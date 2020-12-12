Lewis Hamilton

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - radio & text

Race

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 13 December 2020

RankDriverNumberTeamGridPitsFastest LapRace TimePoints
1NetherlandsMax Verstappen33Red Bull10not availableno time0
2FinlandValtteri Bottas77Mercedes20not availableno time0
3Great BritainLewis Hamilton44Mercedes30not availableno time0
4Great BritainLando Norris4McLaren40not availableno time0
5ThailandAlexander Albon23Red Bull50not availableno time0
6SpainCarlos Sainz Jnr55McLaren60not availableno time0
7RussiaDaniil Kvyat26AlphaTauri70not availableno time0
8CanadaLance Stroll18Racing Point80not availableno time0
9FrancePierre Gasly10AlphaTauri90not availableno time0
10FranceEsteban Ocon31Renault100not availableno time0
11AustraliaDaniel Ricciardo3Renault110not availableno time0
12MonacoCharles Leclerc16Ferrari120not availableno time0
13GermanySebastian Vettel5Ferrari130not availableno time0
14ItalyAntonio Giovinazzi99Alfa Romeo140not availableno time0
15FinlandKimi Raikkonen7Alfa Romeo150not availableno time0
16Great BritainGeorge Russell63Williams160not availableno time0
17BrazilPietro Fittipaldi51Haas170not availableno time0
18CanadaNicholas Latifi6Williams180not availableno time0
19DenmarkKevin Magnussen20Haas190not availableno time0
20MexicoSergio Perez11Racing Point200not availableno time0
Last updated 12th December 2020 at 14:09
View full results