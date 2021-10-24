Red Bull's Max Verstappen

United States Grand Prix: Verstappen on pole - radio & text

Race

United States Grand Prix, 24 October 2021

RankDriverNumberTeamGridPitsFastest LapRace TimePoints
1NetherlandsMax Verstappen33Red Bull10not availableno time0
2Great BritainLewis Hamilton44Mercedes20not availableno time0
3MexicoSergio Perez11Red Bull30not availableno time0
4MonacoCharles Leclerc16Ferrari40not availableno time0
5SpainCarlos Sainz Jnr55Ferrari50not availableno time0
6AustraliaDaniel Ricciardo3McLaren60not availableno time0
7Great BritainLando Norris4McLaren70not availableno time0
8FrancePierre Gasly10AlphaTauri80not availableno time0
9FinlandValtteri Bottas77Mercedes90not availableno time0
10JapanYuki Tsunoda22AlphaTauri100not availableno time0
11FranceEsteban Ocon31Alpine110not availableno time0
12ItalyAntonio Giovinazzi99Alfa Romeo120not availableno time0
13CanadaLance Stroll18Aston Martin130not availableno time0
14CanadaNicholas Latifi6Williams140not availableno time0
15FinlandKimi Raikkonen7Alfa Romeo150not availableno time0
16GermanyMick Schumacher47Haas160not availableno time0
17RussiaNikita Mazepin9Haas170not availableno time0
18GermanySebastian Vettel5Aston Martin180not availableno time0
19SpainFernando Alonso14Alpine190not availableno time0
20Great BritainGeorge Russell63Williams200not availableno time0
Last updated 23rd October 2021 at 23:06
