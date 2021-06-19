Max Verstappen

French Grand Prix - radio & text

Race

French Grand Prix, 20 June 2021

RankDriverNumberTeamGridPitsFastest LapRace TimePoints
1NetherlandsMax Verstappen33Red Bull10not availableno time0
2Great BritainLewis Hamilton44Mercedes20not availableno time0
3FinlandValtteri Bottas77Mercedes30not availableno time0
4MexicoSergio Perez11Red Bull40not availableno time0
5SpainCarlos Sainz Jnr55Ferrari50not availableno time0
6FrancePierre Gasly10AlphaTauri60not availableno time0
7MonacoCharles Leclerc16Ferrari70not availableno time0
8Great BritainLando Norris4McLaren80not availableno time0
9SpainFernando Alonso14Alpine90not availableno time0
10AustraliaDaniel Ricciardo3McLaren100not availableno time0
11FranceEsteban Ocon31Alpine110not availableno time0
12GermanySebastian Vettel5Aston Martin120not availableno time0
13ItalyAntonio Giovinazzi99Alfa Romeo130not availableno time0
14Great BritainGeorge Russell63Williams140not availableno time0
15GermanyMick Schumacher47Haas150not availableno time0
16CanadaNicholas Latifi6Williams160not availableno time0
17FinlandKimi Raikkonen7Alfa Romeo170not availableno time0
18RussiaNikita Mazepin9Haas180not availableno time0
19CanadaLance Stroll18Aston Martin190not availableno time0
20JapanYuki Tsunoda22AlphaTauri200not availableno time0
Last updated 19th June 2021 at 15:16
View full results