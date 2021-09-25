Russian Grand Prix - radio & text
|Rank
|Driver
|Number
|Team
|Grid
|Pits
|Fastest Lap
|Race Time
|Points
|1
|Lando Norris
|4
|McLaren
|1
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|2
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|55
|Ferrari
|2
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|3
|George Russell
|63
|Williams
|3
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|44
|Mercedes
|4
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|5
|Daniel Ricciardo
|3
|McLaren
|5
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|14
|Alpine
|6
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|7
|Valtteri Bottas
|77
|Mercedes
|7
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|8
|Lance Stroll
|18
|Aston Martin
|8
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|9
|Sergio Perez
|11
|Red Bull
|9
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|31
|Alpine
|10
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|11
|Sebastian Vettel
|5
|Aston Martin
|11
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|10
|AlphaTauri
|12
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|22
|AlphaTauri
|13
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|14
|Kimi Raikkonen
|7
|Alfa Romeo
|14
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|15
|Mick Schumacher
|47
|Haas
|15
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|16
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|99
|Alfa Romeo
|16
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|17
|Nikita Mazepin
|9
|Haas
|17
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|18
|Nicholas Latifi
|6
|Williams
|18
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|19
|Charles Leclerc
|16
|Ferrari
|19
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|20
|Max Verstappen
|33
|Red Bull
|20
|0
|not available
|no time
|0
|Last updated 25th September 2021 at 14:05