholas Latifi6Williams200not availableno time0
Last updated 28th November 2020 at 15:15
View full results