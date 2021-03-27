Fernando Alonso

Bahrain Grand Prix - radio & text

Race

Bahrain Grand Prix, 28 March 2021

RankDriverNumberTeamGridPitsFastest LapRace TimePoints
1NetherlandsMax Verstappen33Red Bull10not availableno time0
2Great BritainLewis Hamilton44Mercedes20not availableno time0
3FinlandValtteri Bottas77Mercedes30not availableno time0
4MonacoCharles Leclerc16Ferrari40not availableno time0
5FrancePierre Gasly10AlphaTauri50not availableno time0
6AustraliaDaniel Ricciardo3McLaren60not availableno time0
7Great BritainLando Norris4McLaren70not availableno time0
8SpainCarlos Sainz Jnr55Ferrari80not availableno time0
9SpainFernando Alonso14Alpine90not availableno time0
10CanadaLance Stroll18Aston Martin100not availableno time0
11MexicoSergio Perez11Red Bull110not availableno time0
12ItalyAntonio Giovinazzi99Alfa Romeo120not availableno time0
13JapanYuki Tsunoda22AlphaTauri130not availableno time0
14FinlandKimi Raikkonen7Alfa Romeo140not availableno time0
15Great BritainGeorge Russell63Williams150not availableno time0
16FranceEsteban Ocon31Alpine160not availableno time0
17CanadaNicholas Latifi6Williams170not availableno time0
18GermanySebastian Vettel5Aston Martin180not availableno time0
19GermanyMick Schumacher47Haas190not availableno time0
20RussiaNikita Mazepin9Haas200not availableno time0
Last updated 27th March 2021 at 17:58
