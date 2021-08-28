Belgian Grand Prix - radio & text

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Race

Belgian Grand Prix, 29 August 2021

RankDriverNumberTeamGridPitsFastest LapRace TimePoints
1NetherlandsMax Verstappen33Red Bull10not availableno time0
2Great BritainGeorge Russell63Williams20not availableno time0
3Great BritainLewis Hamilton44Mercedes30not availableno time0
4AustraliaDaniel Ricciardo3McLaren40not availableno time0
5GermanySebastian Vettel5Aston Martin50not availableno time0
6FrancePierre Gasly10AlphaTauri60not availableno time0
7MexicoSergio Perez11Red Bull70not availableno time0
8FranceEsteban Ocon31Alpine80not availableno time0
9Great BritainLando Norris4McLaren90not availableno time0
10MonacoCharles Leclerc16Ferrari100not availableno time0
11CanadaNicholas Latifi6Williams110not availableno time0
12SpainCarlos Sainz Jnr55Ferrari120not availableno time0
13FinlandValtteri Bottas77Mercedes130not availableno time0
14SpainFernando Alonso14Alpine140not availableno time0
15ItalyAntonio Giovinazzi99Alfa Romeo150not availableno time0
16JapanYuki Tsunoda22AlphaTauri160not availableno time0
17GermanyMick Schumacher47Haas170not availableno time0
18FinlandKimi Raikkonen7Alfa Romeo180not availableno time0
19RussiaNikita Mazepin9Haas190not availableno time0
20CanadaLance Stroll18Aston Martin200not availableno time0
Last updated 28th August 2021 at 16:06
View full results