Charles Leclerc

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - radio & text

Race

Azerbaijan Grand Prix, 6 June 2021

RankDriverNumberTeamGridPitsFastest LapRace TimePoints
1MonacoCharles Leclerc16Ferrari10not availableno time0
2Great BritainLewis Hamilton44Mercedes20not availableno time0
3NetherlandsMax Verstappen33Red Bull30not availableno time0
4FrancePierre Gasly10AlphaTauri40not availableno time0
5SpainCarlos Sainz Jnr55Ferrari50not availableno time0
6Great BritainLando Norris4McLaren60not availableno time0
7MexicoSergio Perez11Red Bull70not availableno time0
8JapanYuki Tsunoda22AlphaTauri80not availableno time0
9SpainFernando Alonso14Alpine90not availableno time0
10FinlandValtteri Bottas77Mercedes100not availableno time0
11GermanySebastian Vettel5Aston Martin110not availableno time0
12FranceEsteban Ocon31Alpine120not availableno time0
13AustraliaDaniel Ricciardo3McLaren130not availableno time0
14FinlandKimi Raikkonen7Alfa Romeo140not availableno time0
15Great BritainGeorge Russell63Williams150not availableno time0
16CanadaNicholas Latifi6Williams160not availableno time0
17GermanyMick Schumacher47Haas170not availableno time0
18RussiaNikita Mazepin9Haas180not availableno time0
19CanadaLance Stroll18Aston Martin190not availableno time0
20ItalyAntonio Giovinazzi99Alfa Romeo200not availableno time0
